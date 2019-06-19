Births 6/19/19

Son to David II and Taylor VanGennip of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Name, Bryce James. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. VanGennip is the daughter of Troy Smith and Paula Smith of Delta. She is a registered nurse with the Delta School District and Landmark Hospital. VanGennip is the son of the late David and Darlene VanGennip and Tammy VanGennip of Advance, Missouri. He is employed at Counters Etc. and also farms.
Son to Jonathan and Jamie Blattel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Name, Kaleb Scott. Weight, 9 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Blattel is the daughter of Jim and Shelia Reynolds of Kennett, Missouri. She works at Franklin Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Blattel is the son of Tom and Patricia Blattel of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Reynolds American Inc.
Son to Daniel and Casey Young of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:26 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019. Name, Noah Nathaniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Young is the daughter of Della Bollinger and Ray Bollinger of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Blue Sky Community Services. Young is the son of James Young of Neelyville, Missouri, and Sherry McConaughay and Mark McConaughay of Naylor, Missouri. He works for Major Custom Cable.
Son to Kyle and Ellie Stroder of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:06 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019. Name, Conley Marshall. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stroder is the daughter of Kevin Sigman and Kristen Sigman of Chaffee, Missouri. Stroder is the son of Bryan Stroder and Cathy Stroder of Leopold, Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.