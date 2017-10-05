Births 5/10/17

Son to Luke William and Elizabeth Jo Ray of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Name, Warren David. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Ray is the former Elizabeth Knight, daughter of Ann Knight and David Knight of Cape Girardeau. Ray is the son of Becky and Jeff Streuter of Murphysboro, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Ray work at Ole Hickory Pits.
Son to Kyle Perry and Meredith Ann Luttrull of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:24 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017. Name, Kolson Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Luttrull is the former Meredith Hoffman, daughter of Wesley and Becky Hoffman of Altenburg, Missouri. She is a title agent with Ward Title Insurance. Luttrull is the son of Perry and Sheila Luttrull of Jackson. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Kevin "Chase" and Monica Lynn Rhodes of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Name, Blakelyn Chase. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Rhodes is the former Monica Jobe, daughter of Mike and Danni Jobe of Chaffee. Rhodes is the son of Missy and Kevin Rhodes of Whitewater. He is employed by PFG Construction.
Daughter to Brian James Burke and Jacklyn Cheyenne Allen of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Name, Charlotte Mae. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Allen is the daughter of Amanda Greenhill of Cape Girardeau and Jay Allen of Farmville, North Carolina. She is a server at Red Lobster Seafood Co. Burke is the son of Jim and Teri Burke of Jackson. He is a server at Red Lobster and an insurance salesman with Lincoln Heritage.
Daughter to Ryan Paul and Sarah Anne Mitchell of Miner, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:24 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2017. Name, Harper Cardine. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Mitchell is the former Sarah Hemby, daughter of Valerie Hemby of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH Obstetrics. Mitchell is the son of Rick Mitchell of Sikeston, Missouri, and Todd and Michelle Wilson of Lake City, Florida. He is a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Daughter to Nicholas Dwayne Dooley Sr. and Mary Madelon DeLisle of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:24 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2017. Name, Chloe Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. DeLisle is the daughter of Rouget DeLisle of Marston, Missouri, and Sally DeLisle of Sikeston. Dooley is the son of Judy Crawford of Union City, Tennessee.
Daughter to Jason Durrel and Suzanne Necole Bickings of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Name, Isabella Ruth. Weight, 9 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bickings is the former Suzanne Parham, daughter of Polly Parham of East Prairie, Missouri, and Stanley Parham of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a registered nurse. Bickings is the son of Gary Bickings and Diane Bickings of Kelso, Missouri. He is a conductor with BNSF.
Daughter to Devon John Trowbridge and Megan Elizabeth Rees of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Name, Harper Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Rees is the former Megan Tinsley, daughter of Jeff Tinsley of Jackson and Christie Ralls of Cape Girardeau. She is an administrative assistant at Blanchard Elementary School. Trowbridge is the son of John Trowbridge and Sheila Trowbridge of Oak Ridge. He is a technician at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Joshua Joseph and Jordan Elizabeth Abell of Makanda, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Name, Jemma Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Abell is the former Jordan Jensen, daughter of Steve and Cathy Jensen of Carbondale, Illinois. She is a sales associate for Ambassador Vacation Rentals. Abell is the son of John and Denise Abell of Harrisburg, Illinois. He is an MRI/CT technologist at SoutheastHEALTH.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.