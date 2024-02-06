Births 6/22/17

Lix

Daughter to Samuel Wayne Lix and Kimberly Michelle Curry of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Name, Cheri Elizabeth. Weight 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Curry is the daughter of Kevin Curry and Debbie Curry of Kelso, Missouri. Lix is the son of Dennis Miller of Scott City. Lix and Curry are employed by Havco Wood Products LLC.

Zimmerman

Daughter to Tyler Glenn and Cody Jordan Zimmerman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Name, Blake Addison. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Zimmerman is the former Cody Goodpasture, daughter of Cindy Goodpasture and James Goodpasture of Jackson. She is a registered nurse with Lebanon South Nursing and Rehab. Zimmerman is the son of Jennifer Zimmerman and Gale Zimmerman of Lebanon, Missouri. He is a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Uhls

Daughter to Joseph Robert and Mara Chantel Uhls of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Name, Savannah Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Uhls is the former Mara Kennon, daughter of Mona Pate of Jackson and Justin Kennon of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at Franklin School. Uhls is the son of Ann Uhls and Mike Uhls of Cape Girardeau. He is a football coach at Southeast Missouri State University.