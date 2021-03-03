Births 3/3/21

Underwood

Daughter to Jody and Abby Underwood of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:03 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Name, Prosey Reeves. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Underwood is the daughter of Connie Bradshaw of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher aide with Cape Girardeau School District. Underwood is the son of Dennis and Donna Underwood of Cape Girardeau. He is general manager at KMC Construction.

Pekios

Daughter to Ryan and Elizabeth Pekios of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:53 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Name, Lilly Sue. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, firstdaughter. Mrs. Pekios is the daughter of Carl and Lynda Heise of Cape Girardeau and Brenda Martin of Cape Girardeau. She works at Red Letter Communications. Pekios is the son of Tim and Susie Pekios of Cape Girardeau. He works for Midwest Environmental Studies.

Sanders

Son to Christopher and Hannah Sanders of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:33 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Name, Thomas Avery. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sanders is the daughter of Randall and Kathi Wolf of Perryville, Missouri. She works at The Dance Center. Sanders is the son of Charles A. Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Kristine Sanders-Rhodes of Jackson and Jewell Zilafro of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Kasten Masonry Sales.

Lee

Son to James and Kayla Lee of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:22 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Name, Silas Gregory. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Lee is the daughter of Jennifer Buchanan of Imperial, Missouri. Lee is the son of Gregory and Pam Lee of Ballwin, Missouri. The couple works at Lee Chiropractic Center.

Howard

Son to Matt and Halie Howard of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Name, Isaiah Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds 9.3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Howard is the daughter of Richard Deimund of Jackson and Erin Borgfield of Jackson. She is a case manager at Community Counseling Center. Howard is the son of Don and and Margaret Howard of Jackson. He is a technician at Procter & Gamble.