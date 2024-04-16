Births 4/16/24

Marler

Son to Joey Otto and Kelly Anne Marler of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:19 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Name, Colt Otto. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Marler is the former Kelly Riehn, daughter of Delbert and Michelle Riehn of Perryville. She is a teacher at St. Henry Catholic School. Marler is the son of Danny and Diane Marler of Perryville. He is a supervisor at BioKyowa.

Thompson

Daughter to Mark Anthony Thompson Jr. and Justice Diana Flores-Brown of Dexter, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Name, Kehlani Linn. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Flores-Brown is the daughter of Sonja Flores of Sullivan. Thompson is the son of Amy Darden of Cape Girardeau and Mark Thompson Sr. He works for RailCrew Xpress.

Babich

Son to Joseph George and Taylor Christine Babich of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Name, Judah Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Babich is the former Taylor Snead, daughter of Jeremy Snead and Stephanie Vaughn. She is a nurse practitioner. Babich is the son of Sam and Debra Babich. He is a campus minister.

Van de Ven

Daughter to Cody James and Chelsey Elizabeth Van de Ven of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:57 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Name, Carter Elise. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Van de Ven is the former Chelsey Stoverink, daughter of Alan and Ramona Stoverink of Marble Hill. She is director of rehabilitation/speech-language pathologist at StoneBridge Nursing Home in Marble Hill. Van de Ven is the son of Roy and Sharon Van de Ven of Leopold. He is therapy manager/physical therapist at Grace Reliant Health Services in Cape Girardeau.

Green

Son to Alex Levi and Shanna Beth Green of Dexter, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:02 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024. Name, Kayson John. Weight, 9 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Green is the former Shanna Stonis, daughter of Keith and Lavonia Stonis of Dexter. Green is the son of Darrell Green of Essex and Kathy Green of Sikeston. He is employed by Roland Machinery.

Winkler

Son to Garrett Wade and Kirstin Ruth Winkler of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:54 p.m. Wednesday, March, 27, 2024. Name, Wick Lynn. Weight, pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Winkler is the former Kirstin Schlichting, daughter of Alan and Tracey Schlichting of Perryville. She is a teacher with the Perry County School District. Winkler is the son of Terry and Karen Winkler of Perryville. He is a construction worker with W & W Exteriors.

McCutchen

Daughter to Ezra Malachi and Katelin Isabella McCutchen of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:25 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024. Name, Auden Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. McCutchen is the former Katelin Taber, daughter of Crystal Taber and Chadd Taber of Sikeston. She is a stay-at-home mom. McCutchen is the son of Keith McCutchen and Tabitha McCutchen of East Prairie. He is a deckhand with CGB Waterfront Services.