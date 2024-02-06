Births 5/22/17

Forck

Daughter to Brent Russell Forck and Hunter Alexyss Hewitt of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:45 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017. Name, Brendyn Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Hewitt is the daughter of Misty Sindle of Canalou, Missouri. Forck is the son of C.B. and Pam Forck of Benton and Stacy and Jason Ourth of Benton. He is employed by Lawn Designs and Guttering LLC.

Webb

Daughter to Tyler Joseph and Jenna Rhea Webb of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:31 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017. Name, Kaylor Michele. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Webb is the former Jenna Blessing, daughter of Robert and Pam Needling of Anna, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Choate Mental Health. Webb is the son of Larry and Lora Webb of Jonesboro, Illinois. He is a correctional officer at Menard Correctional Center.