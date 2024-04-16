Births 4/16/24

Son to Joey Otto and Kelly Anne Marler of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:19 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Name, Colt Otto. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Marler is the former Kelly Riehn, daughter of Delbert and Michelle Riehn of Perryville. She is a teacher at St. Henry Catholic School. Marler is the son of Danny and Diane Marler of Perryville. He is a supervisor at BioKyowa.
Daughter to Mark Anthony Thompson Jr. and Justice Diana Flores-Brown of Dexter, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Name, Kehlani Linn. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Flores-Brown is the daughter of Sonja Flores of Sullivan. Thompson is the son of Amy Darden of Cape Girardeau and Mark Thompson Sr. He works for RailCrew Xpress.
Son to Joseph George and Taylor Christine Babich of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Name, Judah Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Babich is the former Taylor Snead, daughter of Jeremy Snead and Stephanie Vaughn. She is a nurse practitioner. Babich is the son of Sam and Debra Babich. He is a campus minister.
Daughter to Cody James and Chelsey Elizabeth Van de Ven of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:57 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Name, Carter Elise. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Van de Ven is the former Chelsey Stoverink, daughter of Alan and Ramona Stoverink of Marble Hill. She is director of rehabilitation/speech-language pathologist at StoneBridge Nursing Home in Marble Hill. Van de Ven is the son of Roy and Sharon Van de Ven of Leopold. He is therapy manager/physical therapist at Grace Reliant Health Services in Cape Girardeau.
Son to Alex Levi and Shanna Beth Green of Dexter, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:02 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024. Name, Kayson John. Weight, 9 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Green is the former Shanna Stonis, daughter of Keith and Lavonia Stonis of Dexter. Green is the son of Darrell Green of Essex and Kathy Green of Sikeston. He is employed by Roland Machinery.
Son to Garrett Wade and Kirstin Ruth Winkler of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:54 p.m. Wednesday, March, 27, 2024. Name, Wick Lynn. Weight, pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Winkler is the former Kirstin Schlichting, daughter of Alan and Tracey Schlichting of Perryville. She is a teacher with the Perry County School District. Winkler is the son of Terry and Karen Winkler of Perryville. He is a construction worker with W & W Exteriors.
Daughter to Ezra Malachi and Katelin Isabella McCutchen of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:25 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024. Name, Auden Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. McCutchen is the former Katelin Taber, daughter of Crystal Taber and Chadd Taber of Sikeston. She is a stay-at-home mom. McCutchen is the son of Keith McCutchen and Tabitha McCutchen of East Prairie. He is a deckhand with CGB Waterfront Services.
Son to Joshua Wade and Victoria Joyce Jordan of Patton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:31 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024. Name, Isaac Joshua. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jordan is the former Victoria Rhodes, daughter of Obed and Wanda Rhodes of Marble Hill. She works at Burger King. Jordan is the son of Phillip Jordan of Marble Hill. He is a machine operator with Roark Wood Products.
Son to Levi Lynn and Casondra Lee Fish of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:39 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024. Name, Sullivan Otis Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Fifth child, fourth son. Mrs. Fish is the former Casondra Shaffer. Fish is the son of Trisha James of Mack Creek. He is employed by Slumberland Furniture.
Son to Talor Rhea Sweat and Jocelyn Monique Monroe of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:42 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024. Name, Kota Rhea. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Monroe is the daughter of Ashley Monroe and Adam Monroe of Cape Girardeau. She is a sales associate with Once Upon a Child. Sweat is the son of Tammy Hahs of Jackson.
Daughter to Lonnie Ray Jr. and Holly Marie Chapman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:36 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Name, Lucille Hope. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Chapman is the former Holly Sumner, daughter of Walton and Carla Sumner of Webster Groves. She is director of youth ministry at Mercy Hill Church. Chapman is the son of Lonnie and Tina Chapman of Whitewater.
Son to Jacob K. and Leslie C. Bell of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:95 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2024. Name, Teddy Clyde. Weight, 9 pounds 4 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Bell is the former Leslie Garris, daughter of Rodney and Debra Garris of Perryville. She is a stay-at-home mom. Bell is the son of Joe and Jenny Bell of Sedgewickville. He works for TG Missouri.
Son to Logan Lee Jackson Northern and Kristen Elizabeth Gotto of Dexter, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:59 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2024. Name, Bennett Andrew. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Gotto is the daughter of Debbie and Leon Gotto of Perryville. She is employed by Southeast Behavioral Hospital. Northern is the son of Steven Northern of Jackson and Renee Stafford of Farmington. He works for Air Evac Lifeteam.
Daughter to Zachary Edward and Megan Michele Arnold of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:56 a.m. Saturday, April 6 2024. Name, Alice Ellen. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Arnold is the former Megan Hecht, daughter of Mike and Kim Hecht of Chester, Illinois. She is employed by Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence. Arnold is the son of Bob and Toni Arnold of Cape Girardeau. He works for Saint Francis Medical Center.
