Births 5/3/17

Editor's note: This article has been updated from it's original form.
Son to Johnnie Shane Price and Brittney Nicole Thomas of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Name, Carter Shane. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Ms. Thomas is the daughter of Lamont Herron of Cape Girardeau and Joan Thomas of Jackson. Price is the son of Pat Salvatore of Cape Girardeau and Joyce Baker of Oak Ridge. He is employed by ECI.
Daughter to Troy Donelle Williams and Shawnique Danielle Merriweather of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Name, Ta'Kyla Darnel. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Ms. Merriweather is the daughter of Deborah Merriweather of Belleville, Illinois. Williams is the son of Evon Williams of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Hunter Cole Eldridge and Tara Dawn Myers of Glenallen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:22 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017. Name, Isaac Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Ms. Myers is the daughter of Stephan and Melissa Myers of Glenallen. Eldridge is the son of Darrell and Mirenda Jaco of Glenallen.
Son to Tyler Scott Halleman and Tori June Tucker of Delta, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:22 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017. Name, Isaiah Scott. Weight, 8 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Second child, first son. Ms. Tucker is the daughter of Doug and Delinda Tisdal of Doniphan, Missouri, and David Uptain of Warrior, Alabama. Halleman is the son of Kurt Halleman of Zalma, Missouri, and Brian and Brandy Goatley of Pana, Illinois. He is employed by Pete Tanners Solid Waste.
Son to Jay Michael and Angela Dianne Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:20 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017. Name, Oliver Allen. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Pierce is the former Angela East, daughter of J.D. East of Ava, Missouri, and Thelma East of Monett, Missouri. She is employed by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Pierce is the son of Howard and Denise Pierce of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the Puxico School District.
Son to Brandon Eugene and Lindsey Renae Matty of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:56 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017. Name, Laken Rhett. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Matty is the former Lindsey Hadley, daughter of Terry and Lynn Hadley of Fruitland and Rachel and Joe Frey of Scott City. She is a registered nurse in the operating room at Saint Francis Medical Center. Matty is the son of Phillip and Robin Matty of Caruthersville, Missouri, and David and Tammy Dabbs of Fruitland. He is a mechanic for King Marine.
Son to Derick Eugene and Cori Rae Teague of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:26 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017. Name, Wyatt Oliver. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Teague is the former Cori Stillwell.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.