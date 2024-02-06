Births 4/27/21

Westbrook

Son to Jason and Kelly Westbrook of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:56 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021. Name, Colter Luke. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Westbrook is the former Kelly Irvin, daughter of Jeff and Sheila Irvin of Leopold, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mother. Westbrook is the son of Kenneth and Mary Gayle Westbrook of Advance. He is a farmer for Jenkins Farms.

Jaco

Daughter to Christian Jaco and Jami Hasty of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Name, Daisy Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Hasty is the daughter of Carrie Mayfield of Paton. Jaco is the son of Charity Hammack and Kevin Luttrell of Patton.

Slinkard

Daughter to Tyler and Megan Slinkard of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:03 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021. Name, Nora Grace. Weight, 9 pounds. First child. Mrs. Slinkard is the daughter of Kendra and Nelson Lewis of Jackson. She works at Summers Lane Boutique. Slinkard is the son of Heather Slinkard of Jackson and Jeff and Demani Slinkard of Jackson. He is employed by the Jackson Police Department.

Lakenburger

Son to Matthew and Kelly Lakenburger of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 4:17 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Name, Ty Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lakenburger is the daughter of Richard and Gerolyn Eeftink of Leopold, Missouri. She is a controller at SEMO Milling LLC. Lakenburger is the son of Mark and Sherri Lakenburger of Highland, Illinois and Jim and Sharon Ortmeyer of St. Peters, Missouri. He is a sales manager at Classic Equine Equipment LLC.

Dirnberger

Daughter to Cody and Kyla Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Name, Kamrynn Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Dirnberger is the daughter of Lori and George Davis of Cape Girardeau and Randy Valleroy of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Saint Francis Healthcare System. Dirnberger is the son of Shari and Gerard Dirnberger of Benton, Missouri, and Renee and Elmer Vandermierden of Advance, Missouri. He works for Enbridge.