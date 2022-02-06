All sections
June 2, 2022

Births 6/2/22

Daughter to Jack and Jill Wedemeier of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:38 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022. Name, Hattie Louise. Weight, 3 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wedemeier is the daughter of Sheila Irvin of Jackson and Jeff Irvin of Leopold. She works for the U.S. District Court. Wedemeier is the son of Herb and Leslie Wedemeier of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Drury Southwest.

Daughter to Brandon and Audrey Dambach of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:59 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022. Name, Evelyn Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Dambach is the daughter of Mark and Charlene Camren of Advance. She is a teacher at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri. Dambach is the son of Jerry and Lorie Dambach of Benton. He is an agriculture technician with Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners.

Daughter to Eric and Malori Lambdin of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 12:14 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022. Name, Ellie Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Lambdin is the daughter of Rick and Lorri Loker of Anna, Illinois. She is a special education teacher at Lincoln School in Anna. Lambdin is the son of Kathy Jones of Cape Girardeau and Randy Lambdin of Wolf Lake. He is a farmer at Wolf Lake.

Son to Randy and Jessica Oliphant Jr. of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:58 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. Name, Drake Leroy. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Oliphant is the daughter of Daryl Baremore and Connie Baremore of Patton, Missouri. She works at Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau. Oliphant is the son of Randy Oliphant Sr. of Wappapello, Missouri, and Gennyrine Garrison of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.

