Births 2/23/23

Son to John Paul and Amanda Marie Hamm of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:42 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Name, George James. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Hamm is the former Amanda Essner, daughter of Ralph and Donna Essner of Kelso, Missouri. Hamm is the son of Larry and Paulette Hamm of New Hamburg, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Hamm are both nurse practitioners at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Son to Daryn Keith Holweg and Kyla Danae Choate of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Name, Tate William. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Choate is the daughter of Bill Choate and Karen Choate of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Holweg is the son of Norman Holweg and Brenda Holweg of Marble Hill.
Daughter to Tesla Marie Austin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:29 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Name, Gracelynn Amaya Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Austin is the daughter of Dawn Kelley of Cape Girardeau and Bo Austin of Arnold, Missouri. She is a table games dealer.
Son to Austin Kole Akers and Morgan Ellen Keys of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Name, Tobias William River. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Keys is the daughter of Julie Keys and Kevin Keys of Chaffee. Akers is the son of Tina Ladd of Advance, Missouri, and Jesse Akers of Cape Girardeau. Akers and Keys are both employed by Walmart Super Center.
Son to Brent and Brittany McGuire of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:49 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Name, Brock Edward. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. McGuire is the daughter of Mark and Shelly Dohogne of Scott City. She is a registered nurse at Jackson Manor. McGuire is the son of Jay and Theresa McGuire of Jackson. He is manager of Pepsi MidAmerica.
Daughter to Paul David and Christine Elizabeth Hunter of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Name, Catherine Anne. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hunter is the former Christine Kaaz, daughter of LuAnn Galucia of Wentzville, Missouri, and Ray Kaaz of Red Bud, Illinois. She is a physical therapist assistant at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Hunter is the son of David Hunter and Martha Hunter of Sparta, Illinois. He is a correctional officer with the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Daughter to Kordell Latell Batchelor and Quen'Talia Ermanet Flye-Sadler of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:05 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Name, Ernyssia Jhene. Weight, 6 pounds, 12.8 ounces. First child. Flye-Sadler is the daughter of Quenita Flye-Sadler of Cape Girardeau and Jeffery Sadler of Anna, Illinois. Batchelor is the son of Charlene Huff and Darnelus Harris of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the U.S. Army.
Son to Julian and Allison Watkins of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Name, Kai William. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Watkins is the daughter of John and Jill Essner of Cape Girardeau. She is a first grade teacher at St. Vincent de Paul School. Watkins is the son of Gerald and Lisa Watkins Sr. of Mounds, Illinois. He is an attorney.
Son to Marc and Kirstie Jannin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:22 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Name, Theo Kent. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Jannin is the daughter of Kent Mangels and Teal Mangels of Oran, Missouri. She works for the Veterans Administration. Jannin is the son of Darrell Jannin and Norma Jannin of Perryville, Missouri. He is employed by the Sikeston (Missouri) School District.
Son to William Tyler and Tara Suzanne Qualls of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:43 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Name, Maddsen Lion Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Qualls is the former Tara Broshuis, daughter of John Dale Broshuis and Debby Broshuis of Leopold, Missouri. She is a service advisor at Beussink Transmission. Qualls is the son of Bruce and Chris Qualls of Jackson. He is a physical education teacher and head baseball coach with the Woodland School District.