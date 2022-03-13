Births 3/13/22

Herbel

Daughter to Charles Herbel and Shannon Ritter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:43 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Name, Lettie Sue. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Ritter is the daughter of Kenny and Traci Ritter of Cape Girardeau and Laura Ritter of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Cape Girardeau School District. Herbel is the son of Robert and Catherine Herbel of Bloomsdale, Missouri. He is employed by Buchheit, Inc.

Strong

Daughter to Johnathan Strong and Veronica Bowman of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 4:14 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022. Name, Jenevieve Joanne. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Bowman is the daughter of Misty Sawyers of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Millersville Pit Stop. Strong is the son of Steve Strong and Pam Strong of Patton, Missouri.