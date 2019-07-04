Births 4/7/19

Son to Adam Richard and Susanna Nicole Hoss of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 11:59 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Name, Joseph Riley. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Hoss is the former Susanna Luttrell, daughter of Randy and Penny Luttrell of Jackson. She is administrative assistant with Southeast Ear, Nose and Throat. Hoss is the son of Richard Hoss of St. Charles, Missouri, and the late Lisa Ory. He is an automotive technician with Bening Mazda.
Son to Kenyon and MaKenna Wright of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:43 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019. Name, James Nash. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Wright is the daughter of Derry and Kay Hicks of Bloomfield, Missouri. She is a nurse anesthetist at Missouri Delta Hospital. Wright is the son of Kim and Cheryl Walter of Benton, and Randy and Belinda Wright of Tiline, Kentucky. He is the principal of Bell City (Missouri) High School.
Daughter Aaron and Kaela Criddle of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:48 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019. Name, Darcie Blake. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Criddle is the daughter of Cynthia Jackson of Jackson. Criddle is the son of Jason Criddle of Advance, Missouri, and Kristine DeJesus of Cape Girardeau. He is a contractor with Cipher Co.
Daughter to Travis and Gretchen Dirnberger of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 7:56 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Name, Lucille Renee. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Dirnberger is the daughter of Wally and Cheryl Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Glenn Ward. She is nurse care manager at the Community Counseling Center. Dirnberger is the son of Gerard and Shari Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, and Renee and Elmer Vandermierden of Advance, Missouri. He is a senior agronomist at Pioneer Hi-Bred.
Son to Steven and Emily Beal of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Name, Ezra Steven. Weight, 8 pounds, 1.2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Beal is the daughter of Debbie McDonald of Jackson and Martin McDonald of Wappapello, Missouri. She works at Advance Dermatology. Beal is the son of Sandra and Tim Bryant of Jackson, and Steve and Annie Beal of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Farmers Insurance.
Son to Travis and Shanika Shavers Sr., of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:39 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019. Name, Shawn Lee Wade. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.