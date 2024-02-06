All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsMay 21, 2020

Births 5/21/20

Son to Chris and Joanne Charlton of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:28 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020. Name, Jacob Glen. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Charlton is the daughter of Ouida Haralambidis of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Gus Haralambidis of Paducah, Kentucky. She works for Alaris Litigation. Charlton is the son of Gail McKenzie of Chicago and Keith Charlton of Brisbane, Australia. He is employed by Charlton Chiropractic. ...

Southeast Missourian

Charlton

Son to Chris and Joanne Charlton of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:28 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020. Name, Jacob Glen. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Charlton is the daughter of Ouida Haralambidis of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Gus Haralambidis of Paducah, Kentucky. She works for Alaris Litigation. Charlton is the son of Gail McKenzie of Chicago and Keith Charlton of Brisbane, Australia. He is employed by Charlton Chiropractic.

Eldridge

Daughter to Kasey and Natalee Eldridge of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Name, LynnLee Ellen. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Eldridge is the daughter of Blake Pierce and Kim Pierce of North Myrtle Beech, South Carolina. Eldridge is the son of Chris Eldridge and Tracy Eldridge of Scott City. He works for Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Robinson

Daughter to Willard Robinson and Megan Beck of Blodgett, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:57 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Name, Kaitlyn Paige. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Beck is the daughter of Donald Beck and Jennifer Beck of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by Bootheel Counseling. Robinson is the son of C. Willard Robinson, Christy Comstock and Linda Robinson, all of Canalou, Missouri. He works at Alliance Rehab.

Griffin

Son to Jeremy Griffin and Amber Webb of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020. Name, Jack Webb. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first son. Webb is the daughter of Margaret and Scott Webb of Kennett, Missouri. Griffin is the son of Roy and Regina Griffin of Sikeston, Missouri, and Deanna Tierney. He is an instructor at Southeast Missouri State University.

Swann

Daughter to Alexander and Ashley Swann of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:58 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020. Name, Lakely Alaska. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
BirthsNov. 18
Birth 11-19-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy