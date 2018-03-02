Births 2/3/18

Son to Nathan Ryan and Shevelle Antwnett Lewer Sr. of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Name, Nigel Romeo. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Lewer is the former Shevelle Cavanaugh, daughter of Stephanie Cavanaugh and Richard Cavanaugh of Marion, Illinois. She works at Mercato di Rodi. Lewer is the son of Dorothy Lewer of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Midwest Lawn.
Son to Randol LeRoy and Amanda Rae Morris Jr. of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Name, Luke Randol. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Morris is the former Amanda Hutteger, daughter of David and Judy Hutteger of Cape Girardeau. She is a lead teacher at the University School for Young Children. Morris is the son of Randol and Marlene Morris of Cape Girardeau. He is a fire captain with Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Son to Aaron Russell and Haley Lorine George of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Name, Dean Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. George is the former Haley Reid, daughter of Lana Peek of Jackson. George is the son of Debra Berry of Delta and Ron George of Joplin, Missouri. He is employed by Allied Universal in Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Andrew Jordan Hendrix and Heather Renee Wilson of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:21 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Name, Heidi Isabella. Weight, 8 pounds. Fourth child, third daughter. Wilson is the former Heather Wrather, daughter of Lisa Sloan of Cape Girardeau and Tony and Ginger Wrather of Sikeston, Missouri. Hendrix is the son of Shannon and Kimberly Hendrix of Chaffee. He works at Do It Best Corp. in Sikeston.
Son to Devin Garrett and Lindsey June Yount of Glenallen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:36 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Name, Sawyer Reed. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Yount is the former Lindsey Whitener, daughter of Kenny and Lisa Whitener of Glenallen. She is a chef manager for Unidine at Southeast Hospital. Yount is the son of Tina Yount of Scopus, Missouri, and Tony and Angie Yount of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a computer numeric controlled machinist with Blattner Steel.
Son to Michael William and Whitney Anne Sheppard of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:51 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Name, Webster Alonzo. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sheppard is the former Whitney Sibley, daughter of Allen and Sharon Sibley of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Sheppard is the son of James Dueker and Melinda Sheppard of St. Louis and Ronald Sheppard of Reed Springs, Missouri. He is a category manager at Buchheit Enterprises.
Daughter to Nicholas Scott Hester and Alexis Nicole Smith of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 7:35 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Name, Coraline Thea. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Smith is the daughter of Nancy Burnett and Don Burnett of Sikeston, Missouri. Hester is the son of Erika Hester and Robert Hester of Cape Girardeau. He works at Ruby Tuesday.
Son to Robert Eugene and Caroline Karen Thornburgh of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:39 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Name, Quinton Eli James. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Thornburgh is the former Caroline Leimer, daughter of Linda and Jerry Mowery of Jackson and David and Frances Leimer of Jackson. She is a mathematics instructor at SEMO. Thornburgh is the son of Deborah and Richard Thornburgh of Chaffee, Missouri. He is a children's service worker III at the State of Missouri Children's Division.
Son to Anthony Potter and Karen Renee Woomer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Name, Benjamin Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Woomer is the former Karen Obermann, daughter of Thomas and Martha Obermann of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a pharmacist at SoutheastHEALTH. Woomer is the son of Patti Woomer of Lexington, Kentucky, and the late Matthew Woomer. He is a pharmacist at Walmart Market.
Son to Morgan Lynn Stevens, Southeast Hospital, 9:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. Name, Landin Kyle. Weight, 8 pounds, 8.6 ounces. First child. Stevens is the daughter of David Stevens and Christy Stevens of Thebes, Illinois. She works at Schnucks Food and Drug.
