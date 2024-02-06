Births 3/26/20

Minner

Twin daughters to Dakota Kash and Bridgette Nicole Minner of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Harper Bailey was born at 2:07 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Katie Marie was born at 2:08 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth and fifth children, third and fourth daughters. Mrs. Minner is the former Bridgette Giammarco, daughter of Lee Ann and Jeff Whitworth of Scott City. She works at Heartland Care and Rehab. Minner is the son of Patty and Rick Minner of Scott City. He is employed by Fourck Lite Designs and Guttering.

Blaney

Son to Brandon Lee and Briana Maxine Blaney of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Name, Rhys Archer. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Blaney is the former Briana Bennett, daughter of Warren and Carla Bennett of Mound City, Illinois. Blaney is the son of Donnie and Sherri Blaney of Tamms. He works for the Union Pacific Railroad.

Schumer

Daughter to Craig Joseph and Alicia Renee Schumer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Name, Ella Catherine. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Schumer is the former Alicia Sachse, daughter of Bob and Andrea Sachse of Cape Girardeau. She is a pharmaceutical sales representative for GlaxoSmithKline. Schumer is the son of Ken and Diane Schumer of Perryville, Missouri. He is a quality engineer for Newell Rubbermaid in Jackson.

Proffer

Son to Stetson Tate and Brandi Michelle Proffer of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Name, Silas Lee. Weight, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Proffer is the former Brandi Durham, daughter of Tracy Ford and Bill Durham. She is an administrative secretary at Jackson Middle School. Proffer is the son of Rodney Proffer and Cheri Proffer. He is a firefighter/emergency medical technician with Jackson Fire and Rescue.

Walker

Son to Graham Hayden and Alison Anne Walker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:59 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020. Name, Samuel Jeffrey. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Walker is the former Alison Vanderpool, daughter of Jeff Vanderpool and Theresa Vanderpool of Colleyville, Texas. She is a business analyst with Pegasus Logistics. Walker is the son of Richard Walker and Terry Walker of Fort Worth, Texas. He is a software engineer with Vizient Inc.