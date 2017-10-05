Births 5/10/17

Ray

Son to Luke William and Elizabeth Jo Ray of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Name, Warren David. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Ray is the former Elizabeth Knight, daughter of Ann Knight and David Knight of Cape Girardeau. Ray is the son of Becky and Jeff Streuter of Murphysboro, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Ray work at Ole Hickory Pits.

Luttrull

Son to Kyle Perry and Meredith Ann Luttrull of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:24 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017. Name, Kolson Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Luttrull is the former Meredith Hoffman, daughter of Wesley and Becky Hoffman of Altenburg, Missouri. She is a title agent with Ward Title Insurance. Luttrull is the son of Perry and Sheila Luttrull of Jackson. He is self-employed.

Rhodes

Daughter to Kevin "Chase" and Monica Lynn Rhodes of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Name, Blakelyn Chase. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Rhodes is the former Monica Jobe, daughter of Mike and Danni Jobe of Chaffee. Rhodes is the son of Missy and Kevin Rhodes of Whitewater. He is employed by PFG Construction.

Burke

Daughter to Brian James Burke and Jacklyn Cheyenne Allen of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Name, Charlotte Mae. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Allen is the daughter of Amanda Greenhill of Cape Girardeau and Jay Allen of Farmville, North Carolina. She is a server at Red Lobster Seafood Co. Burke is the son of Jim and Teri Burke of Jackson. He is a server at Red Lobster and an insurance salesman with Lincoln Heritage.