Births 3/24/21

Schroeder

Daughter to Dustin and Jennifer Schroeder of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Name, Abigail Lianne. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Schroeder is the daughter of Ralph Stricker and Janet Stricker of St. Clair, Missouri. She works at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School. Schroeder is the son of Ralph Schroeder and Deborah Schroeder of Villa Ridge, Missouri. He is employed by Standley Batch Systems.

Her

Daughter to Yinkon and Darla Her of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:49 a.m., Friday, March 19, 2021. Name, Luella Diane. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Her is the daughter of Diane Lunsford of Jackson and the late Darrell Lunsford. She works for Jackson R-II School District. Her is the son of Tova and Sopua Her of Thornton, Colorado. He works for Jackson R-II School District.

Goodpasture

Daughter to Nathan and Katlyn Goodpasture of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:31 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021. Name, Rylie Marie. Weight, 5 pounds. First child. Mrs. Goodpasture is the daughter of Todd McCoy of Jackson and Michelle McCoy of Marble Hill, Missouri. Goodpasture is the son of John and Katie Goodpasture of Jackson. He works for TG Missouri.