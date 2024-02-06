Births 5/29/18

Hearn

Son to Justin Alan and Cari Lee Hearn of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Name, Grayson Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Hearn is the former Cari Holder, daughter of Tami Holder of Oak Ridge and Terry and Sandy Holder of Scott City. Mr. and Mrs. Hearn are both employed by PTI. Cari is a dispatcher, while Justin is a truck driver.

Holifield

Daughter to Matthew Blake Holifield and Alexis Laine Cobb of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018. Name, Averie Layne. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Cobb is the daughter of Deborah Haynes of Scott City and Harold Cobb of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She works for Missouri Delta Medical Center. Holifield is the son of Janis Bruce of Sikeston and Terry Holifield of Benton, Missouri. He works for the City of Sikeston.

Fleig

Daughter to Andrew J. and Jaclyn A. Fleig of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:08 a.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018. Name, Kori Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fleig is the former Jaclyn Kern, daughter of Jerry Kern of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Fleig is the son of Bill Fleig of Leetsdale, Pennsylvania, and Charlotte Taylor Fleig of Baden, Pennsylvania.

Crisler

Son to David James and Melissa Janine Crisler of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 a.m. Monday, May 21, 2018. Name, Michael James Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Crisler is the former Melissa Duncan, daughter of Karen Duncan of Anna, Illinois. Crisler is the son of Jim and Brenda Crisler of Maryville, Illinois. He works in sales and service for W.W. Grainger.