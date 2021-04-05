Births 5/4/21

Son to Joshua Fee and Alyssa Phares of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:38 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021. Name, John Edward. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Phares is the daughter of Patrick and Martha Phares of Cape Girardeau. She works for Visit Cape. Fee is the son of Bruce and Carla Fee of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Fee Patriot Transportation.
Twins to Raymond and Macayla Pulliam of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, Monday, April 26, 2021. Son, Rhett Andrew, was born at 9:12 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Daughter, Maekenzie Joy, was born at 9:24 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son and third daughter. Mrs. Pulliam is the daughter of the late Julie and Aaron Clark. Pulliam is the son of the late Patricia Pulliam and Don Cissell. He works for Royal Lawns.
Daughter to Kenton Bernhardt and Maegan Davis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:11 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Name, Lilith Rosetta. Weight, 5 pounds 9 ounces. First child. Davis is the daughter of Mark Davis of Cape Girardeau and Misty Howard of Cape Girardeau. She works at Chartwells SEMO. Bernhardt is the son of Jeff Bernhardt of Dupo, Illinois, and Tami Bernhardt of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works at Complete Collision Center.
Son to Blake Pearl and Sierra Kaiser of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12:05 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Name, Princeton Asher. Weight, 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces. Third child, second son. Kaiser is the daughter of Patricia Smith and David Smith of Scott City.
Son to Blake and Morgan Reiminger of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:18 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Name, Beckett Knox. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Reiminger is the daughter of Bill and Kathy Peters of Jackson. She is a nurse practitioner at Southeast Behavioral Health. Reiminger is the son of Robert and Debbie Reiminger of Jackson. He is a taxidermist with Reiminger Taxidermy.
