RecordsMarch 13, 2019
Births 3/13/19
Son to David and Jacqueline Weidenbenner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Name, Louis Willard. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Weidenbenner is the daughter of John and Cecelia Boos of Cape Girardeau. She teaches Spanish at Jackson High School. Weidenbenner is the son of Curtis and Stephanie Weidenbenner of Jackson. He is a police officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Southeast Missourian

Weidenbenner

Hughes

Son to Tony Hughes and Jennifer Walker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:55 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019. Name, Trace Roland. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Walker is the daughter of Jerry and Karen Walker of Jackson. She works at the American Legion Bar. Hughes is the son of Tony and Sandy Hughes of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Gerdan Slipforming Inc.

Aldredge-Wilkens

Daughter to Richard Wilkens and Savannah Aldredge of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 11:33 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019. Name, Mia Morgan. Weight, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Aldredge is the daughter of Patrick and Mary Aldredge of Oak Ridge. She is a finish painter. Wilkens is the son of Thomas Taphorn of Belleville, Illinois, and Robbin Buchheit of Old Appleton. He works for Capital Sand.

