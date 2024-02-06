Births 2/20/19

Son to Damien Richard Culbertson and Riley Ann Holderfield of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Name, Daxton Richard Nicholas. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Holderfield is the daughter of Sarah Farquhar of Chaffee, and Shane and Carla Holderfield of Dongola, Illinois. Culbertson is the son of Tia and Mike Schlegel of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Richard Williams of Stover, Missouri. He is employed by the Southeast Correctional Center.
Son to Christopher Lynn and Jessica Christine White of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Name, Garrett Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. White is the former Jessica Hardy, daughter of Michael Hardy and Kim Hardy of Wappapello, Missouri. She is a pharmacist with Sterling Healthcare. White is the son of Riley Fitzgerald Sr. and Angela Fitzgerald of Charleston, Missouri. He is a pharmacist with Missouri Delta Medical Center.
Son to Trevor Eugene and Casey Michelle Irwin of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Blaise Michael. Weight, 10 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Irwin is the former Casey Fodge, daughter of Mike Fodge and Jeannie Fodge of Benton. She is a patient service representative at Regional Primary Care. Irwin is the son of Derrick Irwin and Rosemary Irwin of Oran, Missouri. He is a conductor with the BNSF Railway.
Son to Michael Anthony Andrew Reynolds and Tesla Paige Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Bear Andrew. Weight, 4 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Smith is the daughter of Lynn Caines of Chaffee, Missouri, and Chuck Smith of Sikeston. Reynolds is the son of Jennifer Reynolds and Jeff Reynolds of Sikeston. He works for Magnitude 7 Metals.
Son to Robert Theodore and Amanda Holzum of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Wyatt Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Holzum is the former Amanda Abner, daughter of Tim and Kandy Abner of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a hair stylist at Concepts. Holzum is the son of Ted and Vicki Holzum of Jackson. He is the owner of Standley Batch Systems.
Daughter to Nathan Joseph and Heather Marie Maag of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:48 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Ava Grayce. Weight, 8 pounds. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Maag is the former Heather McDowell, daughter of Karen Emmendorfer of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Ray McDowell. She works in assembly at TG Missouri. Maag is the son of Dwayne Maag and Judy Maag of Ironton, Missouri.
Son to John Warren II and Kelly Ann Bechtel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:59 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Name, Tyler Broderick. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. Mrs. Bechtel is the former Kelly Zappulla, daughter of Barbara Zappulla and William Zappulla of Kenilworth, New Jersey. Bechtel is the son of the Rev. John Bechtel and Jeanne Bechtel of Springfield, New Jersey. He is the children's pastor at Bethel Assembly of God.
Daughter to Tahlia Kanchanamusika of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Name, Selah Ann. Second daughter. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Ms. Kanchanamusika is a homemaker and is the daughter of Leisa L. Holland of St. Louis and William C. Holland of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to John Joseph and Kyndra Lynn Oliver of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Name, Parker Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Oliver is the former Kyndra Williams, daughter of Donna and Tom Williams of Jackson. She is a teacher at Chaffee (Missouri) Elementary School. Oliver is the son of Mark and Kandee Oliver of Cape Girardeau and Jo Ellen Hawn of Cape Girardeau. He is membership director at Dalhousie Golf Club.
Son to Kevin Ray Jr. and Ashley Susan Westmoreland of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:32 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Name, Lane Henry. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Westmoreland is the former Ashley Buchheit, daughter of Stan and Cheri Buchheit of Chester, Illinois, and Peggy Valleroy of Perryville. Westmoreland is the son of Scott and Tammy Vernon of Perryville.
Daughter to William Drey May and Kelsey Paige Johnson of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Name Khloe Ashtynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Ms. Johnson is the daughter of Kristina Johnson of Cape Girardeau. May is the son of Iscnia May of Thebes, Illinois.
Daughter to Christopher Lynn Sr. and Jordan Raquel Green of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Name, Chloe LeeAnn Gail. Weight, 4 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Green is the former Jordan Metzger, daughter of the late Raquel Qualls of Apache Junction, Arizona. Green is the son of Terry Green of Scopus, Missouri, and the late Lisa Green of Scopus. He is a cook at Dogwood Social House.
Daughter to Chaz Marshall and Kara Jeanine Keeton of Matthews, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:41 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Name, Cassidy Kaylee Ann. Weight, 5 pounds 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Ms. Keeton works for Carr Textile and is the daughter of Jamie and Gary Keeton of Matthews. Marshall is the son of William Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri and Lydia Marshall of Bertrand, Missouri.
