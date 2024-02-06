Births 3/27/19

Son to Timothy Kyle Hoffman and Erica Rose Schaefer of Grassy, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:29 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Name, Grayson Dean. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Schaefer is the daughter of Kathy Schaefer of Grassy.
Daughter to Cameron Lee and Brittney Morgan Barnett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:24 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019. Name, Morganly Harper. Weight, 4 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Barnett is the former Brittany Carlton, daughter of Lisa Carlton of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a dental hygienist with Ruopp Family Dentistry. Barnett is the son of Terry Barnett of Cardwell, Missouri. He is a recruiter with the Missouri National Guard.
Daughter to Jonnie Ray and Danielle Nichole Peeler of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Name, Blakeley Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Peeler is the former Danielle McAlister, daughter of Bobby McAlister and Christy McAlister of McClure, Illinois. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Peeler is the son of Jonnie Peeler and Lisa Peeler of Sikeston. He is employed by Orgill.
Son to Cody Weekley and Jayme Barks of Marquand, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Name, Corbin Dale. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Barks is the daughter of Carla Graham of Marquand. Weekley is the son of Christina Weekley and Ricky Weekley of Marquand.
Son to Smith Cody and Amanda May Ivie of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Name, Julian Carter. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Ivie is the former Amanda Lewis, daughter of Laura Eubanks of Anna, Illinois. She is employed by Gateway Truck and Refrigeration. Ivie is the son of Tammy Ivie and Ronnie Ivie of Lilbourn, Missouri. He works for Unilever Inc.
Son to Ryan Martin and Morgan Elizabeth Brugger of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:51 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Name, August Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brugger is the former Morgan Schumer, daughter of Thomas and Debbie Schumer of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse with St. Vincent schools in Perryville, Missouri. Brugger is the son of Randy and LeeAnn Brugger of Cape Girardeau. He is a conductor with the BNSF Railway.
Son to Luke Wayne Swinford and Mae-Cie Carolann Lingle of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Name, Silas Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Fifth son. Lingle is the former Mae-Cie Pickett, daughter of Kim Pickett and Chris Pickett of Zalma, Missouri. Swinford is the son of Sally Swinford of Advance and the late Gary Swinford. He is self-employed at Swinford Construction LLC.
Daughter to Barry Russell and Tabitha Mineer-Russell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Name, Philyra JaeAndra Militha. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.8 ounces. First child. Mineer-Russell is the daughter of Regina Thompson and Stewart Thompson of Branson, Missouri. Russell is the son of Mildred Matney of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Devon Hart and Sierra Rayan Green of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Name, Kamber Hart. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Green is the former Sierra Skelton, daughter of Kristina Stone of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late John Skelton. Green is the son of Melissa Green and Stacey Green of McHenry, Mississippi.
Daughter Dylan Greggory and Brooke Ashley Adams of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:37 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019. Name, Amelia Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Adams is the former Brooke Imparato, daughter of Douglas and LaDonna Imparato of Oran, Missouri. She is an emergency room technician at Saint Francis Medical Center. Adams is the son of Billy and Carla Adams of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Buzzi Unicem.
Daughter to William Richard Harris and Tiffani Danielle Burke of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:46 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019. Name, Emmara Marie. Weight, 10 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, first daughter. Burke is the daughter of Julia Burke and Rory Burke of Glen Allen. She is a certified nursing assistant with Bootheel In-Home Care. Harris is the son of Tina Harris of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Delbert Mayfield of Fredericktown, Missouri.
