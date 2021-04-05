Births 5/4/21

Bernhardt

Daughter to Kenton Bernhardt and Maegan Davis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:11 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Name, Lilith Rosetta. Weight, 5 pounds 9 ounces. First child. Davis is the daughter of Mark Davis of Cape Girardeau and Misty Howard of Cape Girardeau. She works at Chartwells SEMO. Bernhardt is the son of Jeff Bernhardt of Dupo, Illinois, and Tami Bernhardt of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works at Complete Collision Center.

Pearl

Son to Blake Pearl and Sierra Kaiser of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12:05 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Name, Princeton Asher. Weight, 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces. Third child, second son. Kaiser is the daughter of Patricia Smith and David Smith of Scott City.

Reiminger

Son to Blake and Morgan Reiminger of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:18 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Name, Beckett Knox. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Reiminger is the daughter of Bill and Kathy Peters of Jackson. She is a nurse practitioner at Southeast Behavioral Health. Reiminger is the son of Robert and Debbie Reiminger of Jackson. He is a taxidermist with Reiminger Taxidermy.