Births 3/3/21

Daughter to Jody and Abby Underwood of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:03 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Name, Prosey Reeves. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Underwood is the daughter of Connie Bradshaw of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher aide with Cape Girardeau School District. Underwood is the son of Dennis and Donna Underwood of Cape Girardeau. He is general manager at KMC Construction.
Daughter to Ryan and Elizabeth Pekios of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:53 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Name, Lilly Sue. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, firstdaughter. Mrs. Pekios is the daughter of Carl and Lynda Heise of Cape Girardeau and Brenda Martin of Cape Girardeau. She works at Red Letter Communications. Pekios is the son of Tim and Susie Pekios of Cape Girardeau. He works for Midwest Environmental Studies.
Son to Christopher and Hannah Sanders of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:33 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Name, Thomas Avery. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sanders is the daughter of Randall and Kathi Wolf of Perryville, Missouri. She works at The Dance Center. Sanders is the son of Charles A. Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Kristine Sanders-Rhodes of Jackson and Jewell Zilafro of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Kasten Masonry Sales.
Son to James and Kayla Lee of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:22 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Name, Silas Gregory. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Lee is the daughter of Jennifer Buchanan of Imperial, Missouri. Lee is the son of Gregory and Pam Lee of Ballwin, Missouri. The couple works at Lee Chiropractic Center.
Son to Matt and Halie Howard of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Name, Isaiah Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds 9.3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Howard is the daughter of Richard Deimund of Jackson and Erin Borgfield of Jackson. She is a case manager at Community Counseling Center. Howard is the son of Don and and Margaret Howard of Jackson. He is a technician at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Thomas III and Brittany Thorpe of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Name, Miranda Loretta Jean. Weight, 6 pounds, 9.9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Thorpe is the daughter of Rita Todd of Cape Girardeau and Billy and Geraldine Todd of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified nurse's assistant. Thorpe is the son of Thomas Jr. and Sherri Thorpe of Gulfport, Mississippi and Stephanite (Jay) Thrope of Senath, Missouri.
Daughter to Bradley and Adyson Pulliam of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 2:35 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Name, Karsyn Rae. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Pulliam is the daughter of Shelli Miller of Jackson. Pulliam is the son of Patty Pulliam of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Michael and Kristin Rhodes of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:57 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Name, Wyatt James. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Rhodes is the daughter of Kathy Medley and Justin Medley of Sikeston, Missouri. Rhodes is the son of Bambi Rhodes and Mike Rhodes of Oran, Missouri.
Son to Joshua and Jamie Eftink of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Name, August Caleb. Weight, 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Eftink is the daughter of Jeff and Bonnie Haertling of Perryville, Missouri. Eftink is the son of August Jr. and Sharon Eftink of Marble Hill, Missouri.
Son to Connor L. Hutcheson and Kaylee L. Dollins of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:59 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Name, Connor Lee Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Dollins is the daughter of Malinda Dollins and Philip Dollins of Morley, Missouri. Hutcheson is the son of Heather Hamblin of Morley and Lee Hutcheson of Omaha, Nebraska. He is employed by Double D Metal Works.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.