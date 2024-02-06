Births 5/31/17

McAtee

Son to Jeremiah and Allison Sue McAtee of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Name, Otto James. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. McAtee is the former Allison Hughes, daughter of David and Donna Hughes of Irondale, Missouri, and Cindy Hays of Potosi, Missouri. She is a deposit-services representative at First State Community Bank. McAtee is the son of Pat and Sherry McAtee of Perryville. He is a stone fabricator at Semco.

Bauer

Daughter to Brenden Michael and Amber Lynnae Bauer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Name, Kinsley Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bauer is the former Amber Mueller, daughter of Margie Hensley of Fenton, Missouri, and Rick Mueller of Arnold, Missouri. Bauer is the son of Amanda Weisbrod and Doug Weisbrod of Jackson.

Harris

Daughter to Duwan Marquise Harris and Vanessa Michelle Anderson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017. Name, Isabella Grace Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Anderson is the daughter of Maria Smith and Anthony Anderson of Cape Girardeau. Harris is the son of Latanya Harris and Tyrone Hartfield of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Amerimart.