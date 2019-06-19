Births 6/19/19

VanGennip

Son to David II and Taylor VanGennip of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Name, Bryce James. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. VanGennip is the daughter of Troy Smith and Paula Smith of Delta. She is a registered nurse with the Delta School District and Landmark Hospital. VanGennip is the son of the late David and Darlene VanGennip and Tammy VanGennip of Advance, Missouri. He is employed at Counters Etc. and also farms.

Blattel

Son to Jonathan and Jamie Blattel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Name, Kaleb Scott. Weight, 9 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Blattel is the daughter of Jim and Shelia Reynolds of Kennett, Missouri. She works at Franklin Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Blattel is the son of Tom and Patricia Blattel of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Reynolds American Inc.