Births 4/27/21

Son to Jason and Kelly Westbrook of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:56 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021. Name, Colter Luke. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Westbrook is the former Kelly Irvin, daughter of Jeff and Sheila Irvin of Leopold, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mother. Westbrook is the son of Kenneth and Mary Gayle Westbrook of Advance. He is a farmer for Jenkins Farms.
Daughter to Christian Jaco and Jami Hasty of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Name, Daisy Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Hasty is the daughter of Carrie Mayfield of Paton. Jaco is the son of Charity Hammack and Kevin Luttrell of Patton.
Daughter to Tyler and Megan Slinkard of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:03 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021. Name, Nora Grace. Weight, 9 pounds. First child. Mrs. Slinkard is the daughter of Kendra and Nelson Lewis of Jackson. She works at Summers Lane Boutique. Slinkard is the son of Heather Slinkard of Jackson and Jeff and Demani Slinkard of Jackson. He is employed by the Jackson Police Department.
Son to Matthew and Kelly Lakenburger of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 4:17 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Name, Ty Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lakenburger is the daughter of Richard and Gerolyn Eeftink of Leopold, Missouri. She is a controller at SEMO Milling LLC. Lakenburger is the son of Mark and Sherri Lakenburger of Highland, Illinois and Jim and Sharon Ortmeyer of St. Peters, Missouri. He is a sales manager at Classic Equine Equipment LLC.
Daughter to Cody and Kyla Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Name, Kamrynn Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Dirnberger is the daughter of Lori and George Davis of Cape Girardeau and Randy Valleroy of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Saint Francis Healthcare System. Dirnberger is the son of Shari and Gerard Dirnberger of Benton, Missouri, and Renee and Elmer Vandermierden of Advance, Missouri. He works for Enbridge.
Son to Nathan and Kylie Price of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:54 a.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Name, Derek Oliver. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Price is the daughter of Angela Bolt of Chaffee, Missouri, and Robert Payne of Chaffee. Price is the son of the late Barbara Price. The couple works for Rhodes 101.
Son to Dustin and Laura Benfield of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:01 a.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Name, Memphis James. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Benfield is the daughter of Glen and Nancy Hamm of Scott City. She works at Missouri First Steps. Benfield is the son of Kevin and Regina Ward of Sikeston, Missouri, and Paul Benfield of Marble Hill. He works at County Line Auto Body.
Son to Cory and Kristie Brownsberger of Jackson, 4:02 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021. Name, Carter Samuel. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Brownsberger is the daughter of Ernie and Debbie Thiele of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for Jackson R-2 School District. Brownberger is the son of Shawn and Sandra Brownsberger of Montrose, Missouri. He works for Meadow Heights School District.
Son to Matthew and Lindsey Isaacs of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:45 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021. Name, Camden Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Issacs is the daughter of Timothy and Rebecca Williams of Burfordville and Nancy Huber of Jackson. She works for Southeast Health. Isaacs is the son of Ricky and Elena Isaacs of Cape Girardeau and Melissa and Michael Spencer of Oran, Missouri. He works for Morlan Pre-Owned Center.
Daughter to Matthew Cox and Alexa Chenoweth of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021. Name, Ellorie Jane. Third child, first daughter. Chenoweth is the daughter of Rob Chenowether of Tuscola, Illinois and Julie Boyer of Bethany, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. Cox is the son of James Cox of Mattoon, Illinois and Cheri Knauss of Terre Du Lac, Missouri. He is a foreman at Meisenheimer Cement Finishing.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.