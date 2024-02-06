Births 6/21/18

Thrower

Daughter to Zachary Thomas and Courtney Elizabeth Thrower of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:31 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018. Name, Eliza Kate. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Thrower is the former Courtney Long, daughter of Dave and Stacey Long of Marble Hill. She is a teacher at Woodland Elementary School. Thrower is the son of Pam and Kenny Koehler of Jackson, and the late Tom Thrower of Burfordville. He is a paramedic with SEMO EMS.

Bollinger

Son to Christopher Lucas and Taylor Ann Bollinger of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:39 a.m. Monday, June 11, 2018. Name, Carter Anthony. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bollinger is the former Taylor Arnold, daughter of Jason and Betsy Arnold of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and David and Christina DeRousse of Ste. Genevieve. She is a teller with the Bank of Missouri. Bollinger is the son of Sam and Dana Bollinger of Patton. He is a lineman with Black River Electric.

Kellum

Son to Arnold Keith Kellum III and Brittany Taneshia Price of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:14 a.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018. Name, Arnold Keith IV. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Price is the daughter of Alice Price of Cape Girardeau and Walter Moss of Sikeston, Missouri. She works for Do It Best Corp. Kellum is the son of Felicia Kellum and Arnold Kellum Sr., of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by SkyWest Airlines.