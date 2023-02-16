All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsFebruary 16, 2023

Births 2/16/23

Daughter to Vincent Prost and Kayla Glency, Southeast Hospital, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Name, Vivian Kay. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Glency is the daughter of Mitchell and Lisa Glency of Cape Girardeau. Prost is the son of Larry Prost of Cape Girardeau and Veronica Wilke of Cape Girardeau. He works for Pro Digs Directional...

Southeast Missourian

Prost

Daughter to Vincent Prost and Kayla Glency, Southeast Hospital, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Name, Vivian Kay. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Glency is the daughter of Mitchell and Lisa Glency of Cape Girardeau. Prost is the son of Larry Prost of Cape Girardeau and Veronica Wilke of Cape Girardeau. He works for Pro Digs Directional.

Hunt

Daughter to Hollis Hunt and Hannah Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Name, Haivyn Hila-Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Pierce is the daughter of Johnny Pierce of Puxico, Missouri, and Holly Benton of Jackson. Hunt is the son of Jeanne and Louis Owens of Jackson. The couple works at Hunt's Garage Door Service.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kirchdoerfer

Son to Cory and Kara Kirchdoerfer of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Name, Tyler David. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Kirchdoerfer is the daughter of Nick and Pam Bollinger of Marble Hill. She works for Interactive Government. Kirchdoerfer is the son of David and Tracy Kirchdoerfer of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for Acme Construction.

Cookson

Daughter to Gavin Cookson and Kadence Rhymer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:31 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Name, Opal Adeline. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsDec. 6
Births 12-7-24
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy