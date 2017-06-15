Births 6/15/17

Son to Andrew Patrick and Kasie Marie Ralls of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Name, Ryker Andrew. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ralls is the former Kasie McClain, daughter of Cecelia and Ron Kee of Scopus, Missouri, and the late Richie McClain of Kelso, Missouri. She is a pharmacy technician at Schnucks Pharmacy. Ralls is the son of Harry and Candace Ralls of Cape Girardeau. He is a physician at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Jason Michael and Stevie Raye Rich of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:19 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017. Name, Kilian Zander. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Rich is the former Stevie Dukes, daughter of Tammy Brunner of Kelso, Missouri, and Mitchell Dukes of Dexter, Missouri. Rich is the son of Cindy Ressel and Ray Ressel of Chaffee. Mr. and Mrs. Rich work for Ray's Banquet Center.
Son to Felix Graham and Effie M. Sidiropoulos of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:01 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017. Name, Jaxton Krufi. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Sidiropoulos is the daughter of Joan Sidiropoulos and Michael Sidiropoulos of St. Louis. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Graham is the son of Herbert Graham and Veronica Graham of Cape Coast, Ghana. He is employed by BJC HealthCare.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
