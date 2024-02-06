Births 4/24/22

Daughter to Derek and Kalli Brucker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Name, Collins Kate. Weight, 7.4 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Brucker is the daughter of Kent and Jean Gibbs. She is employed by the Lutheran Home. Brucker is the son of Gary and Beverly Brucker. He works at Southeast Hospital.
Daughter to Jared and Hannah Powell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Name, Raigan Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Powell is the daughter of Sarah Hess and Brad Hess of Cape Girardeau. She works for Manpower. Powell is the son of Donna Powell of Cape Girardeau and Charles Powell of Orlando, Florida. He is employed by Midwest Sterilization.
Daughter to Jesse and Cacey Schenimann of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:21 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022. Name, Macie Ann. Weight, 7 pounds. 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Schenimann is the daughter of Brad Jackson and Peggy Jackson of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Oak Ridge School District. Schenimann is the son of Gary Schenimann and Lee Ann Schenimann of Jackson. He works for Mondi.
Daughter to Logan and Hailey Bartels of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:14 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022. Name, Blake Lauren. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bartels is the daughter of Chad and Jessica Callis of Cape Girardeau and Derrick and Jennifer Johnston of Jackson. She works in radiation therapy at SoutheastHEALTH. Bartels is the son of Wes Bartels and Sandy Wendel of Jackson and Sandy Bartels and Jim Kuehn of Altenburg, Missouri. He is employed by Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying.
Daughter to Gregory Naugle and Shontel Ely of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022. Name, Nevaeh Rayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ely is the daughter of Natalie Ely and Brian Ely of Zalma, Missouri. Naugle is the son of Sheila Sticht of Cape Girardeau and Joseph Naugle of Oklahoma.
Son to Cody and Bailey Leimbach of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:56 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022. Name, William Michael. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Leimbach is the daughter of Sherry McKinney of Perryville and Jesse McKinney of St. Louis. She is employed by Gibson Center for Behavioral Change. Leimbach is the son of Jeff and Penny Richelman of Perryville. He works for Roeslein & Associates.
