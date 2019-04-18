Births 4/18/19

Daughter to Neel and Lauren Elizabeth Jiwanlal of Roanoke, Virginia, 5:53 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019. Name, Elliot Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Jiwanlal is the former Lauren Thompson, daughter of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. Jiwanlal is the son of Rich and Shiloh Jiwanlal of Wichita, Kansas. He is an orthopedic surgeon completing a fellowship.
Daughter to Matthew and Jill Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Name, Margeaux Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Sanders is the daughter of Bill and Judy Sneathen of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing. Sanders is the son of Wade and Laura Sanders of Leopold, Missouri. He works for Velosity Electronics.
Swain
Daughter to Chantry and Maggie Swain of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Name, Kinsley Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Swain is the daughter of Karen Bohnert and Paul Bohnert of Cape Girardeau. Swain is the son of Tamra Flanigan Swain and Terry Swain of Millersville. He works for ARI.
Thomas
Son to Reece and Lauren Thomas of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Name, Ryder Matthew. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Thomas is the daughter of Holly Brown of Cape Girardeau. Thomas is the son of Kirby and Cathy Klaus of Uniontown, Missouri.
Lawrence
Son to James and Amanda Lawrence of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 4:58 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019. Name, Walker Alexander. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Lawrence is the daughter of Karen Switzer of Cape Girardeau. Lawrence is the son of Judith Gayer of Scott City. Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence are both employed by Pizza Hut in Scott City.
Williamson
Daughter to Justin and Jessalyn Williamson of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:15 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019. Name, Raelyn Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Williamson is the daughter of Ed and Margie Welker of Perryville, Missouri, and Tillie Luckey of Perryville. She is a self-employed cosmetologist. Williamson is the son of Betty Williamson of Jackson, and Ray and Finae Shoaf of Morley, Missouri. He is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.