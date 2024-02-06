Births 5/29/18

Son to Justin Alan and Cari Lee Hearn of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Name, Grayson Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Hearn is the former Cari Holder, daughter of Tami Holder of Oak Ridge and Terry and Sandy Holder of Scott City. Mr. and Mrs. Hearn are both employed by PTI. Cari is a dispatcher, while Justin is a truck driver.
Daughter to Matthew Blake Holifield and Alexis Laine Cobb of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018. Name, Averie Layne. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Cobb is the daughter of Deborah Haynes of Scott City and Harold Cobb of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She works for Missouri Delta Medical Center. Holifield is the son of Janis Bruce of Sikeston and Terry Holifield of Benton, Missouri. He works for the City of Sikeston.
Daughter to Andrew J. and Jaclyn A. Fleig of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:08 a.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018. Name, Kori Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fleig is the former Jaclyn Kern, daughter of Jerry Kern of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Fleig is the son of Bill Fleig of Leetsdale, Pennsylvania, and Charlotte Taylor Fleig of Baden, Pennsylvania.
Son to David James and Melissa Janine Crisler of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 a.m. Monday, May 21, 2018. Name, Michael James Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Crisler is the former Melissa Duncan, daughter of Karen Duncan of Anna, Illinois. Crisler is the son of Jim and Brenda Crisler of Maryville, Illinois. He works in sales and service for W.W. Grainger.
Son to Richard Anthony Wolk-Harris and Samantha Lynn Smith of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:18 a.m. Monday, May 21, 2018. Name, Korbyn Elton. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Smith is the daughter of Elton Couch of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Melody Oker of Arnold, Missouri. Wolk-Harris is the son of Stan Harris of Perryville, Missouri, and Heather Welker of Patton, Missouri. He is employed by TG Missouri.
Daughter to Thomas Charles and Kristen Renee Horn Jr. of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:58 a.m. Monday, May 21, 2018. Name, Aubrey Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Horn is the former Kristen Roberts, daughter of Kenny and Tammy Roberts of Cape Girardeau. She is a coding and compliance specialist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Horn is the son of Thomas and Diane Horn Sr. of Whitewater. He is parts manager for MH Equipment.
Daughter to Andrew Lawrence and Jordin Paige Cannon of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:53 p.m. Monday, May 21, 2018. Name, Elliott Lucille. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Cannon is the former Jordin Koch, daughter of John and Martha Koch of Chaffee. Cannon is the son of Timothy and Germaine Cannon of Chaffee. He is a teacher at Kelly Middle School.
Daughter to Jalen Tyre Reddin and Madison Alexus Robertson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:56 p.m. Monday, May 21, 2018. Name, Graelyn Covey. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Robertson is the daughter of Erica Ray of Cape Girardeau and Will Robertson of Chaffee, Missouri. Reddin is the son of Anissa Lowe and Derrick Reddin of Cape Girardeau. He works at Havco Wood Products.
Son to Nathan Jai Themm and Tabitha Ann Statler of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Name, Arthur Jai. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Statler is the former Tabitha Rumley, daughter of Sonja Swofford and Donald Holcomb of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Gilster-Mary Lee. Themm is the son of Linda Schaefer of Cape Girardeau and Kevin Themm of Lapeer, Michigan. He works for Foeste Masonry.