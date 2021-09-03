Births 3/9/21

Son to Jake and Angela Wren of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:04 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Name, William Scott. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Wren is the daughter of Blaine and Jamie Morton of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Southeast Hospital. Wren is the son of Tawana Wren of Jackson and Scott and Marie Wren of Cape Girardeau. He is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Southeast Hospital.
Daughter to Lucas and Taylor Wilkinson of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:14 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Name, Talylia Nevaeh. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Wilkinson is the daughter of Anthony Eftink of Leopold and Karen (Kevin) Keen of Whitewater. She is a stay-at-home mom. Wilkinson is the son of Kathi (Ron) Bell of Fruitland and the late David (Becky) Wilkinson of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a foreman with Capital Sand Proppants.
Daughter to Tyler Edmonds and Katelyn Newell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Name, Lydia Paige. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Newell is the daughter of Bill and Angel Newell of Friedheim. She is employed by Cape Regional Credit Union. Edmonds is the son of Boyd and Sherry Edmonds of Oriole. He works at Complete Collision Center.
Daughter to Christopher and Angela Dambach of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:03 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021. Name, Elise Christine. Weight, 10 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Dambach is the daughter of Tina Adams and Frankie Adams, both of Sikeston, Missouri. Dambach is the son of Jerry and Lorie Dambach of Benton.
Son to Jeremy Tackett and Brandee Lincoln of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:21 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Name, Carter Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Lincoln is the daughter of Stasey and Lisa Lincoln of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Harps Food Stores. Tackett is the son of William Tackett of Sturdivant, Missouri. He works for Genesis Home Care.
Daughter to Tyler and Sarah Martin of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Name, Mya Danielle. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Martin is the daughter of Willard and Mary Keys Jr., of Cape Girardeau. She is human resources manager for Rollet Bros. Trucking. Martin is the son of Frank and Pam Martin of Delta. He is site prep foreman for Paving Pros.
Son to Tom and Caroline Foote of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:23 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021. Name, August Benjamin. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Foote is the daughter of David Burdin and Sarah Burdin of Cape Girardeau. Foote is the son of Mike Foote and Diane Foote of St. Charles, Missouri. He is a financial officer with Precision Insurance & Finance Inc.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.