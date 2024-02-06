Births 5/26/22

Bonner

Son to Kameron Chase and Brandi Nicole Bonner of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:07 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022. Name, Riley Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Bonner is the former Brandi Bertrand, daughter of Tom Bertrand and Cindy Bertrand of Jackson. She is a commercial lending assistant at Wood & Huston Bank. Bonner is the son of Hootie Bonner and Tracy Bonner of Jackson. He is an electrician at Southeast Missouri State University.

Comte

Son to Nathaniel Steven and Casey Jean Comte of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022. Name, Tate Nathaniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Comte is the former Casey Hotop, daughter of Mike and Maggie Hotop of Perryville, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner. Comte is the son of Kevin and Julie Comte of Perryville. He works for Mississippi Lime Co.

Perry

Daughter to Jeremy Ryan and Cooper Lee Perry of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:35 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022. Name, Sutton Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Perry is the former Cooper Simpson, daughter of Kelly Fowler of Chaffee and Bryan Simpson of Allenville. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Perry is the son of Kathy Perry and Eric Perry of Delta. He is employed by Clark and Sons Excavating.

Arnzen

Daughter to Christopher Scott and Regina Caye Arnzen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022. Name, Riley Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Arnzen is the former Regina Purcell, daughter of Lisa Darnell of Cairo, Illinois, and William Purcell of Paducah, Kentucky. She is a surgical technician at Southeast Missouri Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. Arnzen is the son of Robert and Terry Arnzen of Leopold, Missouri. He is a fabricator at Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.

Buckley

Son to William Ted and Barbara Ann Buckley of Wappapello, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Name, Sheperd Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Buckley is the former Barbara Denson, daughter of Dale and Belinda Denson of Wappapello. She is a licensed practical nurse with Amedisys. Buckley is the son of Norman and Kim Lingle of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for RLP Construction.

Wims

Son to Elijah Lawrence Wims and Destiny Paris Schaper of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Name, Israel Reign. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Schaper is the daughter of Jason Schaper of Cape Girardeau. She works at McDonald's. Wims is the son of Liz Terrell of Cape Girardeau and Fredrick Wims of Waterford, Michigan. He is employed by SEMO Mills.

Tabb

Daughter to Darius Harris and Hillary ChelseaChristina Tabb of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Name, CharlieKate Serenity. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Tabb is the former Hillary Harris, daughter of Charlie Green III of Sikeston and the late Tracye Harris Green. She is employed by US Bank. Tabb is the son of Manuel Tabb and Devolyn Land of Chicago.

Roth

Son to Ryan Matthew and Melanie Jean Roth of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:32 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022. Name, Isaiah Jude. Weight, 5 pounds. First child. Mrs. Roth is the former Melanie Dippold, daughter of Richard and Carol Dippold of Thebes, Illinois. She is a teacher at Saxony Lutheran High School. Roth is the son of Terry and Linda Roth of Jackson. He is a civil engineer with Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying.