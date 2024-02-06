Births 4/28/17

Daughter to Shane L. and Jessica M. Goodwin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Name, Emi Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Goodwin is the former Jessica Martin, daughter of Jeff and Deb Martin of Jackson. She is a manager at STA. Goodwin is the son of Beau and Laura Beaubouef of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Terry Goodwin of Alexandria, Louisiana. He is a general manager at PetCo.
Son to Russell James and Brandi Nichole Ruppard of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:49 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017. Name, Robert James. Weight, 9 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Ruppard is the former Brandi Palmer, daughter of Larry and Amy Palmer of Jackson and Patti Lincoln of Jackson. Ruppard is the son of Frank and Loretta Ruppard of Banner Elk, North Carolina. He is service manager at Hi-Tech Automotive.
Daughter to Terry Daniel and Amber Lynn Enderle of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:36 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017. Name, Leah Claire. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Enderle is the former Amber Leible, daughter of Randy and Teresa Leible of Perryville, Missouri. She is a teacher at Clippard Elementary School. Enderle is the son of Ronnie and Diana Enderle of Scott City. He is an electrician with MSI Electric.
Son to Eric Wesley and Rebecca Lynn Pace of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:53 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017. Name, Aaron Carter. Weight, 7.5 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Pace is the former Rebecca Cantrell, daughter of Charlie Cantrell and Stacey Cantrell of Advance. She is employed by Dollar General. Pace is the son of Eric Pace of Brownwood, Missouri, and Cynthia Boester of Nashville, Illinois. He works for W.W. Wood Products.
Son to Caleb Andrew and Kimberly Ann Seyer of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:33 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2017. Name, Lane Andrew. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Seyer is the former Kimberly Klipfel, daughter of Lori and Kenny Klipfel of Kelso, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Seyer is the son of Cindy and Terry Seyer of Oran, Missouri. He is a self-employed farmer at Seyer Farms.
Daughter to William Allen and Robyn Lynne Frye of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:17 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017. Name, Millicent Samantha. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Frye is the former Robyn Ward, daughter of Bob and Kathy Ward of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher with the Scott County Central School District. Frye is the son of the late Jennie Cooper of Cape Girardeau. He is technology director for Red Letter Communications.
Daughter to Brandon James and Lacey Jo Job of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:09 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017. Name, Annie Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Job is the former Lacey Neal, daughter of Larry and Diane Neal of Oriole. She is an art teacher at East Elementary School in Jackson. Job is the son of Jim and Pam Job of Kelso, Missouri. He is a personal trainer at Southeast Healthpoint Fitness.
