Births 6/2/22

Wedemeier

Daughter to Jack and Jill Wedemeier of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:38 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022. Name, Hattie Louise. Weight, 3 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wedemeier is the daughter of Sheila Irvin of Jackson and Jeff Irvin of Leopold. She works for the U.S. District Court. Wedemeier is the son of Herb and Leslie Wedemeier of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Drury Southwest.

Dambach

Daughter to Brandon and Audrey Dambach of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:59 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022. Name, Evelyn Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Dambach is the daughter of Mark and Charlene Camren of Advance. She is a teacher at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri. Dambach is the son of Jerry and Lorie Dambach of Benton. He is an agriculture technician with Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners.