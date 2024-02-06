Births 2/23/23

Hamm

Son to John Paul and Amanda Marie Hamm of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:42 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Name, George James. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Hamm is the former Amanda Essner, daughter of Ralph and Donna Essner of Kelso, Missouri. Hamm is the son of Larry and Paulette Hamm of New Hamburg, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Hamm are both nurse practitioners at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Holweg

Son to Daryn Keith Holweg and Kyla Danae Choate of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Name, Tate William. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Choate is the daughter of Bill Choate and Karen Choate of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Holweg is the son of Norman Holweg and Brenda Holweg of Marble Hill.

Austin

Daughter to Tesla Marie Austin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:29 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Name, Gracelynn Amaya Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Austin is the daughter of Dawn Kelley of Cape Girardeau and Bo Austin of Arnold, Missouri. She is a table games dealer.

Akers

Son to Austin Kole Akers and Morgan Ellen Keys of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Name, Tobias William River. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Keys is the daughter of Julie Keys and Kevin Keys of Chaffee. Akers is the son of Tina Ladd of Advance, Missouri, and Jesse Akers of Cape Girardeau. Akers and Keys are both employed by Walmart Super Center.

McGuire

Son to Brent and Brittany McGuire of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:49 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Name, Brock Edward. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. McGuire is the daughter of Mark and Shelly Dohogne of Scott City. She is a registered nurse at Jackson Manor. McGuire is the son of Jay and Theresa McGuire of Jackson. He is manager of Pepsi MidAmerica.