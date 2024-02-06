Births 6/20/18

Dollar

Son to Amber Sue Dollar of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:40 a.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018. Name, Noah Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Dollar is the daughter of Kathy Dollar and Gary Dollar of Chaffee, Missouri. She works at Advance Assisted Living.

Stuchlik

Son to Matthew Ryan Stuchlik and Sarah Katherine Kilpela of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018. Name, Richard Emil. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Kilpela is the daughter of Gary Kilpela of St. Louis and Sonja Wooten of Hillsboro, Missouri. She owns Eden Spa and Salon. Stuchlik is the son of Ken Stuchlik and Malinda Stuchlik of Marion, Kansas. He is a field agent for Knights of Columbus Insurance.

Rainey

Son to Adam Miles and Kathleen Suzanne Rainey of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:40 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018. Name, Jonathan Miles. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Rainey is the former Kathleen Hughes, daughter of Jenny Hughes of Wildwood, Missouri, and the late John Hughes. Rainey is the son of Jim and Melinda Rainey of Advance, Missouri. He works at the Bank of Advance.

Balsman

Son to Andy and Bobbi Jo Balsman of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:07 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018. Name, Silas Andrew. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Balsman is the former Bobbi Rinehart, daughter of Russ Rinehart of Perryville and Deb and Steve Mifflin of Chester, Illinois. Balsman is the son of Leo and Carol Balsman of Perryville. He works for Balsman Transport LLC.

Dorris

Son to Tyler Blake and Kiley Josephine Dorris of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:46 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018. Name, Nathaniel Cooper. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Dorris is the former Kiley Brown, daughter of Kim Bryan and Pete Bryan of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Subway. Dorris is the son of Tonya Dorris and Charles Loflin of East Prairie. He is employed by Fitzgerald Marine and Repair.

Holt

Son to Jason Kyle and Meredith Dawn Holt of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:01 a.m. Sunday, June 3, 2018. Name, Rylan James. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Holt is the former Meredith Detring, daughter of Ken and Dawn Detring of Jackson. She is employed by Leet Eyecare. Holt is the son of Sharon Barlow of Illinois and Steve Holt of Puxico, Missouri. He works for the Scott City Police Department.