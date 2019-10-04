Births 4/10/19

Son to Derek McCoy and Tana McCrary of Braggadocio, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:13 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Name, Henry Wayne. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Sixth child, third son. McCrary is the daughter of Don and Danita Tinkle of Piedmont, Missouri, and Rhonda Tinkle of Braggadocio. She is a pre-kindergarten teacher with the Hayti (Missouri) School District. McCoy is the son of Billy McCoy and Judy McCoy of Cardwell, Missouri. He is employed by Young Farms.
Son to Michael Roy and Courtney Ann Webb Jr. of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:32 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019. Name, Tate Stewart. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Webb is the former Courtney Graviett, daughter of Kevin and Melissa Graviett of Oran, Missouri. She is a receptionist at Manac Trailers. Webb is the son of Mike Webb of Gordonville and Pam Beussink of Chaffee. He is a conductor with BNSF Railway.
Son to Zachary Luther and Billie Jo Enos of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Name, Zachary Luther Louis. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Enos is the former Billie Paulson, daughter of John Paulson Sr. of Thebes and Susan Paulson of New Bern, North Carolina. Enos is the son of Frank and Dinelle Enos of Miner, Missouri, and Billy and Lisa Gore of Boiling Springs, South Carolina.
Daughter to Jonathan William and Heather Nicole Martin of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:38 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019. Name, Paisley Laike. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Martin is the former Heather Kneir, daughter of Mark and Brenda Kneir of Cape Girardeau and John and Marilyn Plaskie of Cape Girardeau. She is a financial counselor with Saint Francis Medical Center. Martin is the son of John and Tammie Martin of Biggers, Arkansas, and Dian Martin of Black Rock, Arkansas. He is a supervisor at ARI.
