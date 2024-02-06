All sections
RecordsMarch 21, 2024
Births 3/21/24
Twins to Jack and Stephanie Lake of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Daughter, Mara Jane, was born at 9:01 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Son, John Silas, was born at 9:02 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First daughter and first son. Mrs. Lake is the daughter of Steve Kapp and Angie Kapp of Cape Girardeau. She works for Element74. Lake is the son of Thad Lake and Morgan Lake of Jackson. He is employed by Van De Ven LLC.
Southeast Missourian

Lake

Twins to Jack and Stephanie Lake of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Daughter, Mara Jane, was born at 9:01 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Son, John Silas, was born at 9:02 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First daughter and first son. Mrs. Lake is the daughter of Steve Kapp and Angie Kapp of Cape Girardeau. She works for Element74. Lake is the son of Thad Lake and Morgan Lake of Jackson. He is employed by Van De Ven LLC.

Hagler

Son to Mat Hagler and Same Engelen of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, Saturday, March 9, 2024. Name, Mark Anthony. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Engelen is the daughter of Garan Engelen and Angie Engelen of Leopold. Hagler is the son of Dustin Hagler of Cabool and Lane and Amanda Wheeler of Winona. He works for BioKyowa.

Births
