Births 5/13/20

Son to Jerry and Sara Stovall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:08 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Name, Oliver Grant. Weight, 9 pounds, 8.5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Stovall is the daughter of Riche and Donna Walker of Advance, Missouri. She is a teacher at Horizons Enrichment Center. Stovall is the son of Mike and Debbie Brown of Whitewater. He works at BioKyowa Inc.
Son to Cory and Julia Simmons of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Name, Max Andrew Ray. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Simmons is the daughter of Tim Simmers of Cape Girardeau and Carrie and Brian Hansen of Jerseyville, Illinois. Simmons is the son of Sharon and Cliff Simmons of Cape Girardeau. He works for Select Plastics.
Daughter to Justin and Ashylynne Miller of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 11:39 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020. Name, Jodi Lynne. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Miller is the daughter of Beaver and Leah Shrum of Millersville. She works at Liberty Utilities. Miller is the son of Jerry and Dawn Miller of Patton, Missouri. He works at TG Missouri.
Daughter to Aaron and Rachel Harland of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:58 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020. Name, Clara Paige. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Harland is the daughter of Lee Trankler of East Prairie, Missouri, and Keith Trankler of Oran, Missouri. She CEO of Heartland Supported Living. Harland is the son of Carlita Harland of Matthews, Missouri, and Lary and Diane Harland of Sikeston. He is a teacher and coach in the Charleston School District.
