Births 2/3/18

Lewer

Son to Nathan Ryan and Shevelle Antwnett Lewer Sr. of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Name, Nigel Romeo. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Lewer is the former Shevelle Cavanaugh, daughter of Stephanie Cavanaugh and Richard Cavanaugh of Marion, Illinois. She works at Mercato di Rodi. Lewer is the son of Dorothy Lewer of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Midwest Lawn.

Morris

Son to Randol LeRoy and Amanda Rae Morris Jr. of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Name, Luke Randol. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Morris is the former Amanda Hutteger, daughter of David and Judy Hutteger of Cape Girardeau. She is a lead teacher at the University School for Young Children. Morris is the son of Randol and Marlene Morris of Cape Girardeau. He is a fire captain with Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

George

Son to Aaron Russell and Haley Lorine George of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Name, Dean Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. George is the former Haley Reid, daughter of Lana Peek of Jackson. George is the son of Debra Berry of Delta and Ron George of Joplin, Missouri. He is employed by Allied Universal in Cape Girardeau.

Hendrix

Daughter to Andrew Jordan Hendrix and Heather Renee Wilson of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:21 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Name, Heidi Isabella. Weight, 8 pounds. Fourth child, third daughter. Wilson is the former Heather Wrather, daughter of Lisa Sloan of Cape Girardeau and Tony and Ginger Wrather of Sikeston, Missouri. Hendrix is the son of Shannon and Kimberly Hendrix of Chaffee. He works at Do It Best Corp. in Sikeston.

Yount

Son to Devin Garrett and Lindsey June Yount of Glenallen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:36 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Name, Sawyer Reed. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Yount is the former Lindsey Whitener, daughter of Kenny and Lisa Whitener of Glenallen. She is a chef manager for Unidine at Southeast Hospital. Yount is the son of Tina Yount of Scopus, Missouri, and Tony and Angie Yount of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a computer numeric controlled machinist with Blattner Steel.