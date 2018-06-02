Births 2/6/18

Matlock

Son to April Meyer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:37 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Name, Rowan Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Meyer is the former April Matlock, daughter of Gary and Patty Matlock of Pocahontas.

Collins

Son to James Nedral Collins and Abby Marie Hopkins of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:08 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Name, John Nedral. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Hopkins is the daughter of Jackie Hopkins and John Hopkins of Jackson. Collins is the son of Victoria Lee and Jacob Bruton of Jackson.

Vetter

Daughter to Zachary Lance Vetter and Karrie Beth Graviett of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Name, Clara Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Graviett is the daughter of Wesley and Karla Graviett of Oran, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Vetter is the son of Coy and Laura Vetter of Commerce, Missouri. He works at Buzzi Unicem USA.