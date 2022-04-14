Births 4/14/22

Daughter to Eric and Ciara Joplin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:10 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022. Name, Harper Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Joplin is the daughter of Tim and Linda Smith of Murphysboro, Illinois. She works at First State Community Bank. Joplin is the son of Dean and Lisa Joplin of Lowndes, Missouri. He works for SoutheastHEALTH.
Son to Garrett and Katrina Jones of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:33 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022. Name, Noah Odell. Weight, 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Jones is the daughter of Kenneth and Jennifer Nunnery of Marble Hill. Jones is the son of Brad and Heather Jones of Paducah, Kentucky. He works at Obermans.
Son to Seth and Taylor Stevens of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:25 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022. Name, Pierce William. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Stevens is the daughter of Greg and Christy Krauss of Frohna, Missouri. She works for Thrivent Financial. Stevens is the son of Elizabeth Stevens of Cape Girardeau and Brian and Vanessa Stevens of Jackson. He works for Delta Companies.
Son to Deandre and Jazmin Banks of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:24 a.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022. Name, Kai Jamison. Weight, 8 pounds, 9.5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Banks is the daughter of Joshua Faulkner and Melissa Faulkner of Cape Girardeau. Banks is the son of Rochelle Martin of Cape Girardeau and Darius McBride of Cape Girardeau. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Derek Gohn and Alyssa Mahan of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:58 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022. Name, Taysum Keith. Weight, 7 pounds, 15.5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mahan is the daughter of Myia Garner of Benton, Illinois. Gohn is the son of Mike Gohn of Bridgeton, Missouri, and Tammy Stockman of Parkland, Florida. He works for Jackson R-II School District.
