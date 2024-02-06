Births 4/27/23

Lowell

Son to Bryan and Julie Lowell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Name, Rowan Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Lowell is the daughter of Jo Ann Sester of Cape Girardeau. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Lowell is the son of Don and Vanessa Heuring of Delta. He is employed by Southeast Missouri State University.

VanGennip

Daughter to Matthew and Angela VanGennip of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Name, Minnie Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. VanGennip is the daughter of the late Mike Martin and the late Noriko Martin. VanGennip is the son of Norbert VanGennip and Marethe VanGennip of Marble Hill, Missouri.

Goetz

Daughter to Eric and Molly Goetz of Matthews, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Name, Marren Elaina Brandyn. Weight, 7 pounds. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Goetz is the daughter of John Hendricks of Cape Girardeau and the late Joanie Reiminger Hendricks, and Rob Hahs of Jackson. She is a registered nurse with Missouri-Delta Home Health. Goetz is the son of Kevin and Kristi Goetz of Sikeston, Missouri, and Ellen and David Wilburn of Matthews. He is sales manager with Innovatherm USA.

Shaw

Daughter to Paul Shaw and Jada McLorn of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:23 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023. Name, Ivy Michelle. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. McLorn is the daughter of Jennifer McLorn and Arthur McLorn of Marion, Illinois. She is a traveling certified nurse assistant. Shaw is the son of Sequioa Shaw of Cape Girardeau and Arthur Campbell of Cairo, Illinois. He works for Code 3 Security.

Ross

Son to Adam and Michaelyn Ross of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023. Name, Bennett Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Ross is the daughter of Jim Burns and Lisa Burns of Cape Girardeau. Ross is the son of Eddie Ross and Brenda Ross of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Ross both work for Ross Furniture.