Births 2/4/24

Lair

Daughter to Dusty R. and Ashley N. Lair of Friedheim, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Name, Renlee Jade. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Lair is the former Ashley Martin, daughter of Frank and Pam Martin of Delta. She is director of operations for Solutions Rehab and Therapy Service. Lair works in supply chain, operations management system, at DHL.

Shelton

Son to Jacob and Chloe Shelton of Jackson, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 1:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Name, Elliott Jacob. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Shelton is the daughter of Jennifer Moore and Charles David Moore Jr. of St. Louis. Shelton is the son of Weldon and Laura Saupe of Shawneetown and Rodney Bruce Shelton Jr. of Portageville. He works at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

King

Son to Landon Joseph Neal King and Rhea Shae Stovall of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:16 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Name, Kaiden Marcus Neal. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Stovall is the daughter of Catherine Stovall of Cape Girardeau and Rodney Stovall Jr. of Jackson. King is the son of Dana King of Cape Girardeau and Steven Kitchen of Sikeston.

Sanders

Son to Colton Wayne and Haley Elizabeth Sanders of Bertrand, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:17 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Name, Tucker Wayne. Weight,

7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sanders is the former Haley Dodd, daughter of Lee and Christina Dodd of Benton. She is the health care home care coordinator for Bootheel Counseling Services. Sanders is the son of Charles Sanders and Amanda Sanders of Benton. He works in transportation at Orgill.

Clark

Daughter to Kyle Matthew and Meghan Nicole Clark of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Name, Kelce Renee. Weight,

7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Clark is the former Meghan Zarse, daughter of Peter and Sherri Zarse of Kansas City, Missouri. She works in medical sales at Inspire Medical Systems. Clark is the son of Bob and Jeannette Hanewinkel of Festus and Ron and Marcia Clark of Jackson. He is a supervisor with Clark & Sons Excavating.

Walker

Daughter to Kevin Devontae Walker and Miracle Dawn Crawford of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Name, Gracie Renae. Weight, 4 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Crawford is the daughter of Chris Crawford and Debbie Crawford of Scott City. Walker is the son of Bertha Walker of Cape Girardeau. Crawford and Walker are both employed by Fazoli’s.

Spencer

Son to Zingo Zachary Spencer and Corterah Mei’che Webb of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Name, Zingo Zachary Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child.