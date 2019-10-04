Births 4/10/19

McCoy

Son to Derek McCoy and Tana McCrary of Braggadocio, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:13 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Name, Henry Wayne. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Sixth child, third son. McCrary is the daughter of Don and Danita Tinkle of Piedmont, Missouri, and Rhonda Tinkle of Braggadocio. She is a pre-kindergarten teacher with the Hayti (Missouri) School District. McCoy is the son of Billy McCoy and Judy McCoy of Cardwell, Missouri. He is employed by Young Farms.

Webb

Son to Michael Roy and Courtney Ann Webb Jr. of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:32 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019. Name, Tate Stewart. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Webb is the former Courtney Graviett, daughter of Kevin and Melissa Graviett of Oran, Missouri. She is a receptionist at Manac Trailers. Webb is the son of Mike Webb of Gordonville and Pam Beussink of Chaffee. He is a conductor with BNSF Railway.