Births 2/19/21

Griffin

Son to Jared and Kathryn Griffin of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Name, Elijah Franklin. Weight, 8 pounds. Eleventh child, fourth son. Mrs. Griffin is the daughter of Sandra Pace of Scott City. She is a stay-at-home mom. Griffin is the son of Jim Griffin and Johnne Griffin of Scott City. He works for Mac Con Construction.

Hardesty

Son to Clayton and Saylor Hardesty of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:02 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Name, Bohdan Bixler. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Hardesty is the daughter of Molly and Lucian Zielinski of Cape Girardeau. She works at Ford and Sons Funeral Home. Hardesty is the son of Lisa and Larry Booton of Cape Girardeau, and Steve and Stephanie Hardesty of Perryville, Missouri. He is employed by Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 562.

Reker

Daughter to Ethan Reker and Liliana Ortega Cuahutle of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Name, Ava Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Cuahutle is the daughter of Osana Cuahutle Perez of Cape Girardeau. She works at the Drury National Call Center. Reker is the son of Brenda Kneir of Cape Girardeau and David Reker of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is employed by W.W. Wood Products Inc.