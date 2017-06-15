All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJune 15, 2017

Births 6/15/17

Son to Andrew Patrick and Kasie Marie Ralls of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Name, Ryker Andrew. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ralls is the former Kasie McClain, daughter of Cecelia and Ron Kee of Scopus, Missouri, and the late Richie McClain of Kelso, Missouri. She is a pharmacy technician at Schnucks Pharmacy. Ralls is the son of Harry and Candace Ralls of Cape Girardeau. He is a physician at Saint Francis Medical Center...

Ralls

Son to Andrew Patrick and Kasie Marie Ralls of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Name, Ryker Andrew. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ralls is the former Kasie McClain, daughter of Cecelia and Ron Kee of Scopus, Missouri, and the late Richie McClain of Kelso, Missouri. She is a pharmacy technician at Schnucks Pharmacy. Ralls is the son of Harry and Candace Ralls of Cape Girardeau. He is a physician at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rich

Son to Jason Michael and Stevie Raye Rich of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:19 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017. Name, Kilian Zander. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Rich is the former Stevie Dukes, daughter of Tammy Brunner of Kelso, Missouri, and Mitchell Dukes of Dexter, Missouri. Rich is the son of Cindy Ressel and Ray Ressel of Chaffee. Mr. and Mrs. Rich work for Ray's Banquet Center.

Graham

Son to Felix Graham and Effie M. Sidiropoulos of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:01 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017. Name, Jaxton Krufi. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Sidiropoulos is the daughter of Joan Sidiropoulos and Michael Sidiropoulos of St. Louis. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Graham is the son of Herbert Graham and Veronica Graham of Cape Coast, Ghana. He is employed by BJC HealthCare.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Police report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy