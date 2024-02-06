Births 3/27/19

Hoffman

Son to Timothy Kyle Hoffman and Erica Rose Schaefer of Grassy, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:29 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Name, Grayson Dean. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Schaefer is the daughter of Kathy Schaefer of Grassy.

Barnett

Daughter to Cameron Lee and Brittney Morgan Barnett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:24 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019. Name, Morganly Harper. Weight, 4 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Barnett is the former Brittany Carlton, daughter of Lisa Carlton of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a dental hygienist with Ruopp Family Dentistry. Barnett is the son of Terry Barnett of Cardwell, Missouri. He is a recruiter with the Missouri National Guard.

Peeler

Daughter to Jonnie Ray and Danielle Nichole Peeler of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Name, Blakeley Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Peeler is the former Danielle McAlister, daughter of Bobby McAlister and Christy McAlister of McClure, Illinois. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Peeler is the son of Jonnie Peeler and Lisa Peeler of Sikeston. He is employed by Orgill.

Weekley

Son to Cody Weekley and Jayme Barks of Marquand, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Name, Corbin Dale. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Barks is the daughter of Carla Graham of Marquand. Weekley is the son of Christina Weekley and Ricky Weekley of Marquand.

Ivie

Son to Smith Cody and Amanda May Ivie of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Name, Julian Carter. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Ivie is the former Amanda Lewis, daughter of Laura Eubanks of Anna, Illinois. She is employed by Gateway Truck and Refrigeration. Ivie is the son of Tammy Ivie and Ronnie Ivie of Lilbourn, Missouri. He works for Unilever Inc.