Births 4/3/22

Son to Brian Lee Rhodes and Kaitlin Marie Meyer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Name, Bryson Don. Weight, 3 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Meyer is the daughter of Bridget and Paul Straedey of Jackson and Glenn Meyer of Steeleville, Illinois. Rhodes is the son of Dennis and Lisa Craft of Cape Girardeau and Steve Rhodes of Jackson. He is employed by Base Rock Minerals.
Daughter to Brit and Merritt Taylor of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:14 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Name, Elodie Faye. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Taylor is the daughter of Mark and Mary Beth Fluegge of Cape Girardeau. She works at Cape Girardeau Public Schools. Taylor is the son of Carla and Mike Taylor Jr., of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Southeast Hospital.
Son to Sierra Cheyenne Adams of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Name, Elijah. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second son. Adams works for Happy Hearts Daycare.
Son to Michael T. and Jessica C. Sladek of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Name, Myles Xavier. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Sladek is the former Jessica Kirn, daughter of Marie Kirn of Jackson and Paul and Kris Kirn of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sladek is the son of Tom and Tammy Sladek of Jackson. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Alexander James Martin and Megan Jean Harding of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Name, Jeremiah Lucas. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Harding is the daughter of Karen Johnson and Marshall Harding of Cape Girardeau. Martin is the son of Jamie Prater and John Martin of Cape Girardeau. He works at Chili's Bar and Grill.
Daughter to Austin Mitchell White and Kerri Leigh Cannon of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:44 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Name, Ada May. Weight, 6 pounds 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Cannon is the daughter of Michelle and Tony Enderle of Chaffee and Candy and Terry Cannon of Gilmer, Texas. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. White is the son of Amy and Mitchell White of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Power Grid Services.
