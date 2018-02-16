Births 2/16/18

Son to Chris Daniel and Alex Brooke Beck of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:24 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Name, Bryson Carter. Weight, 9 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Beck is the former Alex Voerg, daughter of August and Laura Ritter of Cape Girardeau and Derrick and Sherri Voerg of Summerville, South Carolina. She works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists. Beck is the son of Nicole Williams of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Danny Beck of Indiana. He is employed by Spartech.
Daughter to Jacob Henry and Bethany Nicole Bachmann of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:26 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Name, Olivia Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bachmann is the former Bethany Schindler, daughter of Duane and Karen Schindler of Perryville. She is a regional nutrition specialist with the University of Missouri Extension. Bachmann is the son of Kevin and JoAnn Bachmann of Perryville. He is a district technician with the Perry County Soil and Water District.
Son to Dylan Robert and Priscilla Francisca Bragg of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6: 27 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Name, Noah Robert. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bragg is the former Priscilla Herrera Sepulveda, daughter of Carmelita Terry Herrera and Edwardo Sepulveda. Bragg is the son of Lori Ann Johnson of Jackson and Scott Lynn Bragg of Cape Girardeau. He is a lamination operator at Mondi.
Son to Nathaniel Scott and Malinda Sue Rankin of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:08 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Name, Ashton Scott. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Rankin is the former Malinda Wiley, daughter of Kim Wiley and Tim Wiley of Sikeston, Missouri. She provides in-home care. Rankin is the son of Melody Faulkner of Bloomfield, Missouri. He works in agriculture.
Son to Juan Hector Rivera Garcia and Blanca Juarez Martinez of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:03 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Name, Hector Brandon. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child.
