Births 5/22/17

Daughter to Brent Russell Forck and Hunter Alexyss Hewitt of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:45 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017. Name, Brendyn Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Hewitt is the daughter of Misty Sindle of Canalou, Missouri. Forck is the son of C.B. and Pam Forck of Benton and Stacy and Jason Ourth of Benton. He is employed by Lawn Designs and Guttering LLC.
Daughter to Tyler Joseph and Jenna Rhea Webb of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:31 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017. Name, Kaylor Michele. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Webb is the former Jenna Blessing, daughter of Robert and Pam Needling of Anna, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Choate Mental Health. Webb is the son of Larry and Lora Webb of Jonesboro, Illinois. He is a correctional officer at Menard Correctional Center.
Son to Jeff Reed and Magin Lea Chapman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:50 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017. Name, Rhett. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Chapman is the former Magin Patrick, daughter of Cindy Patrick of Cape Girardeau and David and Kim Patrick of Jackson. She is a family nurse practitioner with Saint Francis Medical Center. Chapman is the son of Steve and Deb Chapman of Cape Girardeau and the late Jean Chapman of Cape Girardeau. He is an electrician with Shawnee Electric.
Daughter to Richard William Atherton and Megan Frances Gallagher of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:14 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017. Name, Cadance Marie Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Seventh child, third daughter. Gallagher is the daughter of Robin Berry of Copperas Cove, Texas. Atherton is the son of Pam Trigg of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Stanley Atherton of St. Louis.