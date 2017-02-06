Births 6/2/17

Daughter to Lance Weldon and Lindsey Jo Limbaugh of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:09 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017. Name, Clara Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Limbaugh is the former Lindsey Grissom, daughter of Ellen and Alan Holford of Cape Girardeau and Randon Grissom of Jackson. She is a special-education teacher with Thomas W. Kelly School. Limbaugh is the son of Doug and Carol Limbaugh of Jackson. He is property manager for Executive Property Management and co-owner of Limbaugh Monument Engraving.
Son to Cody Raymond and Christina Louise Pearl of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Name, Odin Legacy. Weight, 8 pounds. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Pearl is the former Christina Poole, daughter of Donna and James Russell of Cape Girardeau and Roger Poole Sr. of Cape Girardeau. Pearl is the son of Mary Karraker of Cape Girardeau and Raymond and Teresa Pearl of Vienna, Illinois.
Son to Patrick Jon and Savannah Angela Martin of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:32 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017. Name, Jackson Jon. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Martin is the former Savannah Gibbar, daughter of Lorna Gibbar and Bruce Gibbar of Perryville. She is a licensed clinical social worker at Community Counseling Center. Martin is the son of Harriet Martin and Larry Martin of Jackson. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.
Son to James Tanner and Brittney Taylor Crow of Mounds, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 4:39 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017. Name, Tripp Taylor. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Crow is the former Brittney Mitchell, daughter of David and Pam Mitchell of Tamms, Illinois. Crow is the son of Steve and Lori Crow of Mounds. He works for Bunge Corp. in Cairo, Illinois.
Daughter to Galen Michael Yeargain and Brooke Danielle Watson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:47 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017. Name, Kate Anne. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Watson is the daughter of Bruce and Cindy Watson of Cape Girardeau. She is marketing coordinator for Cap America. Yeargain is the son of Kevin and Connie Anderson of Farmington, Missouri, and Samme and Billy Yeargain of Fenton, Missouri. He is the owner of Semo Quality Home Builders LLC.
Daughter to Troy Lee Jones and Janelle Lynne Wanich of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017. Name, Ja'niya Jade. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Wanich is the daughter of Beverly Wanich of Cape Girardeau. She works at Heartland Care and Rehabilitation. Jones is the son of Rose Mary Jones and Troy L. Jones Sr. of Cape Girardeau.
