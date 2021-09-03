Births 3/9/21

Wren

Son to Jake and Angela Wren of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:04 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Name, William Scott. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Wren is the daughter of Blaine and Jamie Morton of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Southeast Hospital. Wren is the son of Tawana Wren of Jackson and Scott and Marie Wren of Cape Girardeau. He is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Southeast Hospital.

Wilkinson

Daughter to Lucas and Taylor Wilkinson of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:14 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Name, Talylia Nevaeh. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Wilkinson is the daughter of Anthony Eftink of Leopold and Karen (Kevin) Keen of Whitewater. She is a stay-at-home mom. Wilkinson is the son of Kathi (Ron) Bell of Fruitland and the late David (Becky) Wilkinson of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a foreman with Capital Sand Proppants.

Edmonds

Daughter to Tyler Edmonds and Katelyn Newell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Name, Lydia Paige. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Newell is the daughter of Bill and Angel Newell of Friedheim. She is employed by Cape Regional Credit Union. Edmonds is the son of Boyd and Sherry Edmonds of Oriole. He works at Complete Collision Center.