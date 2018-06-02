Births 2/6/18

Son to April Meyer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:37 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Name, Rowan Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Meyer is the former April Matlock, daughter of Gary and Patty Matlock of Pocahontas.
Son to James Nedral Collins and Abby Marie Hopkins of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:08 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Name, John Nedral. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Hopkins is the daughter of Jackie Hopkins and John Hopkins of Jackson. Collins is the son of Victoria Lee and Jacob Bruton of Jackson.
Daughter to Zachary Lance Vetter and Karrie Beth Graviett of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Name, Clara Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Graviett is the daughter of Wesley and Karla Graviett of Oran, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Vetter is the son of Coy and Laura Vetter of Commerce, Missouri. He works at Buzzi Unicem USA.
Son to Jake Alexander Taylor and Jordan Nicole Schott of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Name, Braxton Robert. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Schott is the daughter of Chad Schott and Jodie Schott of Oran. Taylor is the son of the late Bobby Taylor of Oran.
Son to Shane William and Christen Nicole Lilly of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Name, Khanor Ramsey. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lilly is the former Christen Kelley, daughter of Joyce Kelley of Bloomfield, Missouri, and Glen Kelley. She is a scanning coordinator at Food Giant. Lilly is the son of Gary Lilly of Bloomfield. He is a scheduler with Help At Home.
Son to Logan Wade Adams and Madison May Sander of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Name, Levi Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Sander is the daughter of Dusti Fraser and Luke Fraser of Scott City. She is employed by MedPlus Healthcare and Hospice. Adams is the son of Joey Adams and Shannon Adams of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for Gilster-Mary Lee.
Daughter to Kyle Patrick and Heather Kay Glastetter of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:26 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Name, Macie Kay. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Glastetter is the former Heather Menz, daughter of Denis Menz and Linda Menz of Kelso, Missouri. She works for the Missouri Department of Transportation. Glastetter is the son of Gerard Glastetter and Sherry Glastetter. He is a self-employed carpenter.
