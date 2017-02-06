Births 6/2/17

Limbaugh

Daughter to Lance Weldon and Lindsey Jo Limbaugh of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:09 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017. Name, Clara Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Limbaugh is the former Lindsey Grissom, daughter of Ellen and Alan Holford of Cape Girardeau and Randon Grissom of Jackson. She is a special-education teacher with Thomas W. Kelly School. Limbaugh is the son of Doug and Carol Limbaugh of Jackson. He is property manager for Executive Property Management and co-owner of Limbaugh Monument Engraving.

Pearl

Son to Cody Raymond and Christina Louise Pearl of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Name, Odin Legacy. Weight, 8 pounds. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Pearl is the former Christina Poole, daughter of Donna and James Russell of Cape Girardeau and Roger Poole Sr. of Cape Girardeau. Pearl is the son of Mary Karraker of Cape Girardeau and Raymond and Teresa Pearl of Vienna, Illinois.

Martin

Son to Patrick Jon and Savannah Angela Martin of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:32 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017. Name, Jackson Jon. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Martin is the former Savannah Gibbar, daughter of Lorna Gibbar and Bruce Gibbar of Perryville. She is a licensed clinical social worker at Community Counseling Center. Martin is the son of Harriet Martin and Larry Martin of Jackson. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.