Births 4/18/19

Jiwanlal

Daughter to Neel and Lauren Elizabeth Jiwanlal of Roanoke, Virginia, 5:53 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019. Name, Elliot Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Jiwanlal is the former Lauren Thompson, daughter of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. Jiwanlal is the son of Rich and Shiloh Jiwanlal of Wichita, Kansas. He is an orthopedic surgeon completing a fellowship.

Sanders

Daughter to Matthew and Jill Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Name, Margeaux Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Sanders is the daughter of Bill and Judy Sneathen of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing. Sanders is the son of Wade and Laura Sanders of Leopold, Missouri. He works for Velosity Electronics.

Swain

Daughter to Chantry and Maggie Swain of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Name, Kinsley Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Swain is the daughter of Karen Bohnert and Paul Bohnert of Cape Girardeau. Swain is the son of Tamra Flanigan Swain and Terry Swain of Millersville. He works for ARI.