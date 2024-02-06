Births 4/26/17

Daughter to Christopher Gaylon and Courtney Elyse Newton of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:34 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2017. Name, Cheyenne Elyse. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Newton is the former Courtney Hoffmann, daughter of Charles and Susan Hoffmann of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by John's Pharmacy. Newton is the son of Gaylon and Tammy Newton of Benton. He is employed by the city of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Joshua Paul Hennrich and Shena Kay Whitaker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:42 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2017. Name, Annalise Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Whitaker is the daughter of Laura and John Kennedy of Thebes, Illinois. Hennrich is the son of Paul and Karlis Hennrich of Jackson. He is employed by Midwest Sterilization Corp.
Twin sons to Kyle Matthew and Cheyenne Curry of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Monday, April 17, 2017. Gibson Kyle was born at 10:47 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Wilson Brooks was born at 12:34 p.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First and second children. Mrs. Curry is the former Cheyenne Wilson, daughter of Vernon and Patricia Wilson of Campbell, Missouri. She is employed by Magnolia Tanning and Hair Salon. Curry is the son of Kevin and Deborah Curry of Kelso, Missouri. He is employed by Orgill Inc.
Daughter to Kevin Drew and Miranda Christine Taylor of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Name, Luna Louise. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Taylor is the former Miranda Minor, daughter of Sarah Kendrick and Neal Minor of Monroe City, Missouri. Taylor is the son of Daphne and Brian Taylor of St. Charles, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Taylor are employed by Southeast Missouri State University.
Daughter to Phillip Edwin Thomas and Tara Nicole DePauw of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Name, Adelyn Elise Nicole. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. DePauw is the daughter of Nancy and Terry DePauw of St. Mary, Missouri. Thomas is the son of Wally and Charmayne Thomas of Cape Girardeau. He is a retired car salesman.
Daughter to Anthony Cale Moake and Ashleigh Lauren Slinkard of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:11 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Name, Kynleigh Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Slinkard is the daughter of Julie Slinkard and Mark Slinkard of Whitewater. She is a licensed practical nurse at the Lutheran Home. Moake is the son of LaRay Parker of Vienna, Illinois, and Chuck Moake of Cypress, Illinois. He is a track foreman with Union Pacific Railroad.
