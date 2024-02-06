Records March 21, 2024

Births 3/21/24

Twins to Jack and Stephanie Lake of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Daughter, Mara Jane, was born at 9:01 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Son, John Silas, was born at 9:02 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First daughter and first son. Mrs. Lake is the daughter of Steve Kapp and Angie Kapp of Cape Girardeau. She works for Element74. Lake is the son of Thad Lake and Morgan Lake of Jackson. He is employed by Van De Ven LLC. ...