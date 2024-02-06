Births 5/21/20

Son to Chris and Joanne Charlton of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:28 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020. Name, Jacob Glen. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Charlton is the daughter of Ouida Haralambidis of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Gus Haralambidis of Paducah, Kentucky. She works for Alaris Litigation. Charlton is the son of Gail McKenzie of Chicago and Keith Charlton of Brisbane, Australia. He is employed by Charlton Chiropractic.
Daughter to Kasey and Natalee Eldridge of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Name, LynnLee Ellen. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Eldridge is the daughter of Blake Pierce and Kim Pierce of North Myrtle Beech, South Carolina. Eldridge is the son of Chris Eldridge and Tracy Eldridge of Scott City. He works for Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Willard Robinson and Megan Beck of Blodgett, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:57 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Name, Kaitlyn Paige. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Beck is the daughter of Donald Beck and Jennifer Beck of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by Bootheel Counseling. Robinson is the son of C. Willard Robinson, Christy Comstock and Linda Robinson, all of Canalou, Missouri. He works at Alliance Rehab.
Son to Jeremy Griffin and Amber Webb of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020. Name, Jack Webb. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first son. Webb is the daughter of Margaret and Scott Webb of Kennett, Missouri. Griffin is the son of Roy and Regina Griffin of Sikeston, Missouri, and Deanna Tierney. He is an instructor at Southeast Missouri State University.
Daughter to Alexander and Ashley Swann of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:58 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020. Name, Lakely Alaska. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child.
