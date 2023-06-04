Births 4/6/23

Daughter to Jimmy Charles White and Asian Nicole Davis, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Name, Mira Na'shai. Weight, 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth daughter. Davis is the daughter of Carla Davis and Vincent Longstreet of Sikeston, Missouri. White is the son of Georgia Moore of Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Daughter to Alex Christopher and Angela Michele Palisch of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:42 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Name, Ali Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Palisch is the former Angela Prost, daughter of Roger and Sandy Prost of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Cindy Prost. She is office manager at Pillar to Post Home Inspector. Palisch is the son of Susan and Clayton Palisch of Scott City. He is a service technician with Liberty Utilities.
Daughter to Joseph Pinero and Natoniah Inez Kemp-Williams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Name, O'Lyah Janai. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second daughter. Kemp-Williams is the daughter of Yahida Kemp of New London, Connecticut, and Derrick Williams of St. Anne, Jamaica. Pinero is the son of Nilda E. Rios of East Providence, Rhode Island, and Jesus G. Pinero of Hartford, Connecticut. He works at Mondi Flexible Packaging.
Son to Christopher Michael James and Lauren Renee Crawford of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:31 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Name, Thomas James. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Crawford is the former Lauren Dirnberger, daughter of Debbie Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, and the late Thomas Dirnberger. She is a Realtor with Edge Realty. Crawford is the son of Linda Crawford and Robert Crawford of Apple Valley, Minnesota. He is a chiropractor with Hudson Chiropractic.
Daughter to Bradley Ryan and Destiney Renee Wiggins of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:32 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Name, Lilo Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Wiggins is the former Destiney Steverwald, daughter of Melinda Fowler of Jackson. She works at Walmart. Wiggins is the son of ArraWanna Rosenthal and Rick Rosenthal of Marble Hill. He is employed by Dairy Queen.
Son to Andrew Gerard and Macy Lynn Unverferth of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:37 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Name, Miles Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Unverferth is the former Macy Heisserer, daughter of Thomas and Lynda Heisserer of Kelso, Missouri. She is employed by Purchase Clinic. Unverferth is the son of Michael and Gayle Unverferth of Cape Girardeau. He works at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Brandee Anistasia Palmer of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Name, Gabriella Rose. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Palmer is the daughter of Debrah Palmer of Oran and Richard Hinsken of Clearwater, Florida.
Daughter to David Andrew and Jacy Nicole Hileman of Olmsted, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:24 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Name, Brooke Ann. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hileman is the former Jacy Johnson, daughter of LeAnna May of Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Mark Johnson of Mound City, Illinois. She works for the Meridian (Illinois) School District. Hileman is the son of Julie Mason of Thebes, Illinois, and David Hileman of Olmsted. He is employed by The Mosquito Authority.
Son to Garrett Allen and Savannah Paige Burchard of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:19 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Name, Daxton Allen. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Burchard is the former Savannah Wilkerson, daughter of Margo Wilkerson of Sikeston and Jamie Meeks of Bertrand, Missouri. She is employed by Walmart. Burchard is the son of Kevin Burchard and Sandra Lawless of Vanduser, Missouri. He works for Unilever.
Daughter to Eric Alan Pfau and Kaitlyn Michelle Colson of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Name, Adeline Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Colson is the former Kaitlyn Watson, daughter of Debra Watson of Jonesboro and John Watson of Energy, Illinois. She works for DORS. Pfau is the son of Loyce Poole of Troy, Missouri, and Eric Pfau of Marion, Illinois. He is employed by Midwestern Propane.
Son to Kevin Wayne Brown and Toni Renee Pettet of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Name, Jaxon Delano Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Pettet is the daughter of Jack and Tammi Pettet of Mary Esther, Florida, and Ned Huber of Cape Girardeau and the late Susan Huber. She is an accounts payable representative with Saint Francis Medical Center. Brown is the son of Howard and Clara Ann Brown of Marble Hill. He is retired.
Son to Thomas Edward and Alyssa Kay Grindstaff of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:09 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Name, Benton Hayes. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. Grindstaff is the former Alyssa Branham, daughter of Angela and Shane Hicks and Michael Branham of De Soto, Missouri. She works at Logan's Roadhouse. Grindstaff is the son of Mark Grindstaff and Ranee Grindstaff of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by SEMO Underbrushing.
Son to Thomas Christopher Stoops and Brittany Nicole Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:32 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Name, Jessen David. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second son. Smith is the daughter of Susan Smith of Hermann, Missouri, and Kim Duckett of Jackson. She is employed by Broussard's Cajun Cuisine. Stoops is the son of David Stoops of Jackson. He works for Coad Toyota.
Daughter to Jacob Charles and Allyson Elaine Schnurbusch of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Name, Sloan Parker. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Schnurbusch is the former Allyson Duncan, daughter of Lindon and Sharyn Duncan of Cape Girardeau. She is an elementary school teacher with the Altenburg, Missouri, public schools. Schnurbusch is the son of Bruce and Deborah Schnurbusch of Jackson. He works for Health Innovas.
