Births 4/24/22

Brucker

Daughter to Derek and Kalli Brucker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Name, Collins Kate. Weight, 7.4 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Brucker is the daughter of Kent and Jean Gibbs. She is employed by the Lutheran Home. Brucker is the son of Gary and Beverly Brucker. He works at Southeast Hospital.

Powell

Daughter to Jared and Hannah Powell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Name, Raigan Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Powell is the daughter of Sarah Hess and Brad Hess of Cape Girardeau. She works for Manpower. Powell is the son of Donna Powell of Cape Girardeau and Charles Powell of Orlando, Florida. He is employed by Midwest Sterilization.

Schenimann

Daughter to Jesse and Cacey Schenimann of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:21 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022. Name, Macie Ann. Weight, 7 pounds. 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Schenimann is the daughter of Brad Jackson and Peggy Jackson of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Oak Ridge School District. Schenimann is the son of Gary Schenimann and Lee Ann Schenimann of Jackson. He works for Mondi.