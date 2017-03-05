Births 5/3/17

Editor's note: This article has been updated from it's original form.

Price

Son to Johnnie Shane Price and Brittney Nicole Thomas of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Name, Carter Shane. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Ms. Thomas is the daughter of Lamont Herron of Cape Girardeau and Joan Thomas of Jackson. Price is the son of Pat Salvatore of Cape Girardeau and Joyce Baker of Oak Ridge. He is employed by ECI.

Williams

Daughter to Troy Donelle Williams and Shawnique Danielle Merriweather of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Name, Ta'Kyla Darnel. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Ms. Merriweather is the daughter of Deborah Merriweather of Belleville, Illinois. Williams is the son of Evon Williams of Cape Girardeau.

Myers

Son to Hunter Cole Eldridge and Tara Dawn Myers of Glenallen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:22 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017. Name, Isaac Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Ms. Myers is the daughter of Stephan and Melissa Myers of Glenallen. Eldridge is the son of Darrell and Mirenda Jaco of Glenallen.