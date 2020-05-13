Births 5/13/20

Stovall

Son to Jerry and Sara Stovall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:08 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Name, Oliver Grant. Weight, 9 pounds, 8.5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Stovall is the daughter of Riche and Donna Walker of Advance, Missouri. She is a teacher at Horizons Enrichment Center. Stovall is the son of Mike and Debbie Brown of Whitewater. He works at BioKyowa Inc.

Simmons

Son to Cory and Julia Simmons of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Name, Max Andrew Ray. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Simmons is the daughter of Tim Simmers of Cape Girardeau and Carrie and Brian Hansen of Jerseyville, Illinois. Simmons is the son of Sharon and Cliff Simmons of Cape Girardeau. He works for Select Plastics.