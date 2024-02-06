Births 4/27/23

Son to Bryan and Julie Lowell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Name, Rowan Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Lowell is the daughter of Jo Ann Sester of Cape Girardeau. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Lowell is the son of Don and Vanessa Heuring of Delta. He is employed by Southeast Missouri State University.
Daughter to Matthew and Angela VanGennip of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Name, Minnie Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. VanGennip is the daughter of the late Mike Martin and the late Noriko Martin. VanGennip is the son of Norbert VanGennip and Marethe VanGennip of Marble Hill, Missouri.
Daughter to Eric and Molly Goetz of Matthews, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Name, Marren Elaina Brandyn. Weight, 7 pounds. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Goetz is the daughter of John Hendricks of Cape Girardeau and the late Joanie Reiminger Hendricks, and Rob Hahs of Jackson. She is a registered nurse with Missouri-Delta Home Health. Goetz is the son of Kevin and Kristi Goetz of Sikeston, Missouri, and Ellen and David Wilburn of Matthews. He is sales manager with Innovatherm USA.
Daughter to Paul Shaw and Jada McLorn of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:23 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023. Name, Ivy Michelle. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. McLorn is the daughter of Jennifer McLorn and Arthur McLorn of Marion, Illinois. She is a traveling certified nurse assistant. Shaw is the son of Sequioa Shaw of Cape Girardeau and Arthur Campbell of Cairo, Illinois. He works for Code 3 Security.
Son to Adam and Michaelyn Ross of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023. Name, Bennett Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Ross is the daughter of Jim Burns and Lisa Burns of Cape Girardeau. Ross is the son of Eddie Ross and Brenda Ross of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Ross both work for Ross Furniture.
Daughter to Jonathan-Jesse Thomas and Hannah Nichole Yates of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:41 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023. Name, Madalyn Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Yates is the former Hannah Hood, daughter of James and Crystal Hood of Perryville. She is a stay-at-home mom. Yates is the son of Kelly Sams and Thomas Yates of Perryville. He is employed by Blue Skies.
Daughter to Graesen Buckley and Hannah Drew Meystedt of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:06 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023. Name, Mya Joy. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Meystedt is the former Hannah DeLoach, daughter of Darren and Janet DeLoach of Jackson. Meystedt is the son of Madra Meystedt and Michael Jones of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Kenneth Ray and Kimberly Diane Allen of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Name, Savannah Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Eighth child, second daughter. Mrs. Allen is the former Kimberly Appleton, daughter of Delores Appleton and Terry Dockins of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a homemaker. Allen is the son of Terry Cross of Charleston, Missouri, and Allen and Carol Rodgers of Charleston. He is a farmhand with Sowinski Farm.
Daughter to Jeffrey Lee Allen and Megan Reece Harvell of Bell City, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:34 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023. Name, Avery Kaye. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Harvell is the daughter of Terry Harvell and John Harvell of Zalma, Missouri. Allen is the son of Cynthia Allen and Rodney Allen of Bell City. He works for Nestle Purina.
Daughter to Thomas and Kursten Landers of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:04 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023. Name, Riverlynn May. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Landers is the daughter of Tonya Mallory and Del Clover of Cape Girardeau. Landers is the son of Lorilee Zur of Thebes, Illinois, and Tommy Landers of Weldon, Illinois. He is employed by DHL.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.