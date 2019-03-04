Births 4/3/19

Daughter to Eric and Rachael Daume of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital in St Louis, 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Name, Ellianna Mary. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Daume is the daughter of Jim and Mary Essner of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse clinical analyst at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Daume is the son of Wayne and Becky Daume, also of Cape Girardeau. He is a pharmacist with Medicenter Pharmacies.
Daughter to Jacob Boyd and Megan Marie Monteith of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:28 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019. Name, Haven Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Monteith is the former Megan Wadley, daughter of Doug Wadley and Ursulla Wadley of Cape Girardeau. She works in customer service at Hutson's Art Van. Monteith is the son of Jim Monteith and Kim Monteith of Jackson. He is a police officer with the City of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Bradley Paul and Rachel Erin Shuh of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:33 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019. Name, Lucas James. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Shuh is the former Rachel Hendrickson, daughter of Tammy Jordan and Ralph Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse with GA Endoscopy Center. Shuh is the son of Robert and Delores Shuh of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is a claims adjuster with Progressive Insurance.
Son to Amy Janelle Laubach of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:55 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019. Name, Finnley Hudson. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Laubach is the daughter of Terrie Laubach of Scott City and Dennis Laubach of Benton, Missouri. She works for FedEx Freight Inc.
Son to Steve and Madeleine Barbara Cook of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Name, Dominic Martin. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cook is the former Madeleine Harris, daughter of Ben and Lisa Harris of St. Louis. Cook is the son of Yvonne and Tony Cook of Kansas City, Missouri. He is a family assistance worker at Community Counseling Center.
Son to Dylan M. and Katherine E. Tangen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Name, Owen Gary. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Tangen is the daughter of Lauren Burchfield and Mark Burchfield of Waynesville, Ohio. Tangen is the son of JoAnn Tangen of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Gary Tangen. He is a teacher with the Jackson School District.
Daughter to Colton James and Olivia Rose Harbison of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Name, Aleena Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Harbison is the former Olivia Stevens, daughter of Vickie Stevens of Chaffee. Harbison is the son of Amanda Harbison and Kevin Harbison of Matthews, Missouri.
Son to David Wayne and Amber Nichole Ruedrich of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:31 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019. Name, Bentley Gage. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Ruedrich is the former Amber Karnes, daughter of Craig and Lisa Karnes of Bertrand, Missouri. She is employed by Visiting Nurse Association of Southeast Missouri. Ruedrich is the son of Bobby and Angie Penrod of Crowder, Missouri. He works for FedEx.
Son to William Maxwell Brown and Destiny Jean Burton of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019. Name, Jayden Reid. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Burton is the daughter of Melissa Thornberry of East Prairie, Missouri, and John Burton of Olive Branch, Illinois. Brown is the son of Monica Brown of Frohna, Missouri, and Mark Brown of Cape Girardeau. He works for Manac Trailers.
Daughter to Justin Daniel and Tiffany Michelle Penrod of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019. Name, Dani Everleigh. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Penrod is the former Tiffany Francis, daughter of Sheila and Wes Francis of Charleston, Missouri. She is a teacher with the Charleston School District. Penrod is the son of Patty Penrod of Sikeston and the late Danny Penrod. He is a stocker with Orgill.
Son to Wynn Goodin and Julie Marie Fredenburg of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:42 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019. Name, Pierce William. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Fredenburg is the former Julie Probst, daughter of David and Maggie Probst of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech language pathologist with the Oak Ridge School District. Fredenburg is the son of Bill and Myrt Fredenburg of Florrissant, Colorado. He is a carpenter and owner of Heirloom Custom Furniture.
Daughter to Michael Schaun Flaim and Gretchen Elizabeth Price of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:02 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019. Name, Miriam Leta. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Price is the daughter of Don and Evelyn Price of Ellsinore, Missouri. Flaim is the son of Louis and Karen Flaim of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Judy Maxwell of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Price and Flaim are both physicians at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to David Michael and Jaclyn Ryan Thiele of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:35 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019. Name, Gatlin Drew. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Thiele is the former Jaclyn Lantvit, daughter of Janet and Joseph Plumley of Grand Tower, Illinois. She is a medical assistant at Southeast Health Cancer Center. Thiele is the son of Bonnie and Roger Thiele of Leopold, Missouri. He works in quarry maintenance with Buzzi Unicem.
