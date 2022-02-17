Births 2/17/22

Son to James Robert Livingston-Easley and Hollie Dannielle Boren of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Name, Ryder Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth son. Boren is the former Hollie Elser, daughter of Alice Duke of Sikeston. She is a medical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Livingston-Easley is the son or Robert Easley of East Prairie, Missouri, and Connie Livingston of Bloomingdale, Michigan. He is the assistant manager at Plaza Tire Service.
Son to Rhandy Dale and Logan Marie Myers of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Name, Houston Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Myers is the former Logan Hopper, daughter of Jeff Hopper of Scott City and Mary Umfleet of Benton. Myers is a technician at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Charles Lynn and Andrea Brooke Willey Jr. of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:31 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Name, Wesson Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Willey is the former Andrea Backfisch, daughter of Mike and Sarah Backfisch of Scott City. She is employed by FedEx Ground. Willey is the son of Charles Willey Sr. of East Prairie and Molly Oliver of Piggott, Arkansas. He is a truck driver.
Daughter to Brian Keith Miles and Crystal Lee Bucholtz of Annapolis, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Name, Zoe Lynne. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Bucholtz is the daughter of Robert Bucholtz and Lori Bucholtz of Marble Hill. Miles is the son of Keith Miles of Annapolis and the late Marilyn Miles.
Daughter to Devon Michael Brooks and Brittany Nicole Crossen of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Name, Ryleigh Ann Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Crossen is the daughter of Scott Crossen of Corning, Arkansas, and Brandy Smith of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Brooks is the son of Melanie Scheffer of Cape Girardeau and Denver Brooks Sr. of Scott City.
Son to Kayleigh Erin Chapman of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:46 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Name, Jaiden Christopher Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Chapman is the daughter of Patricia Chapman and Jimmie Chapman of McClure, Illinois.
Daughter to Israel A. Pilliard and Lindsay E. Jaco of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:44 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Name, Ella Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Jaco is the daughter of Melody Jaco and Charles Jaco of Cape Girardeau. Pilliard is the son of Deane Archie Pilliard and Deborah Pilliard of Curryville, Missouri.
Daughter to Matthew K. Metz and Amanda K. Taylor of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:31 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Name, Paisley Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Taylor is the daughter of Tim and Dawn Givens of Colfax, Illinois, and Scott and Melissa Taylor of Augusta, Kansas. She is an insurance executive with Arnold Insurance. Metz is the son of Glen and Barbara Schwass of Decatur, Illinois. He is an operator with Paving Pros LLC.
Daughter to Paul Edwin "Eddie" and Sara Lynn Green Jr. of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:34 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Name, Elena Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Green is the former Sara Blattel, daughter of Bob and Carla Blattel of Delta. She is an agriculture teacher at Jackson Senior High School. Green is the son of Paul and Angie Green of Bell City, Missouri. He works for Nestle Purina at Bloomfield, Missouri.
Son to Brittnee LaShae Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Name, Kyingston Ashmir Asa'nd. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Davis is the daughter of Lorie Carter of Jackson and Arby Davis III of Ohio
Daughter to Christopher Stosh and Ellen Marie Lovett of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Name, Harbor Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Lovett is the former Ellen Ashcraft, daughter of Brent and Diane Ashcraft of Scott City. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lovett is the son of Jim and Taryn Lovett of Charleston, Missouri. He is a farmer with Jim Lovett Farms.
Daughter to Christopher Carter and Breianna Nicole Williams of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:13 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Name, Maria Anne. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Williams is the former Breianna Jones, daughter of Robert and Rebecca Jones of Sullivan, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Williams is the son of John Williams of Scott City and Stephanie Pledger of Cape Girardeau. He works for Schaffers Electric.
Son to Matthew Ray and Carrie Lane Walker of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Name, Jacob Milo. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Walker is the former Carrie Chappell, daughter of Odie Chappell and Karen Chappell of Sikeston. Walker is the son of Sherri McCoy and Cliff McCoy of Sikeston.
Son to Cole Klaus and Bobbi Welker of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Name, Wyatt Cole. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.7 ounces. First child.