Daughter to Colby and Kelley Barefield of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Name, Olivia Jade. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Barefield is the former Kelley Harnisch, daughter of Patty Kelley of Anna and Dennis Harnisch of Winnebago, Illinois. Barefield is the son of Alissa Yates of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and the late Joseph Barefield.
Son to Shane Michael and Josie Renee Menz of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:12 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023. Name, Hunter Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Menz is the former Josie Sebastian, daughter of Kay Sebastian of Kelso, Missouri. She is a teacher at Notre Dame Regional High School. Menz is the son of Denis and Linda Menz of Kelso. He is a foreman with Columbia Construction.
Daughter to Timothy James and Taylor Whitney Long of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023. Name, Remi Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Long is the former Taylor Irwin, daughter of Derrick and Rosemary Irwin of Oran. She is a teacher with the Kelso (Missouri) School District. Long is the son of Jeff and Ella Long of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a technical operator with Manac Trailers.
Son to Nathan Joseph and Emily Rose Beussink of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Name, Cameron Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beussink is the former Emily Huntebrinker, daughter of John and Jenna Huntebrinker of O'Fallon, Missouri. She is a sales representative with Southern Glazer. Beussink is the son of Tim and Debbie Beussink of Gordonville. He is a heavy-equipment operator with Tom Beussink Excavating.
Son to Brandon Michael and Hannah Moriah Ratermann of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:22 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Name, Hayden Anthony. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ratermann is the former Hannah McAtamney, daughter of Tim and Judi McAtamney of Midland, Michigan. She is a digital content creator with Discover Life Church. Ratermann is the son of Deanna and Patrick Kreher of Breese, Illinois, and Kevin Ratermann of Highland, Illinois. He is a personal banker at First Missouri State Bank.
Son to Jacob Edward and Taylor Nicole Long of Marquand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:35 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023. Name, Rhett Jacob. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Long is the former Taylor Kennon, daughter of Edwin and Pamela Kennon of Marquand. She is a stay-at-home mom. Lang is the son of Laurie and D.J. Long of Grassy, Missouri. He works for Fronabarger Concreters.
Daughter to Drew Christopher Blevens and Jullianna Marie Tellor of Dongola, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:44 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023. Name, Nova Grace Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Tellor is the daughter of Christina Tellor of Dongola and Mitchell Tellor of Anna, Illinois.
Daughter to Isiah DeVante Jackson and Carol Jean Rayford of Mounds, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:49 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023. Name, Carrie Jahna. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Rayford is the daughter of Carrie Rayford of Mounds. Jackson is the son of Anitra Jeter of Mounds and Ronnie Jackson of Cairo, Illinois. He is a child care provider with the State of Illinois.
Son to David Lee and Phebee Raquel Felicia Fernandez of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Name, Alexander Lee. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fernandez is the former Phebee Orcilla, daughter of Rex and Maria Luisa Barker of McClure, Illinois. She is a lab technician at Nestle Purina in Bloomfield, Missouri. Fernandez is the son of Kenneth and Diana Kershaw of Cape Girardeau. He works in receiving at Nestle Purina in Bloomfield.
Daughter to Bradley Robert and Tia Renee Beran of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:53 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023. Name, Lola June. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beran is the former Tia Brod, daughter of Bill Brod and Donna Brod of De Soto, Missouri. She is a dental hygienist with Cure Dental. Beran is the son of Robert Beran of Festus, Missouri, and Nancy Moore of De Soto. He is a physician with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Daughter to Justin Levi Greer and Kara Nicole Hampton of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023. Name, Ellie Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Hampton is the daughter of Chris Hampton and Aimee Hampton of Marble Hill. She is a teller with The Bank of Missouri. Greer is the son of Bruce Greer and Linda Greer of Marble Hill. He is a foreman with Wesbecher Construction.
Daughter to Marquawn D. Fletcher and Correnda S. Daniels of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:13 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023. Name, Fendi Shanai. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Daniels is the daughter of Josephine Daniels of New Madrid, Missouri. Fletcher is the son of Joanne Fletcher of Sikeston.
Son to RaSheid Nyqwon Parker and X'Adriana Delayiah Ruth Scott of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:19 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023. Name, Reign Amir. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Scott is the daughter of Danielle and Ray Owens of Cape Girardeau. She is a manager at McDonald's. Parker is the son Niesha Turk of Sikeston, Missouri. He is self-employed.
Son to Luke Kelly and Sierra Brooke Shelby of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:28 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023. Name, Conrad Drue. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Shelby is the former Sierra Metcalf, daughter of Christy and Roy Metcalf of Advance. She works for Cape Care for Women at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Shelby is the son of Kelly and Erin Shelby of Greenbrier, Missouri, and Angela Schrader of Zalma, Missouri. He works for Manac Trailers.
