Births 5/31/17

Son to Jeremiah and Allison Sue McAtee of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Name, Otto James. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. McAtee is the former Allison Hughes, daughter of David and Donna Hughes of Irondale, Missouri, and Cindy Hays of Potosi, Missouri. She is a deposit-services representative at First State Community Bank. McAtee is the son of Pat and Sherry McAtee of Perryville. He is a stone fabricator at Semco.
Daughter to Brenden Michael and Amber Lynnae Bauer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Name, Kinsley Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bauer is the former Amber Mueller, daughter of Margie Hensley of Fenton, Missouri, and Rick Mueller of Arnold, Missouri. Bauer is the son of Amanda Weisbrod and Doug Weisbrod of Jackson.
Daughter to Duwan Marquise Harris and Vanessa Michelle Anderson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017. Name, Isabella Grace Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Anderson is the daughter of Maria Smith and Anthony Anderson of Cape Girardeau. Harris is the son of Latanya Harris and Tyrone Hartfield of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Amerimart.
Daughter to Patrick James and Anna Corin Galeski of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:50 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017. Name, Isabel Eileen. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Galeski is the former Anna Lukefahr, daughter of Patricia Lukefahr and Daniel Lukefahr of Perryville, Missouri. She is a senior planning analyst at SoutheastHEALTH. Galeski is the son of Anthony Galeski and Donna Galeski of Perryville. He is service foreman at TAG Truck Center.
Son to Ryan Daniel and Kasandra Lynn Barrozo of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:33 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017. Name, Max Daniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Barrozo is the former Kasandra Yant, daughter of Joe and Teri Yant of Morehouse, Missouri, and the late Pam Yant. She is employed by SEMO Ready Mix. Barrozo is the son of Daniel and Debbie Barrozo of Sikeston, Missouri.
Son to Anthony D. Melton II and Alicia A. Broshuis-Melton of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:27 a.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017. Name, Raymond George. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Broshuis-Melton is the daughter of Rick and Beverly Broshuis of Leopold, Missouri. She is employed by Jackson Senior High School. Melton is the son of Susie Melton of Oran, Missouri, and Tony Melton of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Mondi.
Son to Adam Keith and Ashley Marie Monroe of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:44 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017. Name, Rocky Isaiah. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Monroe is the former Ashley Hernandez. Monroe is employed by Monroe Plumbing.
