Births 2/16/23

Daughter to Vincent Prost and Kayla Glency, Southeast Hospital, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Name, Vivian Kay. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Glency is the daughter of Mitchell and Lisa Glency of Cape Girardeau. Prost is the son of Larry Prost of Cape Girardeau and Veronica Wilke of Cape Girardeau. He works for Pro Digs Directional.
Daughter to Hollis Hunt and Hannah Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Name, Haivyn Hila-Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Pierce is the daughter of Johnny Pierce of Puxico, Missouri, and Holly Benton of Jackson. Hunt is the son of Jeanne and Louis Owens of Jackson. The couple works at Hunt's Garage Door Service.
Son to Cory and Kara Kirchdoerfer of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Name, Tyler David. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Kirchdoerfer is the daughter of Nick and Pam Bollinger of Marble Hill. She works for Interactive Government. Kirchdoerfer is the son of David and Tracy Kirchdoerfer of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for Acme Construction.
Daughter to Gavin Cookson and Kadence Rhymer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:31 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Name, Opal Adeline. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.