Births 6/21/18

Daughter to Zachary Thomas and Courtney Elizabeth Thrower of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:31 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018. Name, Eliza Kate. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Thrower is the former Courtney Long, daughter of Dave and Stacey Long of Marble Hill. She is a teacher at Woodland Elementary School. Thrower is the son of Pam and Kenny Koehler of Jackson, and the late Tom Thrower of Burfordville. He is a paramedic with SEMO EMS.
Son to Christopher Lucas and Taylor Ann Bollinger of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:39 a.m. Monday, June 11, 2018. Name, Carter Anthony. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bollinger is the former Taylor Arnold, daughter of Jason and Betsy Arnold of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and David and Christina DeRousse of Ste. Genevieve. She is a teller with the Bank of Missouri. Bollinger is the son of Sam and Dana Bollinger of Patton. He is a lineman with Black River Electric.
Son to Arnold Keith Kellum III and Brittany Taneshia Price of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:14 a.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018. Name, Arnold Keith IV. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Price is the daughter of Alice Price of Cape Girardeau and Walter Moss of Sikeston, Missouri. She works for Do It Best Corp. Kellum is the son of Felicia Kellum and Arnold Kellum Sr., of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by SkyWest Airlines.
Daughter to Brad Allen and Kristen Marie Renner of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11 a.m. Friday, June 8, 2018. Name, Nora Ann. Weight, 7 pounds. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Renner is the former Kristen Schumer, daughter of Dave and Kathy Schumer of Perryville. She is an administrative assistant at St. Vincent Elementary School. Renner is the son of Bruce and Margie Renner of Perryville. He owns Schumer Bros.
Son to Rodney Allen and Taylor Lane Pinkerton of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Monday, June 18, 2018. Name, Raylan Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Pinkerton is the former Taylor McMahon, daughter, of Tina and Jeff McMahon of Jackson. She works at Procter & Gamble. Pinkerton is the son of Rodney and Miranda Pinkerton of Millersville, and Tammy and Ronnie Ressel of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by the Cape Special Road District.
Son to Billy Donald and Amy Lynn Dinkins of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:48 a.m. Monday, June 11, 2018. Name, Beckett Carson. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Dinkins is the former Amy Berryhill, daughter of Peggy Berryhill of Cape Girardeau and Jeff Berryhill of Evansville, Indiana. She is employed by the Scott County School District. Dinkins is the son of Don and Sharon Dinkins of Whitewater. He works for Postal Fleet Services.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.