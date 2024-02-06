Births 6/20/18

Son to Amber Sue Dollar of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:40 a.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018. Name, Noah Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Dollar is the daughter of Kathy Dollar and Gary Dollar of Chaffee, Missouri. She works at Advance Assisted Living.
Son to Matthew Ryan Stuchlik and Sarah Katherine Kilpela of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018. Name, Richard Emil. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Kilpela is the daughter of Gary Kilpela of St. Louis and Sonja Wooten of Hillsboro, Missouri. She owns Eden Spa and Salon. Stuchlik is the son of Ken Stuchlik and Malinda Stuchlik of Marion, Kansas. He is a field agent for Knights of Columbus Insurance.
Son to Adam Miles and Kathleen Suzanne Rainey of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:40 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018. Name, Jonathan Miles. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Rainey is the former Kathleen Hughes, daughter of Jenny Hughes of Wildwood, Missouri, and the late John Hughes. Rainey is the son of Jim and Melinda Rainey of Advance, Missouri. He works at the Bank of Advance.
Son to Andy and Bobbi Jo Balsman of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:07 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018. Name, Silas Andrew. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Balsman is the former Bobbi Rinehart, daughter of Russ Rinehart of Perryville and Deb and Steve Mifflin of Chester, Illinois. Balsman is the son of Leo and Carol Balsman of Perryville. He works for Balsman Transport LLC.
Son to Tyler Blake and Kiley Josephine Dorris of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:46 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018. Name, Nathaniel Cooper. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Dorris is the former Kiley Brown, daughter of Kim Bryan and Pete Bryan of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Subway. Dorris is the son of Tonya Dorris and Charles Loflin of East Prairie. He is employed by Fitzgerald Marine and Repair.
Son to Jason Kyle and Meredith Dawn Holt of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:01 a.m. Sunday, June 3, 2018. Name, Rylan James. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Holt is the former Meredith Detring, daughter of Ken and Dawn Detring of Jackson. She is employed by Leet Eyecare. Holt is the son of Sharon Barlow of Illinois and Steve Holt of Puxico, Missouri. He works for the Scott City Police Department.
Son to Joseph Allen Fleming and Samantha Rae Butz of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:22 p.m. Sunday, June 3, 2018. Name, David Alan. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Butz is the daughter of Eric Butz of Chester, Illinois, and Jennifer Slinkard of Cape Girardeau. She works at Bi-State Mobil. Fleming is the son of Robert Fleming of St. Albans, West Virginia, and Cara Eaton of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Kohl's.
Son to Katherine Elizabeth Taylor of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:23 a.m. Monday, June 4, 2018. Name, Liam Joseph. Weight, 3 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Taylor is the daughter of Doug and Kathy Moore of Scott City and Scott Taylor of Jackson. She is a hostess at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Son to Rachel Louise Spinks of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:34 a.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Name, Tyson Raymond. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Spinks is the daughter of Gary and Phyllis Spinks of Scott City. She is contractor with Manpower.
Son to Logan Tyler and Hana Marie Lawson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:29 p.m. Monday, June 4, 2018. Name, Rhett Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lawson is the former Hana Bolen, daughter of Mike and Sandy Bolen of Jackson. She is an MRI technologist with Saint Francis Medical Center. Lawson is the son of Sammy and Cindy Lawson of Jackson. He is an elementary teacher with the Bell City (Missouri) School District.
Son to Samuel David and Lacey Veralea Worthington of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018. Name, Benjamin Jet. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Worthington is the former Lacey Hicks, daughter of Janie and Mike Drews of Dexter, and Bobby and Barbara Landers of Canalou, Missouri. Worthington is the son of David and Sonya Worthington of Sikeston, Missouri. He is an off-loader with WW Wood Products.
Son to Sean Michael Mills and Macy Elizabeth Wilson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:04 a.m. Friday, June 8, 2018. Name, Greyson Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Wilson is the daughter of Windall Wilson of Cape Girardeau. She is the receptionist at a veterinary clinic. Mills is the son of Nina Mills and Mike Mills of Cape Girardeau. He is an accountant for a nursing home.
Son to Benjamin Haskell and Laura Deanne Edwards of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 8, 2018. Name, Emmett Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Edwards is the former Laura Cox, daughter of Doug and Kathy Cox of Knob Noster, Missouri. She is a teacher at Jackson High School. Edwards is the son of John and Pat Edwards of Cape Girardeau. He is a teacher at Notre Dame Regional High School.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.