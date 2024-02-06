Births 4-25-24

​
Son to Thomas Sho and Whittney Nycol Rust of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:13 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024. Name, Kai. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rust is the former Whittney Twomey, daughter of Julie Twomey and Jamie Twomey of Dexter, and is self-employed at PubGen.AI. Rust is the son of Suzuyo Rust and Gary W. Rust II of Cape Girardeau. He is the start-up founder of PubGen.AI.
Son to Samatha Dawn Downing of Oran, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:48 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Name, Edward James Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Downing is the daughter of Roger and Angela Downing of Oran. She is an administrative clerk with Select Plastics.
Daughter to Christian Scott Mitchell and Macy Lynn Scherer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:08 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2024. Name, Maggie Lou Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third daughter. Scherer is the daughter of Sheila Collins and James Scherer of Oran. She works for SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence. Mitchell is the son of Kandi Skinner and Scott Mitchell of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Day Transfer.