Daughter to Eric William Berry and Melissa Ann Whittington of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:22 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Name, Taygen Marie Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Ms. Whittington is the former Melissa Hartle, daughter of Dean Hartle of Advance, Missouri, and Glona and Richard Bundy of Scott City. Berry is the son of Charles Berry of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Tammy Berry and Richard Baylis of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for American Commercial Barge Line.
Daughter to Cory Edward and Chelsea Elaine Roper of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Name, Corynn Elaine. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Roper is the former Chelsea Snider, daughter of Ronnie and Kathie Snider of Chaffee, Missouri, and Marty Lemons of Zalma, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Roper is the son of Eddie Roper of Advance and Kim and Mike Bickline of Highland, Illinois. He works for Ameren Missouri.
Son to Justin Levi Moyers and Lillian Nicole Hudgens of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:09 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Name, Luke Tyler. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Ms. Hudgens is the daughter of Darin and Tora Hudgens of Bertrand. She is self-employed. Moyers is the son of Jody Moyers of Paducah, Kentucky, and Jeannie Moyers of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Construction Trailer Specialists.
Daughter to Brian Paul and Lindsey Marie Hadler of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Name, Emelia Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Hadler is the former Lindsey Lappe, daughter of Rusty and Sondra Lappe and Matthew and Glenda Marks, all of Perryville, Missouri. She is a respiratory therapist for Saint Francis Medical Center and Perry County Memorial Hospital. Hadler is the son of Michael and Gwendy Hadler of Perryville. He is a firefighter/paramedic for the Mehlville First Protection District.
Daughter to Joshua Adam and Lisa Michelle Eftink of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Name, Jocelyn Amelia. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Eftink is the former Lisa Hopper, daughter of Robert and Patricia Hopper of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Eftink is the son of Connie Harlow of Sikeston. He is a mechanic.
Daughter to Jeremy Michael and Megan Elizabeth Lamb of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Name, Maura Kate. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Lamb is the former Megan Griffin, daughter of Mike and Susan Griffin of Chaffee, Missouri. She is an operating room registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lamb is the son of Mike Lamb of Cape Girardeau and Donna and Joe Orsburn of Cape Girardeau. He is a senior corporate accountant for Delta Companies.
Son to John Aaron and Monica Bixby Radu of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:42 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Name, Thomas Joseph "T.J." Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Radu is the former Monica Bixby, daughter of Joseph and Debra Bixby of Geneva, Nebraska. She is a professor at Southeast Missouri State University. Radu is the son of Nick Thomas Radu of Roanoke, Virginia, and Robbie and Nikki Crush of Roanoke. He is a manager at Town & Country Grocers.
Son to Robert Daniel Jr. and Dana Leigh Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:24 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Name, Parker Bennett. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Marshall is the former Dana Smith, daughter of David Smith of Festus, Missouri, and Mark and Debbie Lunte of Arnold, Missouri. She is a support coordinator for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri. Marshall is the son of Bob and Theresa Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a farmer with DeLine Farms.
Daughter to William Tyler and Theresa Ann Stearns of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:47 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Name, Elsie Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Stearns is the former Theresa Gray, daughter of John and Becki Gray of Jackson. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Stearns is the son of Bill Stearns of Jackson and Judy and Rodney Smith of Jackson. He works for the State of Missouri.
Son to Charles Daniel Skaggs and Brandi Nicole James of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Name, Benjamin Daniel. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth son. Ms. James is a stay-at-home mom and the daughter of Anita James and the late Benjamin James of Marble Hill, Missouri. Skaggs is the son of Richard Skaggs of Advance, Missouri, and Melinda Hovis of Marble Hill.
Daughter to Jacob Taylor Guinn and Katie Jane Collier of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Name, Josie Kay. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Ms. Collier is the former Katie Radetic, daughter of Michael Brashear of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Jane Radetic of Cape Girardeau. Guinn is the son of Faron Guinn of Fredericktown and Cherie and David Lewis of Newbern, Tennessee. The couple works in sales at AT&T.
Daughter to Ethan Ray and Dana Grace McDowell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:38 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Name, Maren Wisdom. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. McDowell is the former Dana Wozniak, daughter of Michael and Mary Ellen Wozniak of Cape Girardeau. She is owner and floral designer of Clementine. McDowell is the son of David and Sonya Watkins of Jackson. He is a registered respiratory therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Joshua Micheal and Leah Nicole Polk of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Name, Bowyn Lorenz. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Polk is the former Leah Thompson, daughter of Brian Damon Thompson and Robin Hoffer, both of Perryville. She is a stay-at-home mom. Polk is the son of Bill and Liza Clark of Crockett, Texas. He works at SEMCO.
