Births 4/28/17

Goodwin

Daughter to Shane L. and Jessica M. Goodwin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Name, Emi Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Goodwin is the former Jessica Martin, daughter of Jeff and Deb Martin of Jackson. She is a manager at STA. Goodwin is the son of Beau and Laura Beaubouef of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Terry Goodwin of Alexandria, Louisiana. He is a general manager at PetCo.

Ruppard

Son to Russell James and Brandi Nichole Ruppard of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:49 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017. Name, Robert James. Weight, 9 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Ruppard is the former Brandi Palmer, daughter of Larry and Amy Palmer of Jackson and Patti Lincoln of Jackson. Ruppard is the son of Frank and Loretta Ruppard of Banner Elk, North Carolina. He is service manager at Hi-Tech Automotive.

Enderle

Daughter to Terry Daniel and Amber Lynn Enderle of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:36 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017. Name, Leah Claire. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Enderle is the former Amber Leible, daughter of Randy and Teresa Leible of Perryville, Missouri. She is a teacher at Clippard Elementary School. Enderle is the son of Ronnie and Diana Enderle of Scott City. He is an electrician with MSI Electric.