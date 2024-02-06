Births 5/21/20

Charlton

Son to Chris and Joanne Charlton of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:28 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020. Name, Jacob Glen. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Charlton is the daughter of Ouida Haralambidis of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Gus Haralambidis of Paducah, Kentucky. She works for Alaris Litigation. Charlton is the son of Gail McKenzie of Chicago and Keith Charlton of Brisbane, Australia. He is employed by Charlton Chiropractic.

Eldridge

Daughter to Kasey and Natalee Eldridge of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Name, LynnLee Ellen. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Eldridge is the daughter of Blake Pierce and Kim Pierce of North Myrtle Beech, South Carolina. Eldridge is the son of Chris Eldridge and Tracy Eldridge of Scott City. He works for Century Casino Cape Girardeau.