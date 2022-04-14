Births 4/14/22

Stevens

Son to Seth and Taylor Stevens of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:25 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022. Name, Pierce William. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Stevens is the daughter of Greg and Christy Krauss of Frohna, Missouri. She works for Thrivent Financial. Stevens is the son of Elizabeth Stevens of Cape Girardeau and Brian and Vanessa Stevens of Jackson. He works for Delta Companies.

Banks

Son to Deandre and Jazmin Banks of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:24 a.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022. Name, Kai Jamison. Weight, 8 pounds, 9.5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Banks is the daughter of Joshua Faulkner and Melissa Faulkner of Cape Girardeau. Banks is the son of Rochelle Martin of Cape Girardeau and Darius McBride of Cape Girardeau. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Gohn

Son to Derek Gohn and Alyssa Mahan of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:58 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022. Name, Taysum Keith. Weight, 7 pounds, 15.5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mahan is the daughter of Myia Garner of Benton, Illinois. Gohn is the son of Mike Gohn of Bridgeton, Missouri, and Tammy Stockman of Parkland, Florida. He works for Jackson R-II School District.