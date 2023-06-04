Births 4/6/23

White

Daughter to Jimmy Charles White and Asian Nicole Davis, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Name, Mira Na'shai. Weight, 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth daughter. Davis is the daughter of Carla Davis and Vincent Longstreet of Sikeston, Missouri. White is the son of Georgia Moore of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Palisch

Daughter to Alex Christopher and Angela Michele Palisch of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:42 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Name, Ali Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Palisch is the former Angela Prost, daughter of Roger and Sandy Prost of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Cindy Prost. She is office manager at Pillar to Post Home Inspector. Palisch is the son of Susan and Clayton Palisch of Scott City. He is a service technician with Liberty Utilities.

Pinero

Daughter to Joseph Pinero and Natoniah Inez Kemp-Williams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Name, O'Lyah Janai. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second daughter. Kemp-Williams is the daughter of Yahida Kemp of New London, Connecticut, and Derrick Williams of St. Anne, Jamaica. Pinero is the son of Nilda E. Rios of East Providence, Rhode Island, and Jesus G. Pinero of Hartford, Connecticut. He works at Mondi Flexible Packaging.

Crawford

Son to Christopher Michael James and Lauren Renee Crawford of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:31 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Name, Thomas James. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Crawford is the former Lauren Dirnberger, daughter of Debbie Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, and the late Thomas Dirnberger. She is a Realtor with Edge Realty. Crawford is the son of Linda Crawford and Robert Crawford of Apple Valley, Minnesota. He is a chiropractor with Hudson Chiropractic.

Wiggins

Daughter to Bradley Ryan and Destiney Renee Wiggins of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:32 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Name, Lilo Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Wiggins is the former Destiney Steverwald, daughter of Melinda Fowler of Jackson. She works at Walmart. Wiggins is the son of ArraWanna Rosenthal and Rick Rosenthal of Marble Hill. He is employed by Dairy Queen.

Unverferth

Son to Andrew Gerard and Macy Lynn Unverferth of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:37 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Name, Miles Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Unverferth is the former Macy Heisserer, daughter of Thomas and Lynda Heisserer of Kelso, Missouri. She is employed by Purchase Clinic. Unverferth is the son of Michael and Gayle Unverferth of Cape Girardeau. He works at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Palmer

Daughter to Brandee Anistasia Palmer of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Name, Gabriella Rose. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Palmer is the daughter of Debrah Palmer of Oran and Richard Hinsken of Clearwater, Florida.

Hileman

Daughter to David Andrew and Jacy Nicole Hileman of Olmsted, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:24 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Name, Brooke Ann. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hileman is the former Jacy Johnson, daughter of LeAnna May of Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Mark Johnson of Mound City, Illinois. She works for the Meridian (Illinois) School District. Hileman is the son of Julie Mason of Thebes, Illinois, and David Hileman of Olmsted. He is employed by The Mosquito Authority.

Burchard

Son to Garrett Allen and Savannah Paige Burchard of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:19 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Name, Daxton Allen. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Burchard is the former Savannah Wilkerson, daughter of Margo Wilkerson of Sikeston and Jamie Meeks of Bertrand, Missouri. She is employed by Walmart. Burchard is the son of Kevin Burchard and Sandra Lawless of Vanduser, Missouri. He works for Unilever.

Pfau

Daughter to Eric Alan Pfau and Kaitlyn Michelle Colson of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Name, Adeline Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Colson is the former Kaitlyn Watson, daughter of Debra Watson of Jonesboro and John Watson of Energy, Illinois. She works for DORS. Pfau is the son of Loyce Poole of Troy, Missouri, and Eric Pfau of Marion, Illinois. He is employed by Midwestern Propane.

Brown

Son to Kevin Wayne Brown and Toni Renee Pettet of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Name, Jaxon Delano Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Pettet is the daughter of Jack and Tammi Pettet of Mary Esther, Florida, and Ned Huber of Cape Girardeau and the late Susan Huber. She is an accounts payable representative with Saint Francis Medical Center. Brown is the son of Howard and Clara Ann Brown of Marble Hill. He is retired.

Grindstaff

Son to Thomas Edward and Alyssa Kay Grindstaff of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:09 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Name, Benton Hayes. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. Grindstaff is the former Alyssa Branham, daughter of Angela and Shane Hicks and Michael Branham of De Soto, Missouri. She works at Logan's Roadhouse. Grindstaff is the son of Mark Grindstaff and Ranee Grindstaff of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by SEMO Underbrushing.

Stoops

Son to Thomas Christopher Stoops and Brittany Nicole Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:32 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Name, Jessen David. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second son. Smith is the daughter of Susan Smith of Hermann, Missouri, and Kim Duckett of Jackson. She is employed by Broussard's Cajun Cuisine. Stoops is the son of David Stoops of Jackson. He works for Coad Toyota.

Schnurbusch

Daughter to Jacob Charles and Allyson Elaine Schnurbusch of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Name, Sloan Parker. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Schnurbusch is the former Allyson Duncan, daughter of Lindon and Sharyn Duncan of Cape Girardeau. She is an elementary school teacher with the Altenburg, Missouri, public schools. Schnurbusch is the son of Bruce and Deborah Schnurbusch of Jackson. He works for Health Innovas.