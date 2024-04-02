Births 2/4/24

Daughter to Dusty R. and Ashley N. Lair of Friedheim, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Name, Renlee Jade. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Lair is the former Ashley Martin, daughter of Frank and Pam Martin of Delta. She is director of operations for Solutions Rehab and Therapy Service. Lair works in supply chain, operations management system, at DHL.
Son to Jacob and Chloe Shelton of Jackson, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 1:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Name, Elliott Jacob. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Shelton is the daughter of Jennifer Moore and Charles David Moore Jr. of St. Louis. Shelton is the son of Weldon and Laura Saupe of Shawneetown and Rodney Bruce Shelton Jr. of Portageville. He works at Mercy Hospital Southeast.
Son to Landon Joseph Neal King and Rhea Shae Stovall of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:16 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Name, Kaiden Marcus Neal. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Stovall is the daughter of Catherine Stovall of Cape Girardeau and Rodney Stovall Jr. of Jackson. King is the son of Dana King of Cape Girardeau and Steven Kitchen of Sikeston.
Son to Colton Wayne and Haley Elizabeth Sanders of Bertrand, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:17 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Name, Tucker Wayne. Weight,
7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sanders is the former Haley Dodd, daughter of Lee and Christina Dodd of Benton. She is the health care home care coordinator for Bootheel Counseling Services. Sanders is the son of Charles Sanders and Amanda Sanders of Benton. He works in transportation at Orgill.
Daughter to Kyle Matthew and Meghan Nicole Clark of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Name, Kelce Renee. Weight,
7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Clark is the former Meghan Zarse, daughter of Peter and Sherri Zarse of Kansas City, Missouri. She works in medical sales at Inspire Medical Systems. Clark is the son of Bob and Jeannette Hanewinkel of Festus and Ron and Marcia Clark of Jackson. He is a supervisor with Clark & Sons Excavating.
Daughter to Kevin Devontae Walker and Miracle Dawn Crawford of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Name, Gracie Renae. Weight, 4 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Crawford is the daughter of Chris Crawford and Debbie Crawford of Scott City. Walker is the son of Bertha Walker of Cape Girardeau. Crawford and Walker are both employed by Fazoli’s.
Son to Zingo Zachary Spencer and Corterah Mei’che Webb of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Name, Zingo Zachary Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child.
Daughter to Logan Scott Watkins and LoriAnn Renee Petzoldt of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Name, Brinley Sage. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Petzoldt is the daughter of Dena Crosnoe of Jackson and Roger and Jody Petzoldt of Jackson. She works at Tot Spot Academy & Preschool. Watkins is the son of Laura Conklin of Kelso and Don Watkins Jr. of Oran. He is employed by Penzel Construction Co.
Son to Jerrod Bartley and Amanda Christine Pinkley of Glen Allen, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Name, Beau Conrad. Weight,
8 pounds. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Pinkley is a stay-at-home mom. Pinkley works for Capital Sand Propants.
Son to Roy Clay Hinman III and Julienne August Langenfeld of Dexter, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:28 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Name, Magnus Arthas Rune. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Langenfeld is the daughter of Mark Langenfeld of Mahomet, Illinois, and the late Michelle Hoshauer. Hinman is the son of Crystal Hinman of Mounds, Illinois, and Roy Hinman Jr. of Villa Ridge, Illinois. Langenfeld and Hinman are correctional officers at the Southeast Correctional Center.
Daughter to Marc A. Rivas and Bailey R. Caldwell of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:29 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Name, Iris Lynn. Weight,
1 pound, 14 ounces. First child. Caldwell is the daughter of Melissa Jones and Jerry Caldwell of Dexter. She is a medical assistant at the Saint Francis Clinic Jackson. Rivas is the son of Carlos and Tamara Rivas of Cape Girardeau. He is a deputy with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Daughter to Ben and Shelly Meier, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Name, Clara Grace. Weight, 10 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Meier is the former Shelly Holzum, daughter of Ted and Vicki Holzum of Jackson. She is a homemaker. Meier is the son of Stephen and Teresa Meier of Jackson. He works at Standley Batch.
Daughter to Jacob and Charlotte Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 5:31 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Name, Emerson Louise. Weight, 7.9 pounds. First child. Mrs. Seabaugh is the daughter of Pat and Sharon Wente of Teutopolis, Illinois. She works for Precision Insurance & Financial Services. Seabaugh is the son of Jerry and Dinah Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau. He is owner of Jake Seabaugh Golf Academy.
Son to Larry and Roshea Oehlert of Perryville, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Name, Hunter Aaron. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Oehlert is the daughter of William Bell and Lori Bell of Coushatta, Louisiana. Oehlert is the son of John Adams and Mary Adams of
St. Mary. He works for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
