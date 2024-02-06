Births 5/26/22

Son to Kameron Chase and Brandi Nicole Bonner of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:07 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022. Name, Riley Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Bonner is the former Brandi Bertrand, daughter of Tom Bertrand and Cindy Bertrand of Jackson. She is a commercial lending assistant at Wood & Huston Bank. Bonner is the son of Hootie Bonner and Tracy Bonner of Jackson. He is an electrician at Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Nathaniel Steven and Casey Jean Comte of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022. Name, Tate Nathaniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Comte is the former Casey Hotop, daughter of Mike and Maggie Hotop of Perryville, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner. Comte is the son of Kevin and Julie Comte of Perryville. He works for Mississippi Lime Co.
Daughter to Jeremy Ryan and Cooper Lee Perry of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:35 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022. Name, Sutton Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Perry is the former Cooper Simpson, daughter of Kelly Fowler of Chaffee and Bryan Simpson of Allenville. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Perry is the son of Kathy Perry and Eric Perry of Delta. He is employed by Clark and Sons Excavating.
Daughter to Christopher Scott and Regina Caye Arnzen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022. Name, Riley Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Arnzen is the former Regina Purcell, daughter of Lisa Darnell of Cairo, Illinois, and William Purcell of Paducah, Kentucky. She is a surgical technician at Southeast Missouri Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. Arnzen is the son of Robert and Terry Arnzen of Leopold, Missouri. He is a fabricator at Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.
Son to William Ted and Barbara Ann Buckley of Wappapello, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Name, Sheperd Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Buckley is the former Barbara Denson, daughter of Dale and Belinda Denson of Wappapello. She is a licensed practical nurse with Amedisys. Buckley is the son of Norman and Kim Lingle of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for RLP Construction.
Son to Elijah Lawrence Wims and Destiny Paris Schaper of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Name, Israel Reign. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Schaper is the daughter of Jason Schaper of Cape Girardeau. She works at McDonald's. Wims is the son of Liz Terrell of Cape Girardeau and Fredrick Wims of Waterford, Michigan. He is employed by SEMO Mills.
Daughter to Darius Harris and Hillary ChelseaChristina Tabb of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Name, CharlieKate Serenity. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Tabb is the former Hillary Harris, daughter of Charlie Green III of Sikeston and the late Tracye Harris Green. She is employed by US Bank. Tabb is the son of Manuel Tabb and Devolyn Land of Chicago.
Son to Ryan Matthew and Melanie Jean Roth of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:32 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022. Name, Isaiah Jude. Weight, 5 pounds. First child. Mrs. Roth is the former Melanie Dippold, daughter of Richard and Carol Dippold of Thebes, Illinois. She is a teacher at Saxony Lutheran High School. Roth is the son of Terry and Linda Roth of Jackson. He is a civil engineer with Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying.
Daughter to Logan Scott Schlosser and Abbi Gale Davis of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:12 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022. Name, Elena Renee. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Davis is the daughter of Kenny and Heather Davis of Patton, Missouri. She works at Southeast Hospital. Schlosser is the son of Ryan and Tammy Propst of Benton, Missouri, and Chad Schlosser of Scott City. He is employed by Unilever.
Daughter to Jordan Allen and Nikki Sue Bates of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022. Name, Allena Colleen. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Bates is the former Nikki Harvel, daughter of Richard and Suzan Harvel of Tamms, Illinois. Bates is the son of Allen and Glenda Bates of Eminence, Missouri.
Son to Gary Wayne and Miranda Layne Davis III of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:58 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022. Name, Goku Odin. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Davis is the former Miranda Doran. She is a stay-at-home mom. Davis works at Jackson Tire.
Daughter to Christopher Ray and Micki Jo Woods of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:34 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022. Name, Olivia Jo. Weight, 6 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Woods is the former Micki Lyerla, daughter of Mitchell Swink of Anna, Illinois, and Carla Garrett of Dongola, Illinois. She is a security officer with Century Casino. Woods is the son of Carl Woods Sr. and Cheryl Woods of Jackson. He is a truck driver.
Son to Scott and Jennifer Smith of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Name, Nolan Dewayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Chad and Christy Hatheway of Jackson. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Smith is the son of Laura and Terry Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau and Donnie and Regina Smith of Jackson. He works for SoutheastHEALTH.
Son to Kacie Friese of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:33 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022. Name, Emmit Micheal Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Friese is the daughter of Judy Friese and Everett Friese of Chaffee. She works at Dollar General.
Daughter to Jeremiah and Ramona Keller of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:42 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022. Name, Daisy Serenity. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Ninth child, sixth daughter. Mrs. Keller is the daughter of Paul Forsyth of Ashford, Kent, United Kingdom, and Delphine DeNoire of Worcestershire, Kent, United Kingdom. Keller is the son of Robert Keller and Karen Keller of Cape Girardeau and Peggy Keller of Cape Girardeau. He is a laborer with Buzzi Unicem.
Daughter to Cole and Hannah Dallas of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:53 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022. Name, Riah Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dallas is the daughter of Clint Minx and Kim Minx of Festus, Missouri. Dallas is the son of Jim Dallas of Ballwin, Missouri, and Kathy Dallas of Imperial, Missouri. He works for Cielo.
Daughter to Matt and Kate Buchheit of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:29 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022. Name, Kaelyn Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Buchheit is the daughter of Jane Stovall of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Buchheit Rut N Strut Taxidermy. Buchheit is the son of Gary Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri. He works for Buzzi Unicem Alternate Fuels.
