Births 6/15/17

Rich

Son to Jason Michael and Stevie Raye Rich of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:19 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017. Name, Kilian Zander. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Rich is the former Stevie Dukes, daughter of Tammy Brunner of Kelso, Missouri, and Mitchell Dukes of Dexter, Missouri. Rich is the son of Cindy Ressel and Ray Ressel of Chaffee. Mr. and Mrs. Rich work for Ray's Banquet Center.

Graham

Son to Felix Graham and Effie M. Sidiropoulos of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:01 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017. Name, Jaxton Krufi. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Sidiropoulos is the daughter of Joan Sidiropoulos and Michael Sidiropoulos of St. Louis. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Graham is the son of Herbert Graham and Veronica Graham of Cape Coast, Ghana. He is employed by BJC HealthCare.