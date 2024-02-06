Births 2/20/19

Culbertson

Son to Damien Richard Culbertson and Riley Ann Holderfield of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Name, Daxton Richard Nicholas. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Holderfield is the daughter of Sarah Farquhar of Chaffee, and Shane and Carla Holderfield of Dongola, Illinois. Culbertson is the son of Tia and Mike Schlegel of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Richard Williams of Stover, Missouri. He is employed by the Southeast Correctional Center.

White

Son to Christopher Lynn and Jessica Christine White of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Name, Garrett Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. White is the former Jessica Hardy, daughter of Michael Hardy and Kim Hardy of Wappapello, Missouri. She is a pharmacist with Sterling Healthcare. White is the son of Riley Fitzgerald Sr. and Angela Fitzgerald of Charleston, Missouri. He is a pharmacist with Missouri Delta Medical Center.

Irwin

Son to Trevor Eugene and Casey Michelle Irwin of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Blaise Michael. Weight, 10 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Irwin is the former Casey Fodge, daughter of Mike Fodge and Jeannie Fodge of Benton. She is a patient service representative at Regional Primary Care. Irwin is the son of Derrick Irwin and Rosemary Irwin of Oran, Missouri. He is a conductor with the BNSF Railway.

Reynolds

Son to Michael Anthony Andrew Reynolds and Tesla Paige Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Bear Andrew. Weight, 4 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Smith is the daughter of Lynn Caines of Chaffee, Missouri, and Chuck Smith of Sikeston. Reynolds is the son of Jennifer Reynolds and Jeff Reynolds of Sikeston. He works for Magnitude 7 Metals.

Holzum

Son to Robert Theodore and Amanda Holzum of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Wyatt Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Holzum is the former Amanda Abner, daughter of Tim and Kandy Abner of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a hair stylist at Concepts. Holzum is the son of Ted and Vicki Holzum of Jackson. He is the owner of Standley Batch Systems.

Maag

Daughter to Nathan Joseph and Heather Marie Maag of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:48 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Ava Grayce. Weight, 8 pounds. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Maag is the former Heather McDowell, daughter of Karen Emmendorfer of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Ray McDowell. She works in assembly at TG Missouri. Maag is the son of Dwayne Maag and Judy Maag of Ironton, Missouri.

Bechtel

Son to John Warren II and Kelly Ann Bechtel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:59 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Name, Tyler Broderick. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. Mrs. Bechtel is the former Kelly Zappulla, daughter of Barbara Zappulla and William Zappulla of Kenilworth, New Jersey. Bechtel is the son of the Rev. John Bechtel and Jeanne Bechtel of Springfield, New Jersey. He is the children's pastor at Bethel Assembly of God.

Kanchanamusika

Daughter to Tahlia Kanchanamusika of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Name, Selah Ann. Second daughter. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Ms. Kanchanamusika is a homemaker and is the daughter of Leisa L. Holland of St. Louis and William C. Holland of Cape Girardeau.

Oliver

Daughter to John Joseph and Kyndra Lynn Oliver of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Name, Parker Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Oliver is the former Kyndra Williams, daughter of Donna and Tom Williams of Jackson. She is a teacher at Chaffee (Missouri) Elementary School. Oliver is the son of Mark and Kandee Oliver of Cape Girardeau and Jo Ellen Hawn of Cape Girardeau. He is membership director at Dalhousie Golf Club.

Westmoreland

Son to Kevin Ray Jr. and Ashley Susan Westmoreland of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:32 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Name, Lane Henry. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Westmoreland is the former Ashley Buchheit, daughter of Stan and Cheri Buchheit of Chester, Illinois, and Peggy Valleroy of Perryville. Westmoreland is the son of Scott and Tammy Vernon of Perryville.

May

Daughter to William Drey May and Kelsey Paige Johnson of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Name Khloe Ashtynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Ms. Johnson is the daughter of Kristina Johnson of Cape Girardeau. May is the son of Iscnia May of Thebes, Illinois.

Green

Daughter to Christopher Lynn Sr. and Jordan Raquel Green of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Name, Chloe LeeAnn Gail. Weight, 4 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Green is the former Jordan Metzger, daughter of the late Raquel Qualls of Apache Junction, Arizona. Green is the son of Terry Green of Scopus, Missouri, and the late Lisa Green of Scopus. He is a cook at Dogwood Social House.

Marshall

Daughter to Chaz Marshall and Kara Jeanine Keeton of Matthews, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:41 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Name, Cassidy Kaylee Ann. Weight, 5 pounds 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Ms. Keeton works for Carr Textile and is the daughter of Jamie and Gary Keeton of Matthews. Marshall is the son of William Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri and Lydia Marshall of Bertrand, Missouri.

Berry

Daughter to Eric William Berry and Melissa Ann Whittington of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:22 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Name, Taygen Marie Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Ms. Whittington is the former Melissa Hartle, daughter of Dean Hartle of Advance, Missouri, and Glona and Richard Bundy of Scott City. Berry is the son of Charles Berry of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Tammy Berry and Richard Baylis of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for American Commercial Barge Line.

Roper

Daughter to Cory Edward and Chelsea Elaine Roper of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Name, Corynn Elaine. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Roper is the former Chelsea Snider, daughter of Ronnie and Kathie Snider of Chaffee, Missouri, and Marty Lemons of Zalma, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Roper is the son of Eddie Roper of Advance and Kim and Mike Bickline of Highland, Illinois. He works for Ameren Missouri.

Moyers

Son to Justin Levi Moyers and Lillian Nicole Hudgens of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:09 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Name, Luke Tyler. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Ms. Hudgens is the daughter of Darin and Tora Hudgens of Bertrand. She is self-employed. Moyers is the son of Jody Moyers of Paducah, Kentucky, and Jeannie Moyers of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Construction Trailer Specialists.

Hadler

Daughter to Brian Paul and Lindsey Marie Hadler of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Name, Emelia Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Hadler is the former Lindsey Lappe, daughter of Rusty and Sondra Lappe and Matthew and Glenda Marks, all of Perryville, Missouri. She is a respiratory therapist for Saint Francis Medical Center and Perry County Memorial Hospital. Hadler is the son of Michael and Gwendy Hadler of Perryville. He is a firefighter/paramedic for the Mehlville First Protection District.

Eftink

Daughter to Joshua Adam and Lisa Michelle Eftink of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Name, Jocelyn Amelia. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Eftink is the former Lisa Hopper, daughter of Robert and Patricia Hopper of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Eftink is the son of Connie Harlow of Sikeston. He is a mechanic.

Lamb

Daughter to Jeremy Michael and Megan Elizabeth Lamb of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Name, Maura Kate. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Lamb is the former Megan Griffin, daughter of Mike and Susan Griffin of Chaffee, Missouri. She is an operating room registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lamb is the son of Mike Lamb of Cape Girardeau and Donna and Joe Orsburn of Cape Girardeau. He is a senior corporate accountant for Delta Companies.

Radu

Son to John Aaron and Monica Bixby Radu of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:42 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Name, Thomas Joseph "T.J." Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Radu is the former Monica Bixby, daughter of Joseph and Debra Bixby of Geneva, Nebraska. She is a professor at Southeast Missouri State University. Radu is the son of Nick Thomas Radu of Roanoke, Virginia, and Robbie and Nikki Crush of Roanoke. He is a manager at Town & Country Grocers.