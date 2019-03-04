Births 4/3/19

Daume

Daughter to Eric and Rachael Daume of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital in St Louis, 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Name, Ellianna Mary. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Daume is the daughter of Jim and Mary Essner of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse clinical analyst at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Daume is the son of Wayne and Becky Daume, also of Cape Girardeau. He is a pharmacist with Medicenter Pharmacies.

Monteith

Daughter to Jacob Boyd and Megan Marie Monteith of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:28 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019. Name, Haven Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Monteith is the former Megan Wadley, daughter of Doug Wadley and Ursulla Wadley of Cape Girardeau. She works in customer service at Hutson's Art Van. Monteith is the son of Jim Monteith and Kim Monteith of Jackson. He is a police officer with the City of Cape Girardeau.

Shuh

Son to Bradley Paul and Rachel Erin Shuh of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:33 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019. Name, Lucas James. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Shuh is the former Rachel Hendrickson, daughter of Tammy Jordan and Ralph Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse with GA Endoscopy Center. Shuh is the son of Robert and Delores Shuh of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is a claims adjuster with Progressive Insurance.

Laubach

Son to Amy Janelle Laubach of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:55 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019. Name, Finnley Hudson. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Laubach is the daughter of Terrie Laubach of Scott City and Dennis Laubach of Benton, Missouri. She works for FedEx Freight Inc.

Cook

Son to Steve and Madeleine Barbara Cook of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Name, Dominic Martin. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cook is the former Madeleine Harris, daughter of Ben and Lisa Harris of St. Louis. Cook is the son of Yvonne and Tony Cook of Kansas City, Missouri. He is a family assistance worker at Community Counseling Center.

Tangen

Son to Dylan M. and Katherine E. Tangen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Name, Owen Gary. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Tangen is the daughter of Lauren Burchfield and Mark Burchfield of Waynesville, Ohio. Tangen is the son of JoAnn Tangen of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Gary Tangen. He is a teacher with the Jackson School District.