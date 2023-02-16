Births 2/16/23

Prost

Daughter to Vincent Prost and Kayla Glency, Southeast Hospital, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Name, Vivian Kay. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Glency is the daughter of Mitchell and Lisa Glency of Cape Girardeau. Prost is the son of Larry Prost of Cape Girardeau and Veronica Wilke of Cape Girardeau. He works for Pro Digs Directional.

Hunt

Daughter to Hollis Hunt and Hannah Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Name, Haivyn Hila-Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Pierce is the daughter of Johnny Pierce of Puxico, Missouri, and Holly Benton of Jackson. Hunt is the son of Jeanne and Louis Owens of Jackson. The couple works at Hunt's Garage Door Service.