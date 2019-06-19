All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJune 19, 2019

Births 6/19/19

Son to David II and Taylor VanGennip of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Name, Bryce James. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. VanGennip is the daughter of Troy Smith and Paula Smith of Delta. She is a registered nurse with the Delta School District and Landmark Hospital. VanGennip is the son of the late David and Darlene VanGennip and Tammy VanGennip of Advance, Missouri. He is employed at Counters Etc. and also farms...

Southeast Missourian

VanGennip

Son to David II and Taylor VanGennip of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Name, Bryce James. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. VanGennip is the daughter of Troy Smith and Paula Smith of Delta. She is a registered nurse with the Delta School District and Landmark Hospital. VanGennip is the son of the late David and Darlene VanGennip and Tammy VanGennip of Advance, Missouri. He is employed at Counters Etc. and also farms.

Blattel

Son to Jonathan and Jamie Blattel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Name, Kaleb Scott. Weight, 9 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Blattel is the daughter of Jim and Shelia Reynolds of Kennett, Missouri. She works at Franklin Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Blattel is the son of Tom and Patricia Blattel of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Reynolds American Inc.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Young

Son to Daniel and Casey Young of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:26 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019. Name, Noah Nathaniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Young is the daughter of Della Bollinger and Ray Bollinger of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Blue Sky Community Services. Young is the son of James Young of Neelyville, Missouri, and Sherry McConaughay and Mark McConaughay of Naylor, Missouri. He works for Major Custom Cable.

Stroder

Son to Kyle and Ellie Stroder of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:06 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019. Name, Conley Marshall. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stroder is the daughter of Kevin Sigman and Kristen Sigman of Chaffee, Missouri. Stroder is the son of Bryan Stroder and Cathy Stroder of Leopold, Missouri.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 9
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car,...
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy