Births 2/17/22

Livingston-Easley

Son to James Robert Livingston-Easley and Hollie Dannielle Boren of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Name, Ryder Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth son. Boren is the former Hollie Elser, daughter of Alice Duke of Sikeston. She is a medical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Livingston-Easley is the son or Robert Easley of East Prairie, Missouri, and Connie Livingston of Bloomingdale, Michigan. He is the assistant manager at Plaza Tire Service.

Myers

Son to Rhandy Dale and Logan Marie Myers of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Name, Houston Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Myers is the former Logan Hopper, daughter of Jeff Hopper of Scott City and Mary Umfleet of Benton. Myers is a technician at Procter & Gamble.

Willey

Son to Charles Lynn and Andrea Brooke Willey Jr. of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:31 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Name, Wesson Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Willey is the former Andrea Backfisch, daughter of Mike and Sarah Backfisch of Scott City. She is employed by FedEx Ground. Willey is the son of Charles Willey Sr. of East Prairie and Molly Oliver of Piggott, Arkansas. He is a truck driver.

Miles

Daughter to Brian Keith Miles and Crystal Lee Bucholtz of Annapolis, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Name, Zoe Lynne. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Bucholtz is the daughter of Robert Bucholtz and Lori Bucholtz of Marble Hill. Miles is the son of Keith Miles of Annapolis and the late Marilyn Miles.

Brooks

Daughter to Devon Michael Brooks and Brittany Nicole Crossen of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Name, Ryleigh Ann Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Crossen is the daughter of Scott Crossen of Corning, Arkansas, and Brandy Smith of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Brooks is the son of Melanie Scheffer of Cape Girardeau and Denver Brooks Sr. of Scott City.

Chapman

Son to Kayleigh Erin Chapman of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:46 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Name, Jaiden Christopher Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Chapman is the daughter of Patricia Chapman and Jimmie Chapman of McClure, Illinois.

Jaco-Pilliard

Daughter to Israel A. Pilliard and Lindsay E. Jaco of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:44 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Name, Ella Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Jaco is the daughter of Melody Jaco and Charles Jaco of Cape Girardeau. Pilliard is the son of Deane Archie Pilliard and Deborah Pilliard of Curryville, Missouri.