Son to Michael Doyle and Stephanie Ann Hill of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Name, Owen Andrew. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hill is the former Stephanie Evans, daughter of Alan and Sheila Evans of Benton, Missouri. She is event coordinator at Dalhousie Golf Club. Hill is the son of Mike and Peggy Hill of Festus, Missouri. He is a retail sales consultant at AT&T.
Daughter to George Vernon and Amanda Faith Bellefeuille of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:44 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Name, Emma Faith. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Bellefeuille is the former Amanda Sneed, daughter of James Sneed and Lisa Boswell, both of Cape Girardeau. She works for Drury Hotels. Belllefeuille is the son of James and Marie Szepanski of Jackson. He works at Propak.
Son to Jonathan Joseph and Misti Dawn Hays of Morehouse, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Name, Elijah Jacob. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Hays is the former Misti Lenderman, daughter of Larry and Geneva Linderman of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Kimco Cleaning Services. Hays is the son of Ethyl Hays of Morehouse. He works at AT&T.
Daughter to Drew and Steph Richardet of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Name, Piper Drew. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Richardet is the former Steph Basler, daughter of Tom Basler and Curtis and Tammie Lowes, all of Perryville. Richardet is the son of Rodney and Mary Beth Richardet of Perryville.
Son to Joseph Dwayne Coleman and Zoe Madison Weekley of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:02 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. First child. Ms. Weekley is the daughter of Ronald and Stephanie Weekley of Cape Girardeau. Coleman is the son of Rachael and Danny Coleman Sr. of Dudley, Missouri.
Daughter to Nicholas John and Kryston Alizabeth Graning of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:21 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Name, Estella Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child, Mrs. Graning is the former Kryston McWilson, daughter of Randy and Amanda McWilson of Jackson. Graning is the son of Jeanne Wilt of Cape Canaveral, Florida. He is in the U.S. Navy.
Daughter to Matthew Scot Morris and Holly Danielle Bentley of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 p..m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Name, Gabriella Harper Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Ms. Bentley is the former Holly Hudson, daughter of Leann Kluesner of Chaffee. Morris is the son of Tracey Morris of Gideon, Missouri.
Daughter to Cory Robert Smith and Kristen Anne Hinton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Name, Julia Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Ms Hinton is the daughter of Jon and Sandy Hinton of Cape Girardeau. She is an occupational therapist. Smith is the son of Robert Smith of Troy, Missouri, and Sherry Westfall of Wright City, Missouri. He is a professional engineer.
Daughter to Tyler and Nichole D. Glueck of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Name, Whitley Mae. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Glueck is the former Nichole Bohnert. She is a MRI technician at Saint Francis Medical Center. Glueck is a CT technician at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to William Tyler and Bailey Michelle Davis of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Name, William Archer. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davis is the former Bailey McMahan, daughter of Shawn and Deneen McMahan of Grand Tower, Illinois. Davis is the son of Marty Davis of Jonesboro and Sherry Owen of Winchester, Kentucky. He is a farmer with Davis Farms.
Son to Chad Matthew Mandernach and Morgan Lynn Leible of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:33 p.m. Friday, Jan, 25, 2019. Name, Nash Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Ms. Leible is the daughter of Kris and Jay Flentge of Perryville, Missouri. Mandernach is the son of Todd and Jane Mandernach of Marthasville, Missouri, and Tami Miller and Lisa Bennick of St. Louis. He works at Enterprise Rent-a-Car.
Son to Brian Joseph and Brandy Nicole Behrle of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Name, Cooper Mathis. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Behrle is the former Brandy Koenig, daughter of Elizabeth Horneker of New Port Richey, Florida. She is assistant registrar at Mineral Area College. Behrle is the son of Dale and Rene Behrle of Perryville. He works in industrial maintenance at TG Missouri.
Son to Kyler Blake Hale and Alexis Paige Arnold of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, Jan, 30, 2019. Name, Bentlee Blaine. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Ms. Arnold is the daughter of Adam and Jennifer Arnold of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Angela Arnold of Cape Girardeau. She is a cosmetologist. Hale is the son of David Hale of Thebes, Illinois, and Aretta and Mike Meyers of Jackson. He is a deckhand at Osage Marine Services.
Daughter to Damian Lee King and Emily Dawn Northern of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, Jan, 30, 2019. Name, Violet Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Ms. Northern is the daughter of Keith and Beth Northern of Advance. King is the son of Shannon King of De Soto, Missouri, and Brandy Nicole King of Benton, Missouri.
Son to Christopher Michael and Angie Marie Riggs of Cairo, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Name, John Alfred. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Riggs is the former Angie Suplessis, daughter of Steve Duplessis of Marion, Illinois, and Angie Marks of Johnston City, Illinois. She works for Manpower. Riggs is the son of Bubba Riggs of Cairo.
