Births 4/26/17

Newton

Daughter to Christopher Gaylon and Courtney Elyse Newton of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:34 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2017. Name, Cheyenne Elyse. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Newton is the former Courtney Hoffmann, daughter of Charles and Susan Hoffmann of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by John's Pharmacy. Newton is the son of Gaylon and Tammy Newton of Benton. He is employed by the city of Cape Girardeau.

Hennrich

Daughter to Joshua Paul Hennrich and Shena Kay Whitaker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:42 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2017. Name, Annalise Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Whitaker is the daughter of Laura and John Kennedy of Thebes, Illinois. Hennrich is the son of Paul and Karlis Hennrich of Jackson. He is employed by Midwest Sterilization Corp.

Curry

Twin sons to Kyle Matthew and Cheyenne Curry of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Monday, April 17, 2017. Gibson Kyle was born at 10:47 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Wilson Brooks was born at 12:34 p.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First and second children. Mrs. Curry is the former Cheyenne Wilson, daughter of Vernon and Patricia Wilson of Campbell, Missouri. She is employed by Magnolia Tanning and Hair Salon. Curry is the son of Kevin and Deborah Curry of Kelso, Missouri. He is employed by Orgill Inc.