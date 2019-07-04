Births 4/7/19

Hoss

Son to Adam Richard and Susanna Nicole Hoss of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 11:59 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Name, Joseph Riley. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Hoss is the former Susanna Luttrell, daughter of Randy and Penny Luttrell of Jackson. She is administrative assistant with Southeast Ear, Nose and Throat. Hoss is the son of Richard Hoss of St. Charles, Missouri, and the late Lisa Ory. He is an automotive technician with Bening Mazda.

Wright

Son to Kenyon and MaKenna Wright of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:43 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019. Name, James Nash. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Wright is the daughter of Derry and Kay Hicks of Bloomfield, Missouri. She is a nurse anesthetist at Missouri Delta Hospital. Wright is the son of Kim and Cheryl Walter of Benton, and Randy and Belinda Wright of Tiline, Kentucky. He is the principal of Bell City (Missouri) High School.

Criddle

Daughter Aaron and Kaela Criddle of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:48 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019. Name, Darcie Blake. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Criddle is the daughter of Cynthia Jackson of Jackson. Criddle is the son of Jason Criddle of Advance, Missouri, and Kristine DeJesus of Cape Girardeau. He is a contractor with Cipher Co.