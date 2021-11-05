Births 5/11/21

Son to Rodney Kevin Anderson Jr. and Kristin Nicole Rowe of Hayti, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Name. R.J. Amir. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Eighth child, fourth son. Rowe is the son of Alvin Rowe of Hayti and Holly and Ricky Tiper of Hayti. Anderson is the son of Rodney Anderson Sr. of Cape Girardeau and Damita Summer of Howardville, Missouri.
Daughter to Joey L. and Hailey M. Bauwens of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:29 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Name, Sadie Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bauwens is the former Hailey Richardet and is the daughter of Roy and Kim Richardet of Perryville, Missouri. She is a mortgage loan officer at First State Community Bank. Bauwens is the son of Jim and Linda Bauwens of Perryville. He is a financial advisor at First State Community Bank.
Son to Joshua James and Kasie Lynn Irby of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:53 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Name, River James. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Irby is the daughter of Danny and Debbie Essner of Cape Girardeau. She is a pharmacist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Irby is the son of James and Margaret Irby of New Madrid, Missouri. He is an operator at AECI.
Twin daughters to Jacob Thomas Hengl and Annika Sue Hudson of Friedheim, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:24 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021. Adalynn Rose was born at 5:24 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Aria Grace was born at 5:25 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First children. Hudson is the daughter of Kevin and Conna Leclere of Perryville, Missouri. She works at Cape Regional Credit Union. Hengl is the son of Charles and Melissa Hengl of Friedheim. He works for the United States Postal Service.
Daughter to Aaron Scott and Emily Renee Huey of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:23 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021. Name, Eliza Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Huey is the former Emily Meystedt, daughter of Jim and Barbara Meystedt of Cape Girardeau and Tom and Diana Harold of Nashville, Tennessee. She is a speech therapist for SoutheastHEALTH. Huey is the son of Tim and Cindy Huey of Jackson. He is an investment analysis associate with Buckingham Wealth Partners.
Twins to Darren Null and Jennifer Barker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Dalila Winnie was born at 8:22 a.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces. Joseph Dale was born at 8:24 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Third son and fourth daughter. Barker is the daughter of Dale McClure of Puxico, Missouri and Sherry Phillips of Puxico. She is a stay-at-home mom. Null is the son of Donald R. and Evelyn F. Null of Puxico. He is a steel hauler.
Daughter to Terrence and Norene Day of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:28 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021. Name, Ava Faith. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Day is the daughter of Edward and Diane Archuleta of Peralta, New Mexico. Day is the son of Kim Day of Wichita,Kansas.
Daughter to Megan McFerron of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:10 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021. Name, Reese Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first daughter. McFerron is a server at 36 Restaurant and Bar.
