Births 3/5/20

Daughter to Caleb Jones and Katy Long of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Name, Sophia Renae. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Long is the daughter of Robert and Robin Wilson of Jackson and Wes and Crista Long of Delta. Jones is the son of Wally and Dianna Jones of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Michael Craig and April Brown-Craig of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Name, Maddison Mae. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Brown-Craig is the daughter of Joy and Ronnie Matlock of Burfordville. She is employed by Cardiovascular Consultants of SoutheastHEALTH. Craig is the son of Michael Craig of Jackson and the late Susan Craig. He works for Petco.
Daughter to Nathan and Lindsey Herron of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Name, Lena Ruth. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Herron is the daughter of David House of Millersville and John and Joan Bohn of Farmington, Missouri. Herron is the son of Eddward and Mina Herron of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Linda Herron of Macomb, Illinois. He is employed by Walmart.
Daughter to Clarice Mickayla Brooks of Cape Girardeau and the late John Lamar Turner Jr., Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2012. Name, Ja'laya Kamoni. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Brooks is the daughter of Brooke Brooks of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Popeye's. Turner was the son of LRose Faulkner and John Turner of Sikeston.
Daughter to Kyle and Raychel Jarrett of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Name, Karlei Ann Renee'. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Jarrett is the daughter of Holly Rehder of Sikeston, Missouri, and Johnny Griswell and Ray Rehder of Sikeston. She is employed by Sam's Club. Jarrett is the son of Kelly Jarrett of Farmington, Missouri, and the late Lindell Jarrett. He works at Save-A-Lot.
Son to Caleb Crim and Brianna Goza of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:32 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Name, Xzaviere R. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third son. Goza is the daughter of Vanessa Jackson and David Lester of Cape Girardeau. Crim is the son of Ann Caillier of Cape Girardeau and Winfred Crim of Harrisburg, Illinois.
Daughter to Austin Robert and Shannon Allese Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Name, Anna Claire. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Williams is the former Shannon Darr, daughter of Jim and Mickey Darr of Carrollton, Illinois. She is a speech-language pathology assistant with the Sikeston School District. Williams is the son of Tom and Laveta Williams of Sikeston. He is a project manager with Delta Companies.
Son to Wesley Leon Hartley and Destiny Nicole Dixon of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:49 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Name, Tazayvior Michael-Leon. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Dixon is the daughter of Theresa Beck and Jonathon Beck of Glen Allen. She is a stay-at-home mom. Hartley is the son of Dawn Anderson and Dwight Anderson of Glen Allen. He is a nurse.
Daughter to Tyler Anthony and Melanie Ptacek of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:37 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Name, Olivia Skye. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Ptacek is the former Melanie Pechhacker, daughter of Irene and Anton Pechhacker. She is self-employed. Ptacek is the son of Kelly and Mark Ptacek. He is a pain physician with Regional Brain & Spine.
Daughter to Arthur Steven Terry and India Alexis Newbern of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:32 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Name, Alria Alexis. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Fifth daughter. Newbern is the daughter of Lilly Braden of Cape Girardeau and Larry Walker of Decatur, Illinois. She works at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. Terry is the son of Sandra Price of Unity, Illinois, and J.C. Price of Unity and Arthur L. Gilwater of Cape Girardeau. He is a wastewater mechanic with the City of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Charles Alvin Noles and Kristie Lee Huber of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:17 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Name, Charles Alvin. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second son. Huber is the former Kristie Smith, daughter of the late Buddy J. Smith and the late Vicki S. Smith. Noles is the son of Lisa Loraine Barnett of Asheville, North Carolina, and the late Thormond Washington Noles. He is self-employed.
Son to Travis William and Samantha Layne Miller of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Name, Baker William. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Miller is the former Samantha Gross, daughter of David and Robyn Gross of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at Christian School for the Young Years. Miller is the son of Kent and Deborah Miller of Towanda, Kansas. He is an engineer at Ingevity Corp.
Daughter to David Dale and Brittney Jo Peters of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:16 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Name, Avonlea Claire. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Peters is the former Brittney Sides, daughter of Jason Roberts and Carol Roberts of Jackson and Scott Sides. She is an interior designer with Bath & Kitchen Idea Center. Peters is the son of David Peters and Debbie Peters of Jackson. He works in the technology department of the Cape Girardeau School District.
Daughter to Patrick Douglas Varner and Torie Shay Barr of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:27 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Name, McKenna Ashlynn Renee. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Barr is the daughter of Robert Barr and Diana Barr of Dexter. Varner is the son of Eric Varner of Dongola, Illinois, and Angie Diamond of Dexter. He works for American Commercial Barge Line.
