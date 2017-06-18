Births 6/18/17

Twin son and daughter to Thomas E. and Jessi Kayla Watson Jr. of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Ian Matthew was born at 8:03 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Jewels Railla was born at 8:04 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First children. Mrs. Watson is the former Jessi Clark, daughter to Terry and Ramona Clark of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is the Secretary of State vehicle cashier. Watson is the son of Thomas E. Watson Sr. of Shawneetown, Illinois, and the late Allis Watson.
Daughter to Christian and Trisha Berens of St. Peters, Missouri, Mercy Hospital-St. Louis, 7:49 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2017. Name, Lylah Paige. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Berens is the former Trisha Kluesner, daughter of Renee and Tim Kluesner of Cape Girardeau. She is a royalty accountant at Swank Motion Pictures. Berens is the son of Carol and Paul Berens of Cape Girardeau. He is an industrial engineer at The Boeing Co.
Daughter to Charles Jacob McAlister and Alexus Lynn LaRose of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:41 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017. Name, Kori Isabelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. LaRose is the daughter of Tammy and Robbie Mize of Jackson. She is employed in the progressive-care unit at Saint Francis Medical Center. McAlister is the son of Sherry McAlister and Travis McAlister of Glenallen, Missouri. He is employed in the medical intensive-care unit at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to John Daniel and Chelsea Alicia Gilman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:46 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017. Name, Jett Archer. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Gilman is the former Chelsea Young, daughter of Bonnie Young of Jackson and Robert Young of Cape Girardeau. Gilman is the son of Dawn Gilman of Jackson. He is employed by the Missouri Army National Guard.
Son to Dominique LaShun Hill and Lanoria Alece Pratt of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:18 a.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017. Name, King Jeremiah. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Pratt is the daughter of Chloe Williams and Lloyd Pratt of Sandusky, Illinois. She is employed by Golden Corral. Hill is the son of Denise Smith of Cape Girardeau and Gregory Hill of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed at the Wal-Mart Supercenter.
