Births 3/13/22

Daughter to Charles Herbel and Shannon Ritter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:43 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Name, Lettie Sue. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Ritter is the daughter of Kenny and Traci Ritter of Cape Girardeau and Laura Ritter of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Cape Girardeau School District. Herbel is the son of Robert and Catherine Herbel of Bloomsdale, Missouri. He is employed by Buchheit, Inc.
Daughter to Johnathan Strong and Veronica Bowman of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 4:14 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022. Name, Jenevieve Joanne. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Bowman is the daughter of Misty Sawyers of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Millersville Pit Stop. Strong is the son of Steve Strong and Pam Strong of Patton, Missouri.
Son to Drew Mitchem and Malia LeGrand of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:57 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022. Name, Lincoln Joe. Weight, 6 pounds, 14.2 ounces. Second son. LeGrand is the daughter of Christy LeGrand and Larry LeGrand Jr. of Oran. She works at Medicenter Pharmacy. Mitchem is the son of Sherry Mitchem and Dwayne Mitchem of Oran. He is employed by Post Contracting.
Daughter to Austin and Alexis Atchley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:54 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022. Name, Margaret Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Atchley is the daughter of David and Jill Spriggs of Scott City. She is employed by Scott City Elementary School. Atchley is the son of Dale and Darla Atchley of Whitewater. He works for Interior Plus Inc.
