Births 4/3/22

Rhodes

Son to Brian Lee Rhodes and Kaitlin Marie Meyer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Name, Bryson Don. Weight, 3 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Meyer is the daughter of Bridget and Paul Straedey of Jackson and Glenn Meyer of Steeleville, Illinois. Rhodes is the son of Dennis and Lisa Craft of Cape Girardeau and Steve Rhodes of Jackson. He is employed by Base Rock Minerals.

Taylor

Daughter to Brit and Merritt Taylor of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:14 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Name, Elodie Faye. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Taylor is the daughter of Mark and Mary Beth Fluegge of Cape Girardeau. She works at Cape Girardeau Public Schools. Taylor is the son of Carla and Mike Taylor Jr., of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Southeast Hospital.

Adams

Son to Sierra Cheyenne Adams of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Name, Elijah. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second son. Adams works for Happy Hearts Daycare.