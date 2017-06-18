Births 6/18/17

McAlister

Daughter to Charles Jacob McAlister and Alexus Lynn LaRose of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:41 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017. Name, Kori Isabelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. LaRose is the daughter of Tammy and Robbie Mize of Jackson. She is employed in the progressive-care unit at Saint Francis Medical Center. McAlister is the son of Sherry McAlister and Travis McAlister of Glenallen, Missouri. He is employed in the medical intensive-care unit at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Gilman

Son to John Daniel and Chelsea Alicia Gilman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:46 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017. Name, Jett Archer. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Gilman is the former Chelsea Young, daughter of Bonnie Young of Jackson and Robert Young of Cape Girardeau. Gilman is the son of Dawn Gilman of Jackson. He is employed by the Missouri Army National Guard.

Hill

Son to Dominique LaShun Hill and Lanoria Alece Pratt of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:18 a.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017. Name, King Jeremiah. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Pratt is the daughter of Chloe Williams and Lloyd Pratt of Sandusky, Illinois. She is employed by Golden Corral. Hill is the son of Denise Smith of Cape Girardeau and Gregory Hill of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed at the Wal-Mart Supercenter.