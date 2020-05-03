Births 3/5/20

Jones

Daughter to Caleb Jones and Katy Long of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Name, Sophia Renae. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Long is the daughter of Robert and Robin Wilson of Jackson and Wes and Crista Long of Delta. Jones is the son of Wally and Dianna Jones of Cape Girardeau.

Craig

Daughter to Michael Craig and April Brown-Craig of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Name, Maddison Mae. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Brown-Craig is the daughter of Joy and Ronnie Matlock of Burfordville. She is employed by Cardiovascular Consultants of SoutheastHEALTH. Craig is the son of Michael Craig of Jackson and the late Susan Craig. He works for Petco.

Herron

Daughter to Nathan and Lindsey Herron of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Name, Lena Ruth. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Herron is the daughter of David House of Millersville and John and Joan Bohn of Farmington, Missouri. Herron is the son of Eddward and Mina Herron of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Linda Herron of Macomb, Illinois. He is employed by Walmart.

Turner-Brooks

Daughter to Clarice Mickayla Brooks of Cape Girardeau and the late John Lamar Turner Jr., Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2012. Name, Ja'laya Kamoni. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Brooks is the daughter of Brooke Brooks of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Popeye's. Turner was the son of LRose Faulkner and John Turner of Sikeston.

Jarrett

Daughter to Kyle and Raychel Jarrett of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Name, Karlei Ann Renee'. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Jarrett is the daughter of Holly Rehder of Sikeston, Missouri, and Johnny Griswell and Ray Rehder of Sikeston. She is employed by Sam's Club. Jarrett is the son of Kelly Jarrett of Farmington, Missouri, and the late Lindell Jarrett. He works at Save-A-Lot.

Crim

Son to Caleb Crim and Brianna Goza of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:32 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Name, Xzaviere R. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third son. Goza is the daughter of Vanessa Jackson and David Lester of Cape Girardeau. Crim is the son of Ann Caillier of Cape Girardeau and Winfred Crim of Harrisburg, Illinois.

Williams

Daughter to Austin Robert and Shannon Allese Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Name, Anna Claire. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Williams is the former Shannon Darr, daughter of Jim and Mickey Darr of Carrollton, Illinois. She is a speech-language pathology assistant with the Sikeston School District. Williams is the son of Tom and Laveta Williams of Sikeston. He is a project manager with Delta Companies.