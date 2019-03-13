Births 3/13/19

Hughes

Son to Tony Hughes and Jennifer Walker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:55 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019. Name, Trace Roland. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Walker is the daughter of Jerry and Karen Walker of Jackson. She works at the American Legion Bar. Hughes is the son of Tony and Sandy Hughes of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Gerdan Slipforming Inc.

Aldredge-Wilkens

Daughter to Richard Wilkens and Savannah Aldredge of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 11:33 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019. Name, Mia Morgan. Weight, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Aldredge is the daughter of Patrick and Mary Aldredge of Oak Ridge. She is a finish painter. Wilkens is the son of Thomas Taphorn of Belleville, Illinois, and Robbin Buchheit of Old Appleton. He works for Capital Sand